Home care provider faces elder exploitation charge

Tymura Racquelle Newsome, 33, 404 S. Poplar St., Adel, was arrested June 26, 2023, and charged with felony theft by taking and exploitation of an elder person, according to the Lenox Police Department.

According to warrants taken in the case, during offense times between Oct. 12, 2022, and May 18, 2023, at a West Grey Avenue, Lenox, address, Ms. Newsome exploited money from a woman, “who is an elder adult over the age of 65, through undue influence and coercion.” Ms. Newsome allegedly took $12,508 from the victim.

Ms. Newsome was released from jail June 28 on a $30,000 property bond. Bond conditions include no contact with the victim; do not go within 500 feet of her or return to the West Grey Avenue address.

According to information reported during the first appearance/bond hearing in Magistrate Court, Ms. Newsome has completed two years of college, has resided 25 years at her current home address, and has been employed by a home care agency. The accused has declined a court-appointed defense attorney and may hire her own defense attorney.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which is pending in Cook County Superior Court.