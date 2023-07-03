Cook County PPP Loans – Sparks
Sparks has zip code 31647. It has 153 loans.
KEY
Name of person or company borrowing money
Address
Amount borrowed
(Any money not loaned out)
Amount forgiven, if any
Date the loan was written off, (if so)
Jobs saved
Business type
Lender, bank or other
Date approved
ELIZABETH STUBBINS
609 Ellis Ln, Sparks, GA
20,572.00
(0.00)
20,609.76
(Sept. 1, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
FERDINAND WILLIAMS
103 W Bryan St, Sparks, GA
20,080.00
(0.00)
1
Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
DORA CHEATUM
117 Railroad St, Sparks, GA
20,052.00
(0.00)
1
Construction, Mining, and Forestry Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
TAYSHAWN DURDEN
600 Eppes Way, Sparks, GA
8,764.00
(0.00)
8,797.14
(Nov. 10, 2021)
1
Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
ANDREW WILLIAMS
607 Brushy Creek Dr, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
1
Men’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 28, 2021
TODRICKIAN SPRADLEY
605 Rhone St, Sparks, GA
11,665.00
(0.00)
11,706.48
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 27, 2021
PATROCLUS ROGERS
1207 Pleasantdale Cir, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,916.49
(Oct. 29, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Local (Independent Contractors)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 26, 2021
BRIANNA WALTON
405 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Sparks, GA
20,791.00
(0.00)
1
Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 23, 2021
FRANCHESCA THOMPSON
607 Rhone St, Sparks, GA
2,140.00
(0.00)
2,150.88
(Dec. 28, 2021)
1
Cosmetology and Barber Schools (Self-Employed Individuals)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 23, 2021
JESSICA HOSEA
127 Washington St, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 22, 2021
MISTY SILLS
204 Hollow Grove Cir, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,895.21
(Sept. 27, 2021)
1
Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 22, 2021
KENNETH DAVIS
107 Broadleaf Ln, Sparks, GA
20,453.00
(0.00)
20,502.31
(Sept. 21, 2021)
1
Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 22, 2021
EVAN GOFORTH
118 Smith Ln, Sparks, GA
17,529.00
(0.00)
17,562.62
(Aug. 12, 2021)
1
Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths) (Independent Contractors)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 22, 2021
FREDRICK LOFTLY
206 S College St, Sparks, GA
5,188.00
(0.00)
5,209.89
(Nov. 9, 2021)
1
Motor Vehicle Towing (Single Member LLC)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 22, 2021
QUVIS GIBSON
603 Cherokee Ave, Sparks, GA
2,335.00
(0.00)
2,342.59
(Sept. 28, 2021)
1
Taxi Service (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 22, 2021
TRELAYIA BROWN
88 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,891.60
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 21, 2021
WENDY MICHELLE COVINGTON
402 4th street brushy, Sparks, GA
19,885.00
(0.00)
19,922.56
(Aug. 31, 2021)
1
Other Activities Related to Credit Intermediation (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 21, 2021
VIVICA WRIGHT
605 Rhone St, Sparks, GA
8,332.00
(0.00)
8,363.24
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 20, 2021
DARIUS DEBERRY
510 Bethany St, Sparks, GA
17,833.00
(0.00)
1
Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
May 18, 2021
CATHERINE MYERS
1001 Pleasantdale Cir, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,897.97
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 14, 2021
DESENDA HOOKS
507 Ravenwood Dr, Sparks, GA
20,000.00
(0.00)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 14, 2021
WILLIAM DAUGHTREY
61 Flat Ford Rd, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,912.28
(Oct. 4, 2021)
1
Chicken Egg Production (Sole Proprietorship)
Small Business Assistance Corporation
May 13, 2021
LEIGH ANN WALKER
790 Sanders Farm Ln, Sparks, GA
33,997.90
(0.00)
34,128.30
(Oct. 6, 2021)
3
Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
DENNIS GRIFFIN
1943 Springhill Rd, Sparks, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,873.27
(July 27, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
JARRETTE SANFORD
502 Crestview Dr, Sparks, GA
14,582.00
(0.00)
14,633.44
(Sept. 22, 2021)
1
Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
TYRONE SLADE
308 Gay Ave, Sparks, GA
14,582.00
(0.00)
1
Musical Groups and Artists (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
CHRISTOPHER MCDONALD
108 Fulghum Ln, Sparks, GA
10,000.00
(0.00)
10,053.33
(Nov. 29, 2021)
1
Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
PRETTY MOB LLC
601 Eppes Way, Sparks, GA
7,812.00
(0.00)
7,857.35
(Dec. 14, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
JIMMY BRADY
2557 Lovett Cir, Sparks, GA
19,515.00
(0.00)
19,586.64
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Communication Equipment Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
May 11, 2021
YALANDA GRANT
703 Ellis Ln, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,900.13
(Aug. 31, 2021)
1
Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
May 5, 2021
KENYAN MAHONE
240 Maple Ln, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Furniture Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
May 2, 2021
CAREY NORTON
785 Lovett Cir, Sparks, GA
4,582.00
(0.00)
4,600.58
(Sept. 28, 2021)
1
Other Accounting Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 29, 2021
AUDRIANNA DAVIS
210 Pine St, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 28, 2021
DAVID BERRIAN
303 4th St, Sparks, GA
20,000.00
(0.00)
20,054.79
(Aug. 12, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 28, 2021
TINA MEELER
3321 Brushy Creek Rd, Sparks, GA
8,290.00
(0.00)
1
Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
April 28, 2021
SHAQUANA LOFTLY
111 South Ave, Sparks, GA
3,437.00
(0.00)
1
Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
April 28, 2021
TANYA TIM
104A Coldwell St, Sparks, GA
20,807.00
(0.00)
1
Caterers (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 26, 2021
TRAVON JOINER
402 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Sparks, GA
20,043.00
(0.00)
1
Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 26, 2021
ROBERT TURNER
601 Eppes Way, Sparks, GA
9,375.00
(0.00)
9,424.48
(Nov. 10, 2021)
1
Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 26, 2021
FRANCHESCA THOMPSON
607 Rhone St, Sparks, GA
2,140.00
(0.00)
2,146.48
(Aug. 18, 2021)
1
Cosmetology and Barber Schools (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 26, 2021
RED BARN MARKET LLC
403 S Goodman St, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,116.56
(Sept. 9, 2022)
1
Fruit and Vegetable Markets (Single Member LLC)
Waycross Bank & Trust
April 24, 2021
BRIANNA WALTON
405 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Sparks, GA
20,791.00
(0.00)
1
Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 24, 2021
CALEB WALLACE
102 South Ave, Sparks, GA
20,261.00
(0.00)
1
Noncurrent-Carrying Wiring Device Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 24, 2021
EVAN GOFORTH
118 Smith Ln, Sparks, GA
17,529.00
(0.00)
17,586.15
(Aug. 25, 2021)
1
Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths) (Independent Contractors)
Benworth Capital
April 24, 2021
BRUCE BETTS
875 Wagon Wheel Rd N/A, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,897.50
(Sept. 20, 2021)
1
Corn Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Customers Bank
April 23, 2021
SULINDA DAVIS
210 Pine St, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,908.91
(Sept. 21, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 23, 2021
MISSY MCKINNON
200 Gay Ave Lot 3, Sparks, GA
8,789.00
(0.00)
8,814.52
(Aug. 11, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 23, 2021
SHONTAE ROBINSON
401 Rhone St N/A, Sparks, GA
19,979.00
(0.00)
20,185.91
(May 17, 2022)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Customers Bank
April 20, 2021
JOHN TROY
46 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA
3,858.00
(0.00)
3,871.42
(Aug. 26, 2021)
1
Landscaping Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
April 19, 2021
MUHAMMAD AHMAD
505 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA
2,003.00
(0.00)
2,014.14
(Nov. 10, 2021)
1
Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Independent Contractors)
Benworth Capital
April 19, 2021
JERRY JOHNSON
149 Chaserville Blvd, Sparks, GA
11,696.00
(0.00)
11,756.88
(Oct. 27, 2021)
1
Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 18, 2021
JADE PINKNEY
268 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA
11,519.00
(0.00)
1
Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 18, 2021
JHAQUENIA WILLIAMS
149 Chaserville Blvd, Sparks, GA
8,358.00
(0.00)
8,388.88
(Sept. 10, 2021)
1
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 18, 2021
JAMES R BETTS II
624 Betts Rd, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,894.07
(Aug. 6, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Ameris Bank
April 15, 2021
JIMMY BRADY
2557 Lovett Cir, Sparks, GA
19,515.00
(0.00)
19,599.48
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Communication Equipment Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 14, 2021
NEKETIA SCRUGGS
9401 PLEASANTDALE CIRCLE, Sparks, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,910.30
(Sept. 1, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
American Lending Center
April 11, 2021
WENDY GASKINS
15416 Highway 41, Sparks, GA
13,112.00
(0.00)
13,182.77
(Nov. 1, 2021)
1
Apiculture (Single Member LLC)
Ameris Bank
April 11, 2021
NILYSHA GRANT
190 Cleveland St, Sparks, GA
3,125.00
(0.00)
3,148.52
(Jan. 6, 2022)
1
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 9, 2021
KIEONNA ALLEN
601 Brushy Creek Rd, Sparks, GA
20,782.00
(0.00)
20,865.71
(Sept. 10, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 8, 2021
JENAI DURDEN
401 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA
18,750.00
(0.00)
18,818.23
(Aug. 27, 2021)
1
Cosmetology and Barber Schools (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 8, 2021
ANGELA HALL
101 Virginia Ave, Sparks, GA
6,154.15
(0.00)
6,165.95
(June 23, 2021)
1
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)
South Georgia Banking Company
April 8, 2021
PATROCLUS ROGERS
1207 Pleasantdale Cir, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,936.16
(Oct. 7, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Local (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 7, 2021
DOUGLAS JENRETTE
102 Virginia Ave, Sparks, GA
7,300.00
(0.00)
7,341.77
(Nov. 3, 2021)
1
Motor Vehicle Towing (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 7, 2021
AARON EDMONDS
605 Ravenwood Dr, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
21,009.65
(Feb. 8, 2022)
1
Graphic Design Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 6, 2021
POSH SOLUTION & SERVICES LLC.
605 Sycamore Dr, Sparks, GA
1,520.00
(0.00)
1,527.68
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 6, 2021
TRELAYIA BROWN
88 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,897.39
(Aug. 16, 2021)
1
All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 5, 2021
CATHERINE MYERS
1001 Pleasantdale Cir, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,898.55
(Aug. 16, 2021)
1
All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 5, 2021
JIMMY H. BRADY
2557 Lovett Cir, Sparks, GA
19,515.43
(0.00)
19,602.71
(Sept. 21, 2021)
1
All Other Specialty Trade Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)
First Commerce CU
April 4, 2021
KEVIN BETTS
3157 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,894.07
(July 23, 2021)
1
Corn Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Ameris Bank
April 3, 2021
ROBERT W ALLEY
5100 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,906.49
(Sept. 1, 2021)
1
Broilers and Other Meat Type Chicken Production (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
April 2, 2021
MUHAMMAD AHMAD
505 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA
2,003.00
(0.00)
2,011.23
(Sept. 7, 2021)
1
Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Independent Contractors)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
March 30, 2021
CHARLIE WHIT HARPER
10791 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,904.76
(Sept. 21, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 29, 2021
KENNETH DAVIS
107 Broadleaf Ln, Sparks, GA
20,453.00
(0.00)
20,542.20
(Sept. 17, 2021)
1
Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
March 29, 2021
JOHN TROY
46 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA
3,858.00
(0.00)
3,872.04
(Aug. 17, 2021)
1
Landscaping Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
March 28, 2021
VERONICA BYRON
706 South Avenue N/A, Sparks, GA
8,691.00
(0.00)
8,738.62
(Oct. 20, 2021)
1
Bus and Other Motor Vehicle Transit Systems (Sole Proprietorship)
Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
March 26, 2021
KELLEY’S CLASSIC AUTO SUPPLY INC.
515 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA
8,932.80
(0.00)
3
Motor Vehicle Supplies and New Parts Merchant Wholesalers (Subchapter S Corporation)
First Commerce CU
March 25, 2021
RICKY DELOACH
501 Alabama Ln, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Independent Contractors)
Cross River Bank
March 23, 2021
JAMETRIUS SMITH
501 Joiner Ln, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,918.80
(Aug. 19, 2021)
1
Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
March 18, 2021
TERRY LEE HARPER
10791 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,930.22
(Aug. 19, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
March 1, 2021
MICKEY TALMADGE LINDSEY
4435 Brushy Creek Rd, Sparks, GA
5,930.62
(0.00)
5,961.26
(Sept. 1, 2021)
1
Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
Feb. 25, 2021
JAMES CROSBY
308 Arthur Newbern Road, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,919.89
(July 21, 2021)
1
New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)
Cross River Bank
Feb. 13, 2021
TENX INDOOR RANGE INC.
101 Goodman Street North, Sparks, GA
18,415.00
(0.00)
18,528.56
(Sept. 29, 2021)
10
Sports Teams and Clubs (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
Feb. 12, 2021
BIG BOSS WORLD WIDE
406 Cleveland St, Sparks, GA
22,500.00
(0.00)
5
Other Performing Arts Companies (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Cross River Bank
Feb. 10, 2021
ROCKIN ROLAND ROCK CLIMB LLC
5131 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA
8,433.57
(0.00)
8,488.62
(Oct. 6, 2021)
4
All Other Consumer Goods Rental (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
Feb. 10, 2021
CEDRICK STANDFORD
406 Cleveland St, Sparks, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
1
Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
Feb. 8, 2021
JBKT ENTERPRISES LLC
204 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA
22,690.00
(0.00)
22,880.84
(Dec. 16, 2021)
7
Nursing Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities) (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Colony Bank
Jan. 29, 2021
HAATS TRUCKING
115 Church St, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,903.58
(June 15, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Cross River Bank
Jan. 23, 2021
SERENITY ASSISTED LIVING LLC
206 Pine St, Sparks, GA
33,743.00
(0.00)
33,973.19
(Sept. 29, 2021)
10
Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly (Corporation)
Persons Banking Company
Jan. 21, 2021
AUDRIANNA DAVIS
107 Broadleaf ln, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Self-Employed Individuals)
Kabbage, Inc.
July 10, 2020
SHREE RAM JAI RAM LLC
110 South Goodman Street, Sparks, GA
5,052.00
(0.00)
5,081.34
(Jan. 25, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Subchapter S Corporation)
Cross River Bank
June 24, 2020
PROFESSIONAL STAFFING AND CONSULTING, LLC
12029 OLD UNION RD, Sparks, GA
20,178.00
(0.00)
20,350.63
(April 15, 2021)
13
Professional Employer Organizations (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
June 8, 2020
INDEPENDENT AVIATION CONSULTANTS LLC
9347 BARNEYVILLE RD, Sparks, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,014.50
(March 16, 2021)
2
Other Management Consulting Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Bank of America, National Association
May 1, 2020
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN CHURCH INC
618 PO BOX, Sparks, GA
21,200.00
(0.00)
21,449.69
(July 7, 2021)
3
Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)
FNB South
April 29, 2020
ROCKIN ROLANDS ROCK CLIMB LLC
5131 BARNEYVILLE RD, Sparks, GA
8,433.42
(0.00)
8,469.73
(Oct. 13, 2020)
2
Other Spectator Sports (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 29, 2020
LAMB CONSTRUCTION
420 N Goodman St, Sparks, GA
1,395.00
(0.00)
1,415.03
(Oct. 6, 2021)
2
Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)
First Commerce CU
April 29, 2020
CH VICKERS
312 North Goodman Street, Sparks, GA
29,760.00
(0.00)
29,973.28
(Jan. 20, 2021)
8
All Other Miscellaneous General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
First Commerce CU
April 28, 2020
SOUTHERN EDGE ANESTHESIA, LLC
234 ED TAYLOR RD, Sparks, GA
17,587.00
(0.00)
17,732.51
(Feb. 25, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Ambulatory Health Care Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Bank of America, National Association
April 28, 2020
TWIN AIR HEATING AND COOLING LLC
5975 Brushy Creek Rd., Sparks, GA
16,700.00
(0.00)
16,911.07
(Aug. 4, 2021)
2
Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 28, 2020
TEN-X INDOOR RANGE, INC.
101 N Goodman St, Sparks, GA
13,747.00
(0.00)
13,897.07
(June 3, 2021)
6
All Other Amusement and Recreation Industries (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 28, 2020
SHARON KELLY
108 South Goodman Street, Sparks, GA
3,059.00
(0.00)
3,076.42
(Nov. 23, 2020)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Citizens Community Bank
