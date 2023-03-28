Mr. Dwayne Mitchell, 58

Dwayne Mitchell, 58 of West Berrien passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Tift Regional Medical Center. Dwayne was born October 16, 1964 and was the son of the late Roger & Louise Baker Mitchell.

Survivors include his son Will Mitchell and wife JoAnna, daughter Whitney Allen and husband John; grandchildren, Titus, Ruth, Jay, and Anna Jane Allen; brothers, Phil, Eric, Stacy and Jamie Mitchell. Dwayne was preceded in death by his grandparents Ed and Lillian Baker, grandfather & grandmother, John & Lizzie Mitchell, and sister Mary Dawn Mitchell.

Dwayne always had fond memories of growing up with his Baker and Simmons cousins in West Berrien. He loved helping his Grandpa Ed at his sawmill in West Berrien. He attended West Berrien school and later BHS where he played baseball with his brother Phil and broke school records winning the golden glove award. He graduated from ABAC with a degree in Forestry. He worked with the State of Georgia for nearly 20 years as Chief Forest Ranger in Randolph and Terrell County. And later as a Supervisor and Inspector with the Georgia Department of Agriculture in Tifton. He loved 80s music, Georgia football, and most of all his grandbabies.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Simmons officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.