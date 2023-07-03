Cook County PPP Loans – Lenox

Cecil 31627

Of all the zip codes within the B&H Publishing Company market area, Cecil had the third fewest loans with 4. The lowest is the Irwinville community in Irwin County with no loans listed for the 31760 zip code. Mystic, another community in Irwin County, had 1 loan.

KEY

Name of person or company borrowing money

Address

Amount borrowed

Amount forgiven

Date the loan was written off

Jobs saved

Business type

Lender, bank or other

Date approved

ALL SEASONZ PRO LLC

84 Williams Street N/A, Cecil, GA

4,381.00

(0.00)

4,396.84

(Nov. 3, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Leader Bank, National Association

May 19, 2021

ALL SEASONZ PRO LLC

84 Williams Street N/A, Cecil, GA

4,381.00

(0.00)

4,401.88

(Sept. 21, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Customers Bank

March 18, 2021

GUTHRIE LUMBER CO., INC.

PO BOX 14, Cecil, GA

31,082.00

(0.00) 31,287.49

(Dec. 17, 2020)

7

Prefabricated Wood Building Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 14, 2020

BISMILLA CORPORATION

1975 OLD COFFEE ROAD, Cecil, GA

3,290.00

(0.00)

3,313.49

(Jan. 7, 2021)

3

Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 13, 2020