Cook County PPP Loans – Lenox
Cecil 31627
Of all the zip codes within the B&H Publishing Company market area, Cecil had the third fewest loans with 4. The lowest is the Irwinville community in Irwin County with no loans listed for the 31760 zip code. Mystic, another community in Irwin County, had 1 loan.
KEY
Name of person or company borrowing money
Address
Amount borrowed
Amount forgiven
Date the loan was written off
Jobs saved
Business type
Lender, bank or other
Date approved
ALL SEASONZ PRO LLC
84 Williams Street N/A, Cecil, GA
4,381.00
(0.00)
4,396.84
(Nov. 3, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Leader Bank, National Association
May 19, 2021
ALL SEASONZ PRO LLC
84 Williams Street N/A, Cecil, GA
4,381.00
(0.00)
4,401.88
(Sept. 21, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Customers Bank
March 18, 2021
GUTHRIE LUMBER CO., INC.
PO BOX 14, Cecil, GA
31,082.00
(0.00) 31,287.49
(Dec. 17, 2020)
7
Prefabricated Wood Building Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 14, 2020
BISMILLA CORPORATION
1975 OLD COFFEE ROAD, Cecil, GA
3,290.00
(0.00)
3,313.49
(Jan. 7, 2021)
3
Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 13, 2020