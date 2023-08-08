2nd Annual Terry Arnold Memorial Ride raises over $4,000

Iron Legacy Motorcycle Club held their 2nd Annual Terry Arnold Memorial Ride on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. The event had 62 bikes and over 100 people in attendance.

Chapter President Chris Holton stated, “Over $4,000 was raised for Georgia C.O.P.S. Thank you to everyone in the community for your support, along with the Adel Police Department, Adel Fire Department, and Cook County Sheriff’s Office.”

ILMC Tifton Chapter hosted the ride, which began Saturday morning at Tifton Harley-Davidson (Exit 61 off I-75).

The event was held in loving memory of Cook County Sheriff’s Office Major Terry “Turtle” Arnold, whose End of Watch was Oct. 3, 2022.

The Memorial Ride’s proceeds were donated to the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Georgia Chapter. Georgia C.O.P.S., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and coworkers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. In addition, C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public about the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors.

In addition to ILMC, participating clubs included Punishers LEMC, Red Knights, Blue Knights, American Legion Riders, Devoted Few LEMC, Warriors of Faith MM, and Blue Collar Brotherhood RC.

For more information about the organizations, please visit gacops.org or ironlegacymc.com.