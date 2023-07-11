Cook Bullseye Busters BB team have big impact at Daisy Nationals

Congratulations to the Cook County Bullseye Busters BB team. These 4-H’ers participated in the 56th Annual Daisy National Match BB and Air Gun Championship in Rogers, Arkansas.

Team member, Kallie Gaskins, won a gold medal in the Alternate Prone position and a silver medal in the standing position.

The Cook County BB team also was named 2023 Most Patriotic Team at Nationals.

The Bullseye Busters BB team members are Jamie Sears, Peyton Daughtrey, Ella Joiner, Shelby Goldinger, Luke Daughtrey, Dillon Daughtrey, Barbara Daughtrey, and Kallie Gaskins.

The BB team coaches are John Gaskins, Tim Spell, Brady Finney, and David Haire.

This was the first time that Cook County 4-H’s BB team has ever gone to Nationals, and these kids have been working so hard!

The Bullseye Busters would like to thank their sponsors, Cook County Ford, Cook County Sheriff Doug Hanks, South Georgia Graphics, Adel Dental Associates, Walker Construction, Elite Structures, Dr. Jay Goberdhan, Brian Stone Construction, Hilliard Trucking, Alley Farms, Turner’s Furniture, Tim Fuller Construction, Hazel Towing, Cook Community Bank, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Lea Hazel, Attorney at Law, Southern Classic Real Estate, and Betts Environmental.