Mr. Gerald Bennett, 82 of West Berrien passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Bennett was born October 5, 1940 to the late W.J. “Boss” Bennett and Novella Castleberry Bennett. He retired from Tifton Aluminum.

Survivors include his wife, Reba Goff Bennett of West Berrien; children, Mike Bennett of West Berrien, Lisa (Donnell) Sellers of West Berrien, and Sherri (Israel) Melton of West Berrien; grandchildren, Derek (Esther) Bennett, Amber (Josh) Stokes, Kristy (Austin) Cook, Reid Bennett, Lauren (Wesley) Yawn, Cody (Rebecca) Sellers, Ana-Lei (Jimmy) Romulo, Lindsi (Isaac) Gallegos, Andrew (Lindsey) Melton, Steven Melton, & Emily Melton; great grandchildren, Alan & Cole Stokes, Lee & Raelyn Cook, Weston & McKinley Yawn, Lana Kate, Laylee & Laikynn Sellers, Marleem, Natalei, Jesse Romulo; brothers, Mahlon (Brenda) Bennett of Tifton, David (Tracie) Bennett of West Berrien; and sister Cathy (Eddie) Crews of Brunswick. Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his special fur friend, Maggie; sister, Patsy Bennett Hightower; infant brother, John Jerry Bennett, & brother in law, Johnny Newbern.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Purvis Funeral Home with Rev. Cody Sellers, Rev Johnny Woods officiating and eulogy done by Lindsi. Interment followed at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Derek Bennett, Josh Stokes, Austin Cook, Jimmy Romulo-Perez, Wesley Yawn, and Isaac Gallegos; Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Bennett, Clint Newbern, Josh Bennett, Mark Hightower, Tim Hiers, Wayne Hiers, Randy Hogan, Ronnie Williams, Dale Tyler, Ken Goff, James Cook, Terry Hayes, Billy Bryan, Daniel Connell, Dalton Purvis, Vernon Purvis, John Bennett, Rob Lindsey, & Kitty Ray. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.