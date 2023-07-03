Cook County PPP Loans – Sparks

Sparks has zip code 31647. It has 153 loans.

KEY

Name of person or company borrowing money

Address

Amount borrowed

(Any money not loaned out)

Amount forgiven, if any

Date the loan was written off, (if so)

Jobs saved

Business type

Lender, bank or other

Date approved

ELIZABETH STUBBINS

609 Ellis Ln, Sparks, GA

20,572.00

(0.00)

20,609.76

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

FERDINAND WILLIAMS

103 W Bryan St, Sparks, GA

20,080.00

(0.00)

1

Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

DORA CHEATUM

117 Railroad St, Sparks, GA

20,052.00

(0.00)

1

Construction, Mining, and Forestry Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

TAYSHAWN DURDEN

600 Eppes Way, Sparks, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,797.14

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

ANDREW WILLIAMS

607 Brushy Creek Dr, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 28, 2021

TODRICKIAN SPRADLEY

605 Rhone St, Sparks, GA

11,665.00

(0.00)

11,706.48

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 27, 2021

PATROCLUS ROGERS

1207 Pleasantdale Cir, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,916.49

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 26, 2021

BRIANNA WALTON

405 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Sparks, GA

20,791.00

(0.00)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 23, 2021

FRANCHESCA THOMPSON

607 Rhone St, Sparks, GA

2,140.00

(0.00)

2,150.88

(Dec. 28, 2021)

1

Cosmetology and Barber Schools (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 23, 2021

JESSICA HOSEA

127 Washington St, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

MISTY SILLS

204 Hollow Grove Cir, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,895.21

(Sept. 27, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

KENNETH DAVIS

107 Broadleaf Ln, Sparks, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

20,502.31

(Sept. 21, 2021)

1

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

EVAN GOFORTH

118 Smith Ln, Sparks, GA

17,529.00

(0.00)

17,562.62

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths) (Independent Contractors)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

FREDRICK LOFTLY

206 S College St, Sparks, GA

5,188.00

(0.00)

5,209.89

(Nov. 9, 2021)

1

Motor Vehicle Towing (Single Member LLC)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

QUVIS GIBSON

603 Cherokee Ave, Sparks, GA

2,335.00

(0.00)

2,342.59

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

Taxi Service (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 22, 2021

TRELAYIA BROWN

88 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,891.60

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 21, 2021

WENDY MICHELLE COVINGTON

402 4th street brushy, Sparks, GA

19,885.00

(0.00)

19,922.56

(Aug. 31, 2021)

1

Other Activities Related to Credit Intermediation (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 21, 2021

VIVICA WRIGHT

605 Rhone St, Sparks, GA

8,332.00

(0.00)

8,363.24

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

DARIUS DEBERRY

510 Bethany St, Sparks, GA

17,833.00

(0.00)

1

Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

CATHERINE MYERS

1001 Pleasantdale Cir, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,897.97

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

DESENDA HOOKS

507 Ravenwood Dr, Sparks, GA

20,000.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

WILLIAM DAUGHTREY

61 Flat Ford Rd, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,912.28

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Chicken Egg Production (Sole Proprietorship)

Small Business Assistance Corporation

May 13, 2021

LEIGH ANN WALKER

790 Sanders Farm Ln, Sparks, GA

33,997.90

(0.00)

34,128.30

(Oct. 6, 2021)

3

Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

DENNIS GRIFFIN

1943 Springhill Rd, Sparks, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,873.27

(July 27, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

JARRETTE SANFORD

502 Crestview Dr, Sparks, GA

14,582.00

(0.00)

14,633.44

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

TYRONE SLADE

308 Gay Ave, Sparks, GA

14,582.00

(0.00)

1

Musical Groups and Artists (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

CHRISTOPHER MCDONALD

108 Fulghum Ln, Sparks, GA

10,000.00

(0.00)

10,053.33

(Nov. 29, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

PRETTY MOB LLC

601 Eppes Way, Sparks, GA

7,812.00

(0.00)

7,857.35

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

JIMMY BRADY

2557 Lovett Cir, Sparks, GA

19,515.00

(0.00)

19,586.64

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Communication Equipment Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 11, 2021

YALANDA GRANT

703 Ellis Ln, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,900.13

(Aug. 31, 2021)

1

Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 5, 2021

KENYAN MAHONE

240 Maple Ln, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Furniture Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 2, 2021

CAREY NORTON

785 Lovett Cir, Sparks, GA

4,582.00

(0.00)

4,600.58

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

Other Accounting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 29, 2021

AUDRIANNA DAVIS

210 Pine St, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

DAVID BERRIAN

303 4th St, Sparks, GA

20,000.00

(0.00)

20,054.79

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 28, 2021

TINA MEELER

3321 Brushy Creek Rd, Sparks, GA

8,290.00

(0.00)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

SHAQUANA LOFTLY

111 South Ave, Sparks, GA

3,437.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

TANYA TIM

104A Coldwell St, Sparks, GA

20,807.00

(0.00)

1

Caterers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 26, 2021

TRAVON JOINER

402 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Sparks, GA

20,043.00

(0.00)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

ROBERT TURNER

601 Eppes Way, Sparks, GA

9,375.00

(0.00)

9,424.48

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 26, 2021

FRANCHESCA THOMPSON

607 Rhone St, Sparks, GA

2,140.00

(0.00)

2,146.48

(Aug. 18, 2021)

1

Cosmetology and Barber Schools (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 26, 2021

RED BARN MARKET LLC

403 S Goodman St, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,116.56

(Sept. 9, 2022)

1

Fruit and Vegetable Markets (Single Member LLC)

Waycross Bank & Trust

April 24, 2021

BRIANNA WALTON

405 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Sparks, GA

20,791.00

(0.00)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

CALEB WALLACE

102 South Ave, Sparks, GA

20,261.00

(0.00)

1

Noncurrent-Carrying Wiring Device Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

EVAN GOFORTH

118 Smith Ln, Sparks, GA

17,529.00

(0.00)

17,586.15

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths) (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

BRUCE BETTS

875 Wagon Wheel Rd N/A, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,897.50

(Sept. 20, 2021)

1

Corn Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Customers Bank

April 23, 2021

SULINDA DAVIS

210 Pine St, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,908.91

(Sept. 21, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 23, 2021

MISSY MCKINNON

200 Gay Ave Lot 3, Sparks, GA

8,789.00

(0.00)

8,814.52

(Aug. 11, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 23, 2021

SHONTAE ROBINSON

401 Rhone St N/A, Sparks, GA

19,979.00

(0.00)

20,185.91

(May 17, 2022)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Customers Bank

April 20, 2021

JOHN TROY

46 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA

3,858.00

(0.00)

3,871.42

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 19, 2021

MUHAMMAD AHMAD

505 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA

2,003.00

(0.00)

2,014.14

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Independent Contractors)

Benworth Capital

April 19, 2021

JERRY JOHNSON

149 Chaserville Blvd, Sparks, GA

11,696.00

(0.00)

11,756.88

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 18, 2021

JADE PINKNEY

268 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA

11,519.00

(0.00)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 18, 2021

JHAQUENIA WILLIAMS

149 Chaserville Blvd, Sparks, GA

8,358.00

(0.00)

8,388.88

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 18, 2021

JAMES R BETTS II

624 Betts Rd, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,894.07

(Aug. 6, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Ameris Bank

April 15, 2021

JIMMY BRADY

2557 Lovett Cir, Sparks, GA

19,515.00

(0.00)

19,599.48

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Communication Equipment Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 14, 2021

NEKETIA SCRUGGS

9401 PLEASANTDALE CIRCLE, Sparks, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,910.30

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

American Lending Center

April 11, 2021

WENDY GASKINS

15416 Highway 41, Sparks, GA

13,112.00

(0.00)

13,182.77

(Nov. 1, 2021)

1

Apiculture (Single Member LLC)

Ameris Bank

April 11, 2021

NILYSHA GRANT

190 Cleveland St, Sparks, GA

3,125.00

(0.00)

3,148.52

(Jan. 6, 2022)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 9, 2021

KIEONNA ALLEN

601 Brushy Creek Rd, Sparks, GA

20,782.00

(0.00)

20,865.71

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 8, 2021

JENAI DURDEN

401 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA

18,750.00

(0.00)

18,818.23

(Aug. 27, 2021)

1

Cosmetology and Barber Schools (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 8, 2021

ANGELA HALL

101 Virginia Ave, Sparks, GA

6,154.15

(0.00)

6,165.95

(June 23, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

South Georgia Banking Company

April 8, 2021

PATROCLUS ROGERS

1207 Pleasantdale Cir, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,936.16

(Oct. 7, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 7, 2021

DOUGLAS JENRETTE

102 Virginia Ave, Sparks, GA

7,300.00

(0.00)

7,341.77

(Nov. 3, 2021)

1

Motor Vehicle Towing (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 7, 2021

AARON EDMONDS

605 Ravenwood Dr, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

21,009.65

(Feb. 8, 2022)

1

Graphic Design Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 6, 2021

POSH SOLUTION & SERVICES LLC.

605 Sycamore Dr, Sparks, GA

1,520.00

(0.00)

1,527.68

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 6, 2021

TRELAYIA BROWN

88 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,897.39

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 5, 2021

CATHERINE MYERS

1001 Pleasantdale Cir, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,898.55

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

All Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 5, 2021

JIMMY H. BRADY

2557 Lovett Cir, Sparks, GA

19,515.43

(0.00)

19,602.71

(Sept. 21, 2021)

1

All Other Specialty Trade Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

First Commerce CU

April 4, 2021

KEVIN BETTS

3157 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,894.07

(July 23, 2021)

1

Corn Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

April 3, 2021

ROBERT W ALLEY

5100 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,906.49

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

Broilers and Other Meat Type Chicken Production (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

April 2, 2021

MUHAMMAD AHMAD

505 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA

2,003.00

(0.00)

2,011.23

(Sept. 7, 2021)

1

Couriers and Express Delivery Services (Independent Contractors)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 30, 2021

CHARLIE WHIT HARPER

10791 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,904.76

(Sept. 21, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 29, 2021

KENNETH DAVIS

107 Broadleaf Ln, Sparks, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

20,542.20

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 29, 2021

JOHN TROY

46 Briarcliff Cir, Sparks, GA

3,858.00

(0.00)

3,872.04

(Aug. 17, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 28, 2021

VERONICA BYRON

706 South Avenue N/A, Sparks, GA

8,691.00

(0.00)

8,738.62

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

Bus and Other Motor Vehicle Transit Systems (Sole Proprietorship)

Blue Ridge Bank, National Association

March 26, 2021

KELLEY’S CLASSIC AUTO SUPPLY INC.

515 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA

8,932.80

(0.00)

3

Motor Vehicle Supplies and New Parts Merchant Wholesalers (Subchapter S Corporation)

First Commerce CU

March 25, 2021

RICKY DELOACH

501 Alabama Ln, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Independent Contractors)

Cross River Bank

March 23, 2021

JAMETRIUS SMITH

501 Joiner Ln, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,918.80

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

March 18, 2021

TERRY LEE HARPER

10791 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,930.22

(Aug. 19, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

March 1, 2021

MICKEY TALMADGE LINDSEY

4435 Brushy Creek Rd, Sparks, GA

5,930.62

(0.00)

5,961.26

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

Feb. 25, 2021

JAMES CROSBY

308 Arthur Newbern Road, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,919.89

(July 21, 2021)

1

New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)

Cross River Bank

Feb. 13, 2021

TENX INDOOR RANGE INC.

101 Goodman Street North, Sparks, GA

18,415.00

(0.00)

18,528.56

(Sept. 29, 2021)

10

Sports Teams and Clubs (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

Feb. 12, 2021

BIG BOSS WORLD WIDE

406 Cleveland St, Sparks, GA

22,500.00

(0.00)

5

Other Performing Arts Companies (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Cross River Bank

Feb. 10, 2021

ROCKIN ROLAND ROCK CLIMB LLC

5131 Barneyville Rd, Sparks, GA

8,433.57

(0.00)

8,488.62

(Oct. 6, 2021)

4

All Other Consumer Goods Rental (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

Feb. 10, 2021

CEDRICK STANDFORD

406 Cleveland St, Sparks, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

1

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

Feb. 8, 2021

JBKT ENTERPRISES LLC

204 W Colquitt St, Sparks, GA

22,690.00

(0.00)

22,880.84

(Dec. 16, 2021)

7

Nursing Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities) (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

Jan. 29, 2021

HAATS TRUCKING

115 Church St, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,903.58

(June 15, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Cross River Bank

Jan. 23, 2021

SERENITY ASSISTED LIVING LLC

206 Pine St, Sparks, GA

33,743.00

(0.00)

33,973.19

(Sept. 29, 2021)

10

Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly (Corporation)

Persons Banking Company

Jan. 21, 2021

AUDRIANNA DAVIS

107 Broadleaf ln, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

July 10, 2020

SHREE RAM JAI RAM LLC

110 South Goodman Street, Sparks, GA

5,052.00

(0.00)

5,081.34

(Jan. 25, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Subchapter S Corporation)

Cross River Bank

June 24, 2020

PROFESSIONAL STAFFING AND CONSULTING, LLC

12029 OLD UNION RD, Sparks, GA

20,178.00

(0.00)

20,350.63

(April 15, 2021)

13

Professional Employer Organizations (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

June 8, 2020

INDEPENDENT AVIATION CONSULTANTS LLC

9347 BARNEYVILLE RD, Sparks, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,014.50

(March 16, 2021)

2

Other Management Consulting Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Bank of America, National Association

May 1, 2020

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN CHURCH INC

618 PO BOX, Sparks, GA

21,200.00

(0.00)

21,449.69

(July 7, 2021)

3

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

FNB South

April 29, 2020

ROCKIN ROLANDS ROCK CLIMB LLC

5131 BARNEYVILLE RD, Sparks, GA

8,433.42

(0.00)

8,469.73

(Oct. 13, 2020)

2

Other Spectator Sports (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 29, 2020

LAMB CONSTRUCTION

420 N Goodman St, Sparks, GA

1,395.00

(0.00)

1,415.03

(Oct. 6, 2021)

2

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

First Commerce CU

April 29, 2020

CH VICKERS

312 North Goodman Street, Sparks, GA

29,760.00

(0.00)

29,973.28

(Jan. 20, 2021)

8

All Other Miscellaneous General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

First Commerce CU

April 28, 2020

SOUTHERN EDGE ANESTHESIA, LLC

234 ED TAYLOR RD, Sparks, GA

17,587.00

(0.00)

17,732.51

(Feb. 25, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Ambulatory Health Care Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Bank of America, National Association

April 28, 2020

TWIN AIR HEATING AND COOLING LLC

5975 Brushy Creek Rd., Sparks, GA

16,700.00

(0.00)

16,911.07

(Aug. 4, 2021)

2

Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 28, 2020

TEN-X INDOOR RANGE, INC.

101 N Goodman St, Sparks, GA

13,747.00

(0.00)

13,897.07

(June 3, 2021)

6

All Other Amusement and Recreation Industries (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 28, 2020

SHARON KELLY

108 South Goodman Street, Sparks, GA

3,059.00

(0.00)

3,076.42

(Nov. 23, 2020)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Citizens Community Bank

