Adel man sentenced for business break-in

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Chief Superior Court Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced Calvin Ross Elliott, 32, of Adel to a total of 10 years’ probation after the defendant pleaded under the First Offender Act to burglary, second degree (two counts).

Elliott and codefendant Shani Elizabeth McKennon, 28, of Adel were arrested in connection with the early morning break-ins on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 100 E. Fifth St., Adel, a building where businesses were formerly located, and Gary’s Auto Service next door on South Hutchinson Avenue. Gary Cooksey, owner of Gary’s Auto Service, had passed away unexpectedly eight days before the break-in occurred.

The judge also ordered Elliott to pay a $3,000 fine, perform 200 hours of community service work, have no further contact with Gary’s Auto Service, and complete an assessment by Behavioral Health Services and comply with all recommended services. No restitution was ordered for Gary’s Auto Service.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. Elliott was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.

According to warrants, Elliott was previously arrested June 4, 2023, by Adel Police and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects (a colored pipe found in the defendant’s shorts), and tag lights required violation.

Ms. McKennon also faces charges of crossing jail guard lines with marijuana – felony and possession of marijuana, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

These other criminal cases were resolved on July 12, 2023, in Cook County Superior Court:

• In a case brought by the Georgia State Patrol, Tifton Post, Jacob Fredrick Aiken, 23, of Cocoa, Fla., pleaded guilty to felony fleeing from or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. (The State nolle prossed, or dropped, charges of speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change, reckless driving, and improper driving on a divided highway.)

Judge Tomlinson sentenced Aiken to: Five years’ probation; serve nine days in jail, with credit for time already served; evaluation and treatment; and barred from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, including Cook County, for the duration of probation.

According to court records, on Aug. 16, 2022, Aiken drove a Chrysler Voyager at speeds up to 111 mph while trying to evade an officer near Interstate 75 Mile Marker 41 Southbound.

• Tahlya Jahnae Hattie Major of Orlando, Fla., paid a $1,000 bond forfeiture for DUI, possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, drugs not in original container, and possession of drug-related objects.