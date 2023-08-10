Adel Councilman accused of battery and terroristic threats

Adel City Councilman Gregory Lamar Paige, 62, was arrested Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, and charged with terroristic threats and acts – felony and simple battery – misdemeanor, according to the Adel Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Paige turned himself in at the Cook County Jail on Monday on warrants taken by Adel Police, according to court records.

According to the warrants, at about 3:26 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Paige used his chest to push a man at a West Bay Street, Adel, address.

Paige allegedly stated to the victim, “I’ll blow your (expletive) brains out.”

After turning himself in at the jail Monday, Paige was booked and released on a $13,000 bond. Bond conditions include: No contact with the victim and his family; do not go within 500 feet of them. Do not return to the West Bay Street address. Do not possess any firearm or any other offensive or dangerous weapons.

According to first appearance / bond hearing records in the Cook Co. Magistrate Court, Paige declined a court-appointed defense attorney. He will be apparently seeking services of a hired attorney.

Retired from the U.S. Army, Councilman Paige represents District 1, Post 2, on the City Council.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the case, which is pending in Cook County Superior Court.

(Under the American system of justice, a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.)