GBI arrests former Cook Co. deputy for burglary and stalking

Trey Thomas Kenny, 33, of Miller Bridge Road, Hahira, a former deputy with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Friday, July 21, 2023, and charged with burglary, first degree, criminal damage to property, second degree – felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (three felony counts), stalking – misdemeanor, theft by taking – felony, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance (two felony counts), and violation of oath by a public officer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Superior Court Judge Dick Perryman signed arrest warrants for Kenny on July 21.

According to the warrants, during offense times between June 30 and July 11, 2023, Kenny illegally entered a woman’s residence on Joyce Drive, Adel. Kenny allegedly placed surveillance cameras on and around the property. The purpose was to place the woman under surveillance “without her consent, which was done in a harassing and intimidating manner,” the warrants state. Kenny allegedly violated state law by placing the victim under surveillance without her consent and with the use of clandestine devices. None of the cameras were Sheriff’s Office property.

Warrants further state that Kenny destroyed a key pad safe in the home. The safe was mounted on the floor of the victim’s bedroom, and the removal and destruction of the safe damaged the flooring of the victim’s bedroom. The combined cost of damage to the safe and the flooring exceeded $500, making the charge a felony.

Kenny stole and/or destroyed multiple items during his burglary of the victim’s residence, according to the warrants. Kenny allegedly stole the victim’s property, including, but not limited to, thousands of dollars worth of cash, Adderall medication, and a family heirloom Bible. Warrants add that Kenny “visibly possessed a firearm on his person” while committing the felony offenses.

Kenny also is accused of violation of oath of a public officer (O.C.G.A. 16-10-1). “During this burglary, Kenny was sworn under oath as a peace officer in the State of Georgia,” a warrant states. Kenny signed his oath with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office on July 10, 2018, according to a court document.

Kenny was no longer employed with the Sheriff’s Office prior to the GBI investigation.

During a first appearance hearing in Cook County Magistrate Court on Monday, July 24, Judge Stephen Chammoun denied bond (pretrial release from jail) for Kenny. Kenny’s defense attorney, Brendan Mullen of Valdosta, filed a motion for bond in Cook County Superior Court.

The case remains under investigation.

The Alapaha Judicial District Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the case, which is pending in Cook County Superior Court.