Mr. Leon Hood, 85 of Adel passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 15, 1938 to the late James William Hood & Nettie Clyde Hamilton Hood. Mr. Leon served in the United States Army with an honorable discharge and was a private crop duster & commercial airplane pilot. He was owner of Hood Timber Company and received the 2016 Logger of the Year & the Berrien County Business Award.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Hood of Sparks; children, John (Marie) Hood of Sparks, Kristy (Kevin) Owens of Adel, and Karen Hood McCann of Adel; grandchildren, Joe (Jill) Joiner of Sparks, Houston (Jessica) Joiner of Adel, Noah McCann of Adel, Kalee McCann of Adel, Chris Hood of Sparks, and Jenna Hood of Sparks; great grandchildren, Leah Joiner, Brooke Joiner, Lee Joiner, Jonathan Hood, Luke Joiner, Matthew Hood, and Jacob Joiner; and two sister, Betty Padgett of Adel, and Ann Brown of Adel. Mr. Leon was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Hood; brothers, Jim Hood, Jerry Hood, and Billy Hood.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God with Bro. Jerry Joiner officiating. Interment will follow at Brushy Creek Church Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p. m. at Purvis Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family onlline at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.