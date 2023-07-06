Probate Court offers warrant amnesty period

Cook County Probate Judge Chase Daughtrey is offering a warrant amnesty period from July 10 – July 14, 2023, allowing eligible individuals to present themselves in person to pay outstanding fines and clear their warrant without facing a physical arrest.

Eligible individuals are those who have received citations in Cook County Probate Court for traffic violations or select misdemeanor state charges and have failed to appear in court or pay their fines, resulting in a warrant for their arrest. There are some charges that will still require a mandatory court appearance such as Driving Under the Influence and Fleeing and Eluding. Those individuals will have the opportunity to post a cash bond, remove the warrant, and receive a new court date.

To confirm your eligibility and fine amount you must call prior to arrival, please contact the Probate Court at 229-896-3941. If you are eligible and wish to participate in this program, you must visit the Cook County Courthouse, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week of July 10-14.

Please be aware that there will be no outgoing phone calls from any Cook County official regarding this program, and payment will not be accepted over the phone to ensure a clear distinction from various scams circulating around warrant payments.

Accepted forms of payment:

Credit Card

Money Order

Cashier’s/Bank Check

For more information concerning the procedure, contact the court at 229-896-3941.