CMS responds to inquiries from the public and newspaper

Responding to concerns and numerous questions from parents and guardians expressed to the Adel News by phone and social media messages, we contacted Cook County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tim Dixon for clarification about procedures in place at Cook Middle School since the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

The issues brought up by citizens included “quiet lunches” during which students were not allowed to speak to one another in the CMS cafeteria, the directed movement of students between classes, and disciplinary actions taken against students who violated the rules.

Dr. Dixon referred our questions to Cook Middle School Principal Rusty Meadows.

Replying to our inquiry, and apparently to contacts with parents and guardians, CMS released the following statement on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023:

“Cook Middle School’s administration and staff appreciate the concerns you have expressed in regards to our new lunch and transition procedures. CMS is striving to ensure all students understand the rules, routines, and procedures needed for a safe and orderly school environment so they can excel academically and socially. After three days of following appropriate procedures, students have risen to the occasion and exceeded our expectations. We have seen improvements in hallway traffic flow and our ability to attend to students’ needs. Our desire is to effectively model and teach expectations as we begin the new school year to strive for success. We value your help and support in this endeavor, and we look forward to our students having conversations during lunch in the coming days as they continue to demonstrate responsible behavior.”