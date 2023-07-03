Cook County PPP Loans – Adel

Zip code 31620 is the main zip code for Adel. 370 PPP loans are listed in this zip code

KEY

Name of person or company borrowing money

Address

Amount borrowed

Amount forgiven

Date the loan was written off

Jobs saved

Business type

Lender, bank or other

Date approved

SHAMIKA TURNER

406 S Oak St, Adel, GA

13,658.00

(0.00)

13,686.44

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

LATANYA PICKETT

220 Tomlinson Dr, Adel, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

BROOKE SANDERS

510 Kent Dr, Adel, GA

7,324.00

(0.00)

1

Other Specialized Design Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

DONNIE CARTER

303 Murle St, Adel, GA

5,447.00

(0.00)

5,459.83

(Sept. 10, 2021)

1

Other Activities Related to Real Estate (Single Member LLC)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 29, 2021

JULLISA ROBERSON

305 Charles St, Adel, GA

3,332.00

(0.00)

3,356.25

(Feb. 16, 2022)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 29, 2021

JAMES ADKINS

330 Spanish Moss Ln # HWY37, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,903.75

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 27, 2021

CHARMAINE PUGH

501 N Elm St, Adel, GA

15,729.00

(0.00)

15,767.78

(Oct. 7, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 27, 2021

LISA HILL

411 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Adel, GA

8,392.00

(0.00)

8,490.61

(Aug. 8, 2022)

1

Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 27, 2021

AMY DEBERRY

818 Ben St Lot 19, Adel, GA

20,557.00

(0.00)

20,730.59

(April 7, 2022)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 26, 2021

KAMERAN PARROT

258 Billy Browning Rd, Adel, GA

18,815.00

(0.00)

18,871.97

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 26, 2021

MICHAEL WASHINGTON

619 Lakeview Dr, Adel, GA

3,812.00

(0.00)

3,820.68

(Sept. 9, 2021)

1

Taxi Service (Single Member LLC)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 23, 2021

KIMBERLY PICKETT

955 Bill St, Adel, GA

3,390.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Single Member LLC)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 23, 2021

RJAY CLEANING SERVICES LLC

405 Talley St, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,891.60

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 22, 2021

CHAVIS PAIGE

806 Guy St, Adel, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,785.85

(Sept. 2, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry

May 22, 2021

LEEFIELD ABERNATHY

811 Lavind Way, Adel, GA

19,420.00

(0.00)

19,455.06

(Aug. 30, 2021)

1

Used Car Dealers (Single Member LLC)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 21, 2021

ROSETTA STRICKLAND

907 N Gordon Ave, Adel, GA

2,104.00

(0.00)

2,110.37

(Oct. 15, 2021)

1

Jewelry Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 21, 2021

JWP CONSTRUCTION LLC

1602 Pike Creek Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,872.93

(Aug. 6, 2021)

1

Industrial Building Construction (Single Member LLC)

Small Business Assistance Corporation

May 20, 2021

SHUNTA JOHNSON

305 N Maple St, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,919.96

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

WILLIE BROWN

708 Kennedy Dr, Adel, GA

20,665.00

(0.00)

20,797.03

(Feb. 15, 2022)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

EBONY SCRUGGS

122 Farmingdon Dr, Adel, GA

9,790.00

(0.00)

9,833.51

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Ambulatory Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

BRETT WARREN

440 Sparks Cutoff Rd, Adel, GA

2,182.00

(0.00)

2,191.21

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 20, 2021

MICHAEL GLEN ALLEN JR

169 Hutchinson Parrish Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,909.71

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

May 18, 2021

JESSICA BELL

405 N Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Adel, GA

20,000.00

(0.00)

20,033.42

(Aug. 12, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 18, 2021

PRESCOTT SHEPPARD

1550 Patterson St, Adel, GA

18,656.00

(0.00)

18,712.49

(Sept. 8, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 18, 2021

KEMA DURDEN

200 Harrell Rd, Adel, GA

4,264.00

(0.00)

4,289.00

(Dec. 21, 2021)

1

Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 18, 2021

WILLIAM GRAY

1045 Patterson St, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,871.77

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

JEROME DURR

2917 Ettral Ave, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,907.81

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 17, 2021

BRIAN GRIFFIN

606 W 9th St, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,925.74

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 17, 2021

MICHAEL HENLEY

510 W 8th St, Adel, GA

20,369.00

(0.00)

20,408.61

(Sept. 2, 2021)

1

All Other Support Activities for Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 17, 2021

DIANE ROBINSON

406 W 9th St, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,051.75

(July 5, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Single Member LLC)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

May 16, 2021

JIM SPEIGHT

2842 Hutchinson Parrish Rd, Adel, GA

15,186.45

(0.00)

15,283.05

(Jan. 6, 2022)

1

Electrical Apparatus and Equipment, Wiring Supplies, and Related Equipment Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

The First Bank

May 15, 2021

VICTORIA MARTIN

2519 Caulie Harris Rd, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,967.99

(Jan. 18, 2022)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 14, 2021

JOHN CARTER

2999 McConnell Bridge Rd, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,979.56

(Feb. 3, 2022)

1

Construction Sand and Gravel Mining (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

DARREN DURR

711 Winding Way, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,914.17

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

SCOTT CONNELL

496 Guy Coppage Rd, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,926.90

(Nov. 2, 2021)

1

Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

JAINA PATEL

189 Dogwood Dr, Adel, GA

20,625.00

(0.00)

20,935.52

(Nov. 22, 2022)

1

All Other Business Support Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

REECO DURDEN

512 W 9th St Apt A, Adel, GA

20,500.00

(0.00)

20,573.46

(Sept. 23, 2021)

1

Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

ERMA INMAN

912 W 1st St, Adel, GA

20,000.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 13, 2021

AJA CARTER

92 Goldbrick Dr Adel, Sparks, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

ASHILEE WALLS

313 W 9th St, Adel, GA

19,375.00

(0.00)

19,463.26

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

LATAURUS JONES

929 Bill St, Adel, GA

13,957.00

(0.00)

14,003.14

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Other Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

THE ELEVEN1K COLLECTION

114 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

12,552.43

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

BILLY RAY HARRIS

621 Morrison Creek Rd, Adel, GA

11,519.00

(0.00)

11,559.64

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 12, 2021

CRYSTAL GOTTSHALL

1501 George St, Adel, GA

4,823.52

(0.00)

4,835.28

(Aug. 17, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 12, 2021

CHERI SMITH

207 Stanley Ct, Adel, GA

3,330.00

(0.00)

3,349.89

(Dec. 23, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

May 12, 2021

LATIKA GRAY

607 W 2nd St, Adel, GA

19,921.00

(0.00)

20,047.62

(Jan. 3, 2022)

1

Other Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 11, 2021

JEFFERY FRANKLIN JR

400 W 1st St, Adel, GA

7,494.00

(0.00)

7,538.76

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

May 11, 2021

JORDAN ROWE MUSIC LLC

45 Barton Rd, Adel, GA

3,697.00

(0.00)

3,717.36

(Dec. 7, 2021)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)

Regions Bank

May 11, 2021

DIAMONDS SIMMONS

517 N Pine St, Adel, GA

3,895.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

May 7, 2021

STACY BENNEFIELD

25 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA

17,770.00

(0.00)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

May 2, 2021

WILLIAM GRAY

1045 Patterson St, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,893.50

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

May 1, 2021

MAYSOE WILEY LLC.

2030 S Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

12,540.62

(Sept. 8, 2021)

2

Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Single Member LLC)

Itria Ventures LLC

May 1, 2021

CLINIESHA CODRINGTON

414 Talley St, Adel, GA

3,343.00

(0.00)

3,366.36

(Jan. 13, 2022)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing (Single Member LLC)

Benworth Capital

April 30, 2021

XAVIER ROBINSON

505 W 9th St, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,912.91

(Sept. 23, 2021)

1

Children’s and Infants’ Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 29, 2021

MRS V DESIGN CREATION

405 Talley St, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,889.87

(Aug. 13, 2021)

1

Interior Design Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 29, 2021

EQUAVIUS MILLER

211 E 11th St, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 29, 2021

VIJAY PATEL

189 Dogwood Dr Ste A, Adel, GA

20,560.00

(0.00)

20,652.52

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Software Publishers (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 29, 2021

NARAYANA BYRON

604 Briarwood St, Adel, GA

18,750.00

(0.00)

18,958.85

(June 10, 2022)

1

Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 29, 2021

ANTHONY MORRIS

784 Cox Still Rd, Adel, GA

17,237.00

(0.00)

17,357.18

(Jan. 6, 2022)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 29, 2021

MARY TERESA LASSETER

610 Massee Post Rd, Adel, GA

6,229.15

(0.00)

6,254.76

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 29, 2021

MARY ELIZABETH MCMILLAN

306 N Cleveland Ave, Adel, GA

5,000.00

(0.00)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 29, 2021

DONALD WAYNE LASSETER

610 Massee Post Rd, Adel, GA

4,604.15

(0.00)

4,623.08

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 29, 2021

DELICIA YEARBY

402 S Pine St, Adel, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

20,560.59

(Nov. 10, 2021)

1

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

SHANTEL MCRAE

917 W 1st St, Adel, GA

2,395.00

(0.00)

2,402.28

(Aug. 26, 2021)

1

Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 28, 2021

BILLY KENNEY JR

160 Lane Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,048.75

(May 18, 2022)

1

Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

JACKIE HARRIS

609 Morrison Creek Rd, Adel, GA

11,519.00

(0.00)

11,563.50

(Sept. 24, 2021)

1

Professional Employer Organizations (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 27, 2021

KENNETH TIPPINS

709 David Circle, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,952.86

(Dec. 9, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Single Member LLC)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

KATRINA NEWSOME

504 W 9th St, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,903.20

(Sept. 1, 2021)

1

Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

ALEXIS HENDLEY

114 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA

12,474.00

(0.00)

1

Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 26, 2021

LUXX HAIR

600 E 4th St Apt A, Adel, GA

9,062.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 26, 2021

CHAVIS PAIGE

806 Guy St, Adel, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,818.02

(Dec. 9, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

SHALIYAH PICKETT

806 Guy St, Adel, GA

8,764.00

(0.00)

8,802.90

(Oct. 12, 2021)

1

Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 26, 2021

JESSICA SPENCER

501 Rowan Rd, Adel, GA

8,445.00

(0.00)

8,493.56

(Nov. 29, 2021)

1

All Other Animal Production (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 26, 2021

ROCHELLE COLLINS

52 Aspen Ln, Adel, GA

3,852.00

(0.00)

3,867.09

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 26, 2021

JERRELL JOHNSON

412 N Pine St, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,926.90

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 24, 2021

NAKIMA HENDLEY

302 N Cleveland Ave, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,926.90

(Oct. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 24, 2021

BRITTANY DAVIS

403 N Oak St, Adel, GA

20,261.00

(0.00)

20,649.57

(March 31, 2023)

1

Current-Carrying Wiring Device Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

ALEXIS DRBERRY

5061 Highway 37, Adel, GA

17,833.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

KAMYLE DAVIS

114 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA

10,905.00

(0.00)

10,972.82

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Mobile Food Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

ERICA GRIFFIN

62 Hawk Ln, Adel, GA

5,264.00

(0.00)

5,290.39

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 24, 2021

ANNA STRICKLAND

1158 Parrish Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,974.53

(Dec. 28, 2021)

1

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Sole Proprietorship)

The First Bank

April 23, 2021

LATIFAH HOOKS

405 W 1st St Apt C, Adel, GA

20,261.00

(0.00)

20,496.36

(June 23, 2022)

1

Noncurrent-Carrying Wiring Device Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 23, 2021

SHAROLYN FERGUSON

168 Buttercup Ln, Adel, GA

8,932.29

(0.00)

8,979.68

(Nov. 15, 2021)

1

Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Citizens Community Bank

April 23, 2021

VALENTIN MORENO

44 Dean Ln N/A, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,973.41

(Jan. 7, 2022)

1

Masonry Contractors (Independent Contractors)

Customers Bank

April 22, 2021

ALTWON SCRUGGS

54 Goldbrick Dr, Adel, GA

19,165.00

(0.00)

1

Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

CHEONIQUIANA BRYANT

606 Briarwood St, Adel, GA

17,705.00

(0.00)

1

Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

ZACHARY TIMPSON

2785 Register Rd, Adel, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

12,549.65

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

DAMIAN CAYO

403 N Oak St, Adel, GA

12,474.00

(0.00)

1

Line-Haul Railroads (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 22, 2021

SCOTTY BUTLER

198 Ola Mary Ln, Adel, GA

9,452.00

(0.00)

1

Car Washes (Independent Contractors)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

KRISHNA PATEL

189 Dogwood Dr, Adel, GA

8,280.00

(0.00)

8,321.40

(Oct. 29, 2021)

1

Software Publishers (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

TIMOTHY CARDIN

300 Quillie Jones Rd, Adel, GA

5,625.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Specialty Trade Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

ASHLEY WOOTEN

169 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA

2,500.00

(0.00)

1

Other Specialized Design Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

TYMURA NEWSOME

404 S Poplar St, Adel, GA

2,082.00

(0.00)

1

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

LESLEY MASON

910 W 1st St, Adel, GA

1,040.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Prestamos CDFI, LLC

April 22, 2021

SHAVONTE JACKSON

707 Kennedy Dr, Adel, GA

18,541.00

(0.00)

18,648.18

(Nov. 19, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 21, 2021

WILLIAM WEEKS

204 E Meeting St, Adel, GA

15,000.00

(0.00)

15,159.58

(May 19, 2022)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

United National Bank

April 21, 2021

JUSTIN JACKSON

405 N Oak St, Adel, GA

12,327.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 21, 2021

BENNIE ROBINSON

405 N Oak St, Adel, GA

10,905.00

(0.00)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 21, 2021

AUDIO IMAGE INC

111 Old Quitman Rd Ste A, Adel, GA

3,688.00

(0.00)

3,701.54

(Sept. 15, 2021)

1

Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance (Corporation)

Customers Bank

April 21, 2021

KRISTEN SELLERS

214 N Gordon Ave, Adel, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,896.41

(Aug. 31, 2021)

1

Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)

American Lending Center

April 19, 2021

JESSICA BELL

405 N Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Adel, GA

20,000.00

(0.00)

20,060.82

(Aug. 17, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 19, 2021

LAPRINCESS ROBINSON

405 N Oak St, Adel, GA

6,458.00

(0.00)

1

Snack and Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 19, 2021

MICHAEL WASHINGTON

619 Lakeview Dr, Adel, GA

3,812.00

(0.00)

3,831.84

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Taxi Service (Single Member LLC)

Benworth Capital

April 19, 2021

KIMBERLY PICKETT

955 Bill St, Adel, GA

3,390.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Single Member LLC)

Benworth Capital

April 19, 2021

DERICK ROSS

413 Wildwood Dr, Adel, GA

12,327.00

(0.00)

12,391.17

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 18, 2021

EBONIE THOMAS

405 W 1st St, Adel, GA

11,519.00

(0.00)

11,554.84

(Aug. 20, 2021)

1

Office Administrative Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 18, 2021

ASHANTE RIGGINS

406 W 7th St, Adel, GA

2,538.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 18, 2021

GERALD GUERRIER JR

602 E 4th St Apt K, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,997.93

(Feb. 8, 2022)

1

Musical Groups and Artists (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 17, 2021

ZACHERY WALDEN

10173 Georgia 76 N/A, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,064.73

(June 9, 2022)

1

New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)

Customers Bank

April 17, 2021

MARQUAVIUS HENRY

610 E 4th St, Adel, GA

18,240.00

(0.00)

18,349.44

(Nov. 24, 2021)

1

Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)

Benworth Capital

April 17, 2021

SOUTH GEORGIA STAFFING INC.

142 Old Quitman Road, Adel, GA

168,387.50

(0.00)

169,276.21

(Oct. 27, 2021)

38

Temporary Help Services (Corporation)

Citizens Community Bank

April 16, 2021

STEVEN SCHRAMM

2060 Highway 37, Adel, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

21,029.11

(March 31, 2022)

1

Miscellaneous Financial Investment Activities (Sole Proprietorship)

Community Bank of Georgia

April 16, 2021

BILLY RAY HARRIS

621 Morrison Creek Rd, Adel, GA

11,519.00

(0.00)

11,567.32

(Sept. 22, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 13, 2021

SANERIA BELCHER

502 Lakeview Dr Apt C, Adel, GA

4,553.00

(0.00)

4,590.55

(Feb. 9, 2022)

1

Clothing Accessories Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Benworth Capital

April 13, 2021

LAURA STONE MILLER

7952 Val del Rd, Adel, GA

2,144.15

(0.00)

2,154.39

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)

Wilcox County State Bank

April 13, 2021

RHAISHANDA ONUKA

210 E 7th St Apt B, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,136.24

(Sept. 28, 2022)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 12, 2021

MICHAEL SAPP

54 Goldbrick Dr, Adel, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

April 12, 2021

JAMAL MCMILLIAN

506 W 5th St, Adel, GA

20,625.00

(0.00)

20,743.59

(Nov. 5, 2021)

1

Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 11, 2021

TAMBRIN LEWIS

3696 Old Union Rd, Adel, GA

10,415.00

(0.00)

10,485.59

(Dec. 21, 2021)

1

Solar Electric Power Generation (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 11, 2021

JOHNSON FARMS

4345 Old Coffee Rd, Adel, GA

31,220.20

(0.00)

31,437.01

(Dec. 21, 2021)

2

Cotton Farming (Partnership)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 10, 2021

SANTAJAH BOOKER

805 Ben St, Adel, GA

19,790.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 9, 2021

MARIA SOTO

1420 Dakota St Apt P, Adel, GA

9,375.00

(0.00)

9,419.53

(Sept. 28, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 9, 2021

NICOLE HARRIS

406 N Pine St, Adel, GA

10,375.00

(0.00)

10,446.76

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 8, 2021

BRADLEY A MCDANIEL

1843 Old Union Rd, Adel, GA

6,942.00

(0.00)

6,986.54

(Dec. 22, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

April 8, 2021

WILLIS COMMERCIAL CLEANING LLC

2310 Thomas St, Adel, GA

2,083.95

(0.00)

2,091.65

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Single Member LLC)

Georgia Power Valdosta FCU

April 8, 2021

CALVIN SLADE

405 W 9th St, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,891.36

(July 23, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)

Cross River Bank

April 7, 2021

KENDALL DURR

107 Carolina St, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,910.70

(Aug. 24, 2021)

1

Special Needs Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 7, 2021

JACKIE HARRIS

609 Morrison Creek Rd, Adel, GA

11,519.00

(0.00)

1

Professional Employer Organizations (Independent Contractors)

Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC

April 7, 2021

ALBANY NEON SIGNS INC

700 W 9th St, Adel, GA

93,569.10

(0.00)

94,203.29

(Dec. 8, 2021)

14

Sign Manufacturing (Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 6, 2021

KEONTRE SMITH

330 Spanish Moss Ln, Adel, GA

16,250.00

(0.00)

16,441.39

(July 13, 2022)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 5, 2021

CREON ARNOLD

510 S Pine St, Adel, GA

13,637.00

(0.00)

13,682.46

(Sept. 14, 2021)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 5, 2021

JERRY KELLEY

85 Kelley Ln, Adel, GA

8,332.00

(0.00)

8,372.04

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)

First Commerce CU

April 4, 2021

WANDA KELLEY

85 Kelley Ln, Adel, GA

8,332.00

(0.00)

8,370.65

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)

First Commerce CU

April 4, 2021

JASON KELLEY

1113 Community Church Rd, Adel, GA

4,167.00

(0.00)

4,180.08

(Aug. 4, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)

First Commerce CU

April 4, 2021

KYLE D. KELLEY

85 Kelley Ln, Adel, GA

3,287.00

(0.00)

3,303.07

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)

First Commerce CU

April 4, 2021

AARON COPELAND

38 Oak Dr, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

WebBank

April 3, 2021

BONNIE WATSON

1704 Iris St, Adel, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,897.25

(July 28, 2021)

1

All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A.

April 2, 2021

JADA LEE

133 Hawk Ln, Adel, GA

16,250.00

(0.00)

16,338.47

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 2, 2021

SHANIYA KINDER

415 James St Apt H, Adel, GA

12,707.00

(0.00)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 2, 2021

JESSICA SIMPSON

429 Lonnie Grimsley Rd N/A, Adel, GA

4,867.00

(0.00)

1

Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Independent Contractors)

Blue Ridge Bank, National Association

April 2, 2021

DENT’S SERVICE CENTER LLC

314 W 4th St, Adel, GA

28,645.00

(0.00)

28,805.73

(Oct. 26, 2021)

3

General Automotive Repair (Single Member LLC)

Itria Ventures LLC

April 1, 2021

AALIYAH TURNER

507 W 3rd St, Adel, GA

8,332.00

(0.00)

8,398.19

(Feb. 9, 2022)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

April 1, 2021

K21 GOLF LLC

1581 Patterson St, Adel, GA

8,320.00

(0.00)

8,436.94

(Oct. 6, 2022)

1

Sporting Goods Stores (Single Member LLC)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 31, 2021

TROY PHILPOT

7732 Old Coffee Rd, Adel, GA

6,327.00

(0.00)

6,350.73

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 31, 2021

SHRED-EZ INC

3131 Hutchinson Parrish Rd, Adel, GA

5,000.00

(0.00)

5,030.97

(Nov. 16, 2021)

1

All Other Support Services (Subchapter S Corporation)

Citizens Community Bank

March 31, 2021

V-NAILS & SPA LLC

1221 W 4th St Ste 32, Adel, GA

3,803.00

(0.00)

3,860.15

(Sept. 29, 2022)

1

Nail Salons (Corporation)

Truist Bank

March 31, 2021

VICKIE TERESA COVINGTON

8590 GA-37, Adel, GA

20,667.00

(0.00)

20,857.82

(March 4, 2022)

1

Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Cross River Bank

March 29, 2021

TWD TURF CARE LLC

788 Cowart Cobb Rd, Adel, GA

20,097.00

(0.00)

20,209.77

(Oct. 27, 2021)

1

Landscape Architectural Services (Limited Liability Partnership)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 29, 2021

KIMBERLY CONE

105 S Burwell Ave, Adel, GA

8,180.00

(0.00)

8,219.76

(Nov. 1, 2021)

1

Gift, Novelty, and Souvenir Stores (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 29, 2021

LAPRINCESS ROBINSON

405 N Oak St, Adel, GA

4,613.00

(0.00)

1

Snack and Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars (Sole Proprietorship)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 29, 2021

NATIONWIDE PIPELINE ESCORTS OF AMERICA LLC

5452 Val del Rd, Adel, GA

38,379.00

(0.00)

6

Other Support Activities for Road Transportation (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

March 28, 2021

METAL BUILDINGS SYSTEMS & COMPONENTS LLC

8770 Antioch Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,968.84

(Nov. 26, 2021)

1

Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Single Member LLC)

Commercial Banking Company

March 28, 2021

VALENTIN MORENO

44 Dean Ln, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,957.43

(Nov. 5, 2021)

1

New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Independent Contractors)

Cross River Bank

March 27, 2021

CLINT BULLARD

84 Oak Ridge Ln, Adel, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

21,001.72

(Jan. 18, 2022)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

March 26, 2021

CHRISTIAN DONELL RUSSELL

1466 W Mitchell St N/A, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Finish Carpentry Contractors (Self-Employed Individuals)

Blue Ridge Bank, National Association

March 26, 2021

GLOBAL AUTO TRANSFERS LLC

102 S Oak St, Adel, GA

51,672.00

(0.00)

52,096.70

(Jan. 21, 2022)

12

Other Direct Selling Establishments (Corporation)

Cross River Bank

March 25, 2021

TRACY WOLF

108 Oklahoma Cirle, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,918.65

(Aug. 25, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)

WebBank

March 25, 2021

ALICIA ALBURY

704 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr Apt D, Adel, GA

20,000.00

(0.00)

20,092.60

(Sept. 17, 2021)

1

Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Customers Bank

March 25, 2021

J M BYRON AND ASSOCIATES LLC

904 W 2nd St, Adel, GA

17,512.50

(0.00)

17,563.58

(Nov. 8, 2021)

1

Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

1st Choice CU

March 25, 2021

CHEYANNE THOMAS

813 Turkey Dr, Adel, GA

14,852.00

(0.00)

14,935.34

(Oct. 20, 2021)

1

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

March 25, 2021

SORRELL PEST CONTROL

106 S Pine St, Adel, GA

14,775.00

(0.00)

14,822.20

(Aug. 6, 2021)

3

Exterminating and Pest Control Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 25, 2021

JOHNNY EATON

1710 Jimmy St, Adel, GA

7,500.00

(0.00)

7,538.63

(Oct. 8, 2021)

1

Finish Carpentry Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

March 25, 2021

THESE CHEFS I KNOW ENTERPRISES LLC

13629 Highway 76, Adel, GA

36,449.77

(0.00)

36,612.55

(Sept. 13, 2021)

7

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Commercial Banking Company

March 24, 2021

PRECIOUS TENNANT

67 Hawk Ln, Adel, GA

13,365.00

(0.00)

13,472.66

(Jan. 13, 2022)

1

All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

March 24, 2021

LEE FOLSOM

2308 Antioch Rd, Adel, GA

9,249.00

(0.00)

9,294.10

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Other Spectator Sports (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

March 24, 2021

NEZ COMMUNICATIONS LLC

562 Josey Rd, Adel, GA

8,733.13

(0.00)

8,764.67

(Aug. 4, 2021)

1

Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Citizens Community Bank

March 24, 2021

JENNIFER KENNEDY

214 N Cleveland Ave, Adel, GA

8,825.00

(0.00)

8,873.05

(Oct. 6, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

March 23, 2021

VULCAN STEEL STRUCTURES INC

500 Vulcan Pkwy, Adel, GA

946,947.00

(0.00)

957,231.90

(April 19, 2022)

95

Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing (Corporation)

Truist Bank

March 20, 2021

IRVIN GREEN

1622 Moore St, Adel, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

21,042.23

(March 31, 2022)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Independent Contractors)

Community Bank of Georgia

March 20, 2021

JUSTIN SHEALEY

653 Lumby Smith Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,897.50

(July 26, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

AgSouth Farm Credit, ACA

March 20, 2021

MICHAEL SAPP

54 Goldbrick Dr, Adel, GA

20,453.00

(0.00)

1

Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Fountainhead SBF LLC

March 20, 2021

JAMES GRANTHAM

258 Billy Browning Rd, Adel, GA

7,875.00

(0.00)

7,931.00

(Dec. 8, 2021)

1

All Other Specialty Trade Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

The First Bank

March 20, 2021

CATHY GREEN

1622 Moore St, Adel, GA

1,182.08

(0.00)

1,194.65

(April 18, 2022)

1

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Independent Contractors)

Community Bank of Georgia

March 20, 2021

C&C CRABSHACK LLC

809 N Parrish Ave, Adel, GA

29,657.83

(0.00)

29,950.29

(March 10, 2022)

6

Full-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Truist Bank

March 18, 2021

STEVEN STAFFORD

601 North Poplar Street Adel, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,956.29

(Oct. 22, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Cross River Bank

March 18, 2021

JOHN FOSTER

214 N Cleveland Ave, Adel, GA

9,817.00

(0.00)

9,870.99

(Oct. 7, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Local (Independent Contractors)

Capital Plus Financial, LLC

March 18, 2021

TEACHABLE MOMENTS LEARNING CENTER

501 W 8th St, Adel, GA

12,569.00

(0.00)

12,606.01

(July 12, 2021)

2

Child Day Care Services (Limited Liability Partnership)

Small Business Assistance Corporation

March 17, 2021

KY VAN DAO LLC

3662 Highway 41, Adel, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,945.02

(Sept. 29, 2021)

1

Broilers and Other Meat Type Chicken Production (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

The First, A National Banking Association

March 15, 2021

KAREN PARKS

512 Wells Ave, Adel, GA

20,000.00

(0.00)

20,138.33

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 15, 2021

CARTER’S CATFISH HOUSE

351 Reed Bingham Rd, Adel, GA

75,683.00

(0.00)

76,347.33

(Jan. 31, 2022)

22

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Barwick Banking Company

March 13, 2021

SOUTH GEORGIA ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES LLC

101 S Maple St, Adel, GA

35,742.00

(0.00)

36,077.58

(March 3, 2022)

5

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Itria Ventures LLC

March 13, 2021

LUCAS NELSON ROUNTREE

9101 Old Union Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,990.73

(Dec. 14, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

March 13, 2021

JOHN CLINTON ROUNTREE

736 Evergreen Church Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,991.88

(Dec. 16, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

March 13, 2021

AUBREY COPELAND

1700 Washington Post Rd, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

21,070.99

(May 4, 2022)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Legacy Bank

March 13, 2021

JOHN EDSEL ROUNTREE

60 Clark Smith Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,991.31

(Dec. 15, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

March 12, 2021

ZACHERY WALDEN

10173 Highway 76, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

20,913.62

(Aug. 16, 2021)

1

Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)

Readycap Lending, LLC

March 12, 2021

THE MELTON COMPANY LLC

109 S Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

20,968.99

(Nov. 3, 2021)

1

Gift, Novelty, and Souvenir Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Itria Ventures LLC March 10, 2021

INMAN’S LAWN SERVICE LLC

400 Honeysuckle Way, Adel, GA

1,680.00

(0.00)

1,687.70

(Sept. 21, 2021)

1

Landscaping Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Itria Ventures LLC

March 10, 2021

STEVE REGISTER

1688 Register Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,994.78

(Dec. 15, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

March 9, 2021

CANDY CANES LEARNING CENTER LLC

404 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Adel, GA

12,084.70

(0.00)

12,142.10

(Aug. 31, 2021)

4

Child Day Care Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Georgia Power Valdosta FCU

March 9, 2021

HOWARD KIRK MCDANIEL

2933 Highway 76, Adel, GA

20,833.32

(0.00)

20,956.58

(Oct. 12, 2021)

1

Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

March 8, 2021

SISTER’S FLORIST AND BAKERY INC.

1401 S. Hutchinson Ave. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, GA

24,280.00

(0.00)

24,603.73

(July 5, 2022)

9

Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Itria Ventures LLC

March 4, 2021

ALANA BLOSER

867 Rountree McCranie Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,112.51

(July 8, 2022)

1

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Waycross Bank & Trust

March 3, 2021

AUSTIN BLOSER

801 Rountree McCranie Rd, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

21,112.51

(July 8, 2022)

1

Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)

Waycross Bank & Trust

March 3, 2021

GEORGIA BOY CLOTHING COMPANY LLC

1377 Hutchinson Parrish Rd, Adel, GA

22,451.00

(0.00)

22,629.36

(Dec. 14, 2021)

14

Other Direct Selling Establishments (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

Feb. 26, 2021

SOUTHERN STEEL ERECTORS

52 McConnell Bridge Rd, Adel, GA

174,373.04

(0.00)

175,787.13

(Dec. 23, 2021)

20

Industrial Building Construction (Corporation)

Commercial Banking Company

Feb. 24, 2021

J MAR INDUSTRIES LLC

1505 W 4th St, Adel, GA

107,943.50

(0.00)

108,567.17

(Sept. 23, 2021)

10

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

The First, A National Banking Association

Feb. 24, 2021

ADEL CHURCH OF GOD

9208 Val del Rd, Adel, GA

7,211.90

(0.00)

7,260.70

(Nov. 5, 2021)

1

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization) S

ynovus Bank

Feb. 24, 2021

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SOUTH GEORGIA INC

1200 N Hutchinson Ave Bldg 5010, Adel, GA

27,540.00

(0.00)

27,698.45

(Sept. 24, 2021)

9

Civic and Social Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

Ameris Bank

Feb. 23, 2021

LARIAT STEEL DESIGN INC.

78 Airport Ln, Adel, GA

189,483.85

(0.00)

191,794.50

(May 10, 2022)

32

Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

Feb. 20, 2021

JMW FOODS LLC

1203 W 4th Avenue, Adel, GA

123,196.00

(0.00)

123,818.82

(Aug. 30, 2021)

28

Limited-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

The First, A National Banking Association

Feb. 20, 2021

FULGHUM WELL & PUMP SERVICE INC

216 W 5th St, Adel, GA

39,103.87

(0.00)

39,298.30

(Aug. 23, 2021)

8

All Other Specialty Trade Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

Feb. 19, 2021

DERRELL BENNETT JR.

1165 Antioch Greggs Rd, Adel, GA

20,832.00

(0.00)

21,018.91

(Jan. 13, 2022)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

Waycross Bank & Trust

Feb. 19, 2021

ADEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

214 S Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

20,695.00

(0.00)

20,796.75

(Aug. 19, 2021)

4

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

Feb. 19, 2021

CHRISTY BELL

415 Rogers St, Adel, GA

10,012.50

(0.00)

1

Offices of Mental Health Practitioners (except Physicians) (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

Feb. 13, 2021

JAMES BASS CONSTRUCTION LLC.

905 Judson St, Adel, GA

41,463.00

(0.00)

41,706.02

(Sept. 20, 2021)

2

Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co

Feb. 12, 2021

SOWEGA HOME HEALTH CARE INC

44 Wilkes Ct, Adel, GA

143,737.00

(0.00)

144,804.20

(Nov. 17, 2021)

32

Home Health Care Services (Corporation)

Commercial Banking Company

Feb. 11, 2021

BOONE FUNERAL HOME INC

202 N Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

35,521.00

(0.00)

35,707.49

(Aug. 23, 2021)

6

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services (Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

Feb. 10, 2021

WHEEL STOP LLC

802 Chestnut St, Adel, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,902.20

(Aug. 9, 2021)

1

Used Car Dealers (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

Feb. 10, 2021

BRADLEY D MATHIS

80 Lakeview Ct, Adel, GA

6,205.00

(0.00)

6,248.43

(Nov. 3, 2021)

1

Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

Feb. 10, 2021

JAMES RICE

545 Boyette Pond Rd, Adel, GA

20,800.00

(0.00)

20,957.16

(Nov. 17, 2021)

1

Poultry Hatcheries (Sole Proprietorship)

United National Bank

Feb. 7, 2021

TRACIE HART INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

407 E 4th St, Adel, GA

18,715.00

(0.00)

18,844.21

(Nov. 3, 2021)

4

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Customers Bank

Feb. 6, 2021

GARY SURRENCY

1280 Surrency Rd, Adel, GA

5,935.00

(0.00)

5,973.86

(Jan. 3, 2022)

1

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Sole Proprietorship)

Customers Bank

Feb. 6, 2021

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY INC.

1202 N Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

122,927.50

(0.00)

123,654.96

(Sept. 21, 2021)

30

Elementary and Secondary Schools (Non-Profit Organization)

Colony Bank

Feb. 4, 2021

COOK COUNTY GLASS & MIRROR INC.

207 N Burwell Ave, Adel, GA

29,149.60

(0.00)

29,289.36

(Aug. 2, 2021)

7

Glass and Glazing Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)

Atlantic Capital Bank, National Association

Feb. 3, 2021

DARWIN DEES

303 Pitts Ave, Adel, GA

20,833.33

(0.00)

20,905.25

(June 15, 2021)

1

Portfolio Management (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

Feb. 3, 2021

MUSICHEADS LLC

18, Adel, GA

36,995.00

(0.00)

37,137.84

(June 25, 2021)

4

Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Itria Ventures LLC

Feb. 1, 2021

STONES HEATING AND AIR SERVICE

601 S Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

120,750.00

(0.00)

12 Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

Jan. 30, 2021

VARNI HOSPITALITY LLC

1504 W 4th St, Adel, GA

40,389.12

(0.00)

40,597.80

(Aug. 6, 2021)

18

Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Quantum National Bank

Jan. 29, 2021

LC CONVERTING LLC

2442 McConnell Bridge Rd, Adel, GA

18,750.00

(0.00)

18,892.29

(Nov. 15, 2021)

2

Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

Jan. 29, 2021

ADEL ICE COMPANY INC.

201, Adel, GA

79,897.50

(0.00)

81,122.60

(Aug. 18, 2022)

13

All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing (Corporation)

Itria Ventures LLC

Jan. 28, 2021

HOWELL FARMS

212 Old Quitman Rd, Adel, GA

9,117.00

(0.00)

9,236.03

(May 26, 2022)

2 Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

The First Bank

Jan. 27, 2021

CONE ELECTRIC INC

105, Adel, GA

30,202.50

(0.00)

30,373.65

(Aug. 27, 2021)

5

Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)

Itria Ventures LLC

Jan. 26, 2021

MACHINE & TOOL MANUFACTURING

318, Adel, GA

210,742.50

(0.00)

212,803.09

(Feb. 14, 2022)

26 Machine Shops (Corporation)

Itria Ventures LLC

Jan. 25, 2021

QUARTERRIO LANE

118, Adel, GA

61,715.50

(0.00)

62,018.93

(Aug. 30, 2021)

15

Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

Jan. 25, 2021

B & T SOUL FOOD AND MORE

718, Adel, GA

19,775.00

(0.00)

19,848.06

(June 30, 2021)

2

Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Itria Ventures LLC

Jan. 25, 2021

J M BYRON AND ASSOCIATES

904 W 2nd Street, Adel, GA

17,512.50

(0.00)

17,731.89

(Nov. 9, 2021)

1

Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

1st Choice CU

Aug. 8, 2020

COSTAL LAWN CARE

1410 Dakota st, Adel, GA

20,016.00

(0.00)

1

Landscaping Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

Aug. 7, 2020

KRISHNA & KRISHNA 1 LLC

1103 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

11,048.00

(0.00)

11,232.34

(April 7, 2022)

4

Other Gasoline Stations (Corporation)

Kabbage, Inc.

Aug. 4, 2020

KIMBERLY’S CLEANING SERVICE

2553 REGISTER RD, Adel, GA

1,657.00

(0.00)

1,672.80

(July 15, 2021)

1

Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

July 30, 2020

CARTER’S CATFISH HOUSE, LLC

351 REED BINGHAM RD, Adel, GA

42,425.00

(0.00)

42,670.12

(Feb. 10, 2021)

30

Fish and Seafood Markets (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Barwick Banking Company

July 13, 2020

CHRISTIAN DONELL RUSSELL

1466 W MITCHELL ST, Adel, GA

20,677.00

(0.00)

1

Finish Carpentry Contractors (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

July 12, 2020

KHAMBRIA PENDERGRASS

400 Robinson Street APT E, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Janitorial Services (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

July 11, 2020

C&CCRABSHACK

809 N. PARRISH AVE, Adel, GA

45,333.00

(0.00)

7

Full-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Kabbage, Inc.

July 8, 2020

PREMIUM ELECTRIC, LLC

579 WILKES RD, Adel, GA

13,091.00

(0.00)

13,210.27

(May 26, 2021)

3

Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

June 30, 2020

ISAAC THOMPSON

2194 mcconnell bridge rd, Adel, GA

8,569.00

(0.00)

1

Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

June 28, 2020

JUSTIN BANKS

18 lakeview ct, Adel, GA

10,788.00

(0.00)

1

Men’s Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

June 27, 2020

S. TURNER TRANSPORTATION LLC

1988 West Mitchell street, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

June 26, 2020

ZANITRYA ROSS

714 Pebblewood N Apt 3, Adel, GA

20,833.00

(0.00)

1

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Self-Employed Individuals)

Kabbage, Inc.

June 19, 2020

BOBBY R SHARP

451 BEST CIR, Adel, GA

10,290.63

(0.00)

10,354.37

(Feb. 2, 2021)

1

Miscellaneous Financial Investment Activities (Sole Proprietorship)

Madison County Community Bank

June 19, 2020

EXOTIC CREATIONS INC.

415 S GORDON AVE, Adel, GA

2,794.00

(0.00)

2,815.78

(March 31, 2021)

1

All Other Personal Services (Corporation) Bank of America,

National Association

June 18, 2020

GEORGIA CONTAINER RECONDITIONING

1460 Industrial Boulevard, Adel, GA

25,000.00

(0.00)

25,295.21

(Aug. 11, 2021)

5

All Other Personal Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Cross River Bank

June 4, 2020

GARY SURRENCY

1280 SURRENCY RD, Adel, GA

5,900.00

(0.00)

5,969.51

(Aug. 9, 2021)

1

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Sole Proprietorship)

Celtic Bank Corporation

June 2, 2020

BRENDA MCCONVILLE

3301 ANTIOCH-GREGGS RD, Adel, GA

4,000.00

(0.00)

4,040.00

(June 4, 2021)

1

Dental Laboratories (Sole Proprietorship)

Renasant Bank

June 2, 2020

J MAR INDUSTRIES LLC

1505 West 4th Street, Adel, GA

77,100.00

(0.00)

77,668.22

(March 2, 2021)

10

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC)) Ameris Bank

May 29, 2020

GLOBAL AUTO TRANSFER

102 S OAK ST, Adel, GA

51,672.00

(0.00)

52,201.46

(June 10, 2021)

5

Other Direct Selling Establishments (Corporation)

Intuit Financing Inc.

May 29, 2020

COLOMBO NA

1301 INDUSTRIAL BLVD, Adel, GA

90,129.58

(0.00)

90,690.39

(Jan. 8, 2021)

9

Farm Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing (Corporation) T

ruist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co

May 27, 2020

VALDOSTA PLANT CO., INC

524 Plant Farm Rd, Adel, GA

152,600.00

(0.00)

154,473.01

(Aug. 26, 2021)

35 Soil Preparation, Planting, and Cultivating (Corporation)

Ameris Bank

May 22, 2020

HILLIARD AND MCMILLAN FAMILY DENISTRY P.C.

130 S Parrish Ave, Adel, GA

55,500.00

(0.00)

56,018.00

(April 29, 2021)

7

Offices of Dentists (Corporation)

Renasant Bank

May 21, 2020

AARON COPELAND

38 Oak Drive, Adel, GA

8,737.00

(0.00)

8,835.78

(July 15, 2021)

1

All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)

WebBank

May 21, 2020

DARWIN J DEES

303 PITTS AVE, Adel, GA

20,832.50

(0.00)

20,974.62

(Jan. 20, 2021)

1

Investment Advice (Sole Proprietorship)

South Georgia Banking Company

May 14, 2020

SALON 41

703 S HUTCHINSON ST, Adel, GA

1,800.00

(0.00)

1,821.65

(July 27, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Renasant Bank

May 12, 2020

EL CARRISAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT INC.

604 W 4TH ST, Adel, GA

16,909.00

(0.00)

17,085.61

(May 26, 2021)

5

Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

May 11, 2020

TRACY GARRETT

306 North Burwell Avenue, Adel, GA

4,095.00

(0.00)

4,129.24

(March 9, 2021)

1

Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)

Southeastern CU

May 11, 2020

JAMES BASS CONSTRUCTION, LLC.

905 Judson St, Adel, GA

41,463.00

(0.00)

37,731.84

(Feb. 10, 2021)

2

Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Truist Bank

May 8, 2020

CANDY CANE’S LEARNING CENTER LLC

404 S. Martin Luther King, Jr Dricve, Adel, GA

8,807.00

(0.00)

8,880.15

(March 10, 2021)

6 Child Day Care Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Georgia Power Valdosta FCU

May 8, 2020

VELISHA GREESON

306 North Burwell Avenue, Adel, GA

5,000.00

(0.00)

5,041.94

(March 10, 2021)

1

Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)

Southeastern CU

May 6, 2020

DEEN FIRE PROTECTION, INC.

1000 W Mitchell Street, Adel, GA

222,800.00

(0.00)

225,356.01

(June 30, 2021)

30

Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings (Corporation)

Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co

May 5, 2020

DANNY YOUNG

966 Highway 76, Adel, GA

5,200.00

(0.00)

5,252.87

(May 18, 2021)

1

New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)

Renasant Bank

May 5, 2020

QUARTERRIO LANE

118 S. Pine Street, Adel, GA

3,200.00

(0.00)

3,238.76

(July 28, 2021)

4

Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)

Renasant Bank

May 5, 2020

JASSOKI 1 CORPORATION

1504 W. 4th Street, Adel, GA

34,232.00

(0.00)

34,717.90

(Oct. 6, 2021)

15

Other Gasoline Stations (Cooperative)

First Commerce CU

May 4, 2020

KEVIN F BENNETT

518 R. FOLSOM RD, Adel, GA

5,500.00

(0.00)

5,558.51

(June 2, 2021)

1

General Automotive Repair (Sole Proprietorship)

Renasant Bank

May 4, 2020

LEA GASKINS HAZEL, LLC

300 East Fourth Street, Adel, GA

4,700.00

(0.00)

4,759.01

(Aug. 11, 2021)

2

Offices of Lawyers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Renasant Bank

May 4, 2020

CONNELL SHEET METAL TRIM, INC.

400 Old Quitman Road, Adel, GA

88,000.00

(0.00)

89,190.44

(Sept. 15, 2021)

12

Metal Window and Door Manufacturing (Corporation)

Renasant Bank

May 2, 2020

DR. MICHAEL T MCCARTNEY, JR.

101 W. 5th Street, Adel, GA

72,100.00

(0.00)

72,897.11

(June 17, 2021)

6 Offices of Dentists (Sole Proprietorship)

Renasant Bank

May 2, 2020

STEEL BUILDING SYSTEMS INC

320 Steven Ln, Adel, GA

495,300.00

(0.00)

500,308.03

(May 20, 2021)

45

Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)

Newtek Small Business Finance, Inc.

May 1, 2020

CONE ELECTRIC INC

105 S Burwell Ave, Adel, GA

30,100.00

(0.00)

30,283.94

(Dec. 17, 2020)

4

Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)

Renasant Bank

May 1, 2020

FRANK H. CARTER, ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

309 PARRISH AVE, Adel, GA

17,800.00

(0.00)

18,016.57

(July 27, 2021)

7

Offices of Lawyers (Corporation) Renasant Bank

May 1, 2020

SORRELL PEST CONTROL, LLC

106 S PINE ST, Adel, GA

14,100.00

(0.00)

14,215.93

(March 5, 2021)

3

Exterminating and Pest Control Services (Sole Proprietorship) Renasant Bank

May 1, 2020

PATTEN CPA PC

118 S Burwwell Avenue, Adel, GA

12,500.00

(0.00)

12,622.57

(May 3, 2021)

1

Public Finance Activities (Sole Proprietorship)

Renasant Bank

May 1, 2020

HILDA W. ALLEN REAL ESTATE, INC.

212 OLD QUITMAN ANNEX ROAD, Adel, GA

12,325.00

(0.00)

12,477.63

(July 29, 2021)

3

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Subchapter S Corporation)

Synovus Bank

May 1, 2020

METWIRE ELECTRICAL SERVICES LLC

708 JOSEPHINE LANE, Adel, GA

7,736.35

(0.00)

7,811.78

(May 10, 2021)

2

Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co

May 1, 2020

SOUTHERN DESIGNS SCREEN PRINTING & EMB. LLC

4383 Highway 37, Adel, GA

4,730.00

(0.00)

4,779.66

(May 21, 2021)

1

Sign Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

WebBank

May 1, 2020

MARK A CLEGG DMD

606 N Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

37,000.00

(0.00)

37,349.44

(April 19, 2021)

4

Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) (Sole Proprietorship)

Renasant Bank

April 30, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, LLC

101 S. Maple St., Adel, GA

35,700.00

(0.00)

36,057.00

(May 10, 2021)

5

Not Available (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Renasant Bank

April 30, 2020

BOONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.

202 N HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

35,521.00

(0.00)

35,803.19

(Feb. 19, 2021)

8

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services (Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 30, 2020

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SOUTH GEORGIA INC

1200 N Hutchinson Ave Bldg 5020, Adel, GA

28,300.00

(0.00)

28,514.77

(Feb. 17, 2021)

9

Civic and Social Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

Ameris Bank

April 30, 2020

TEE TO GREEN GOLF LLC

p o box 850, Adel, GA

26,707.00

(0.00)

26,897.66

(Jan. 20, 2021)

4

Golf Courses and Country Clubs (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 30, 2020

COOK COUNTY THERAPY INC.

510 N Parrish Ave, Adel, GA

24,700.00

(0.00)

24,903.01

(March 11, 2021)

9

Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists (Corporation)

Ameris Bank

April 30, 2020

ADEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

214 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

20,695.00

(0.00)

20,811.12

(Dec. 2, 2020)

4

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 30, 2020

DUKE ENTERPRISES INC

201 N Burwell Avenue, Adel, GA

6,800.00

(0.00)

6,876.31

(June 22, 2021)

3

Coin-Operated Laundries and Drycleaners (Subchapter S Corporation)

Renasant Bank

April 30, 2020

BIG RED STEEL INC

180 Gary Lane, Adel, GA

5,930.00

(0.00)

6,000.17

(July 9, 2021)

10

Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 30, 2020

VULCAN STEEL STRUCTURES, INC

500 Vulcan Pkwy, Adel, GA

946,947.00

(0.00)

956,863.64

(May 20, 2021)

98

Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing (Corporation)

Truist Bank

April 29, 2020

ZOKU LLC

1221 W 4th St, Adel, GA

35,600.00

(0.00)

35,997.94

(June 24, 2021)

13

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Ameris Bank

April 29, 2020

FORTE TIMBER LLC

p o box 1314, Adel, GA

17,250.00

(0.00)

17,447.90

(June 28, 2021)

2

Lumber, Plywood, Millwork, and Wood Panel Merchant Wholesalers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 29, 2020

RICHARD BAILEY

694 Boyette Pond Road, Adel, GA

7,457.00

(0.00)

7,536.54

(May 20, 2021)

1

Fruit and Vegetable Markets (Independent Contractors)

Southeastern CU

April 29, 2020

NATIONWIDE PIPELINE ESCORTS OF AMERICA, L.L.C.

5452 Val Del Road, Adel, GA

51,485.00

(0.00)

51,908.32

(Feb. 25, 2021)

8

Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 28, 2020

SWEET T’S SMOKEHOUSE, LLC

701 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, GA

22,582.00

(0.00)

22,814.09

(May 11, 2021)

5

Limited-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 28, 2020

ANTIOCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

4564 Antioch Road, Adel, GA

17,102.00

(0.00)

17,348.08

(Oct. 6, 2021)

3

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

First Commerce CU

April 28, 2020

ADEL CHURCH OF GOD

9208 VAL DEL RD, Adel, GA

6,695.00

(0.00)

6,790.01

(Oct. 4, 2021)

1

Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)

Synovus Bank

April 28, 2020

JOSEPH’S CREATIONS, INC.

111 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, GA

4,815.00

(0.00)

4,847.90

(Jan. 7, 2021)

2

Clothing Accessories Stores (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 28, 2020

MICHAEL A CARTER ENTERPRISES

304 N Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

73,900.00

(0.00)

74,422.36

(Jan. 20, 2021)

19

Limited-Service Restaurants (Subchapter S Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 27, 2020

THESE CHEFS I KNOW ENTERPRISES LLC

13629 HWY 76, Adel, GA

26,035.20

(0.00)

26,214.95

(Jan. 7, 2021)

5

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Commercial Banking Company

April 27, 2020

BENNETT & CONNELL, LLC

201 E 5TH ST, Adel, GA

22,182.00

(0.00)

22,337.89

(Jan. 8, 2021)

4

Offices of Lawyers (Subchapter S Corporation)

The First, A National Banking Association

April 27, 2020

R&R WIRELESS LLC

1007 N. HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

9,990.87

(0.00)

10,096.05

(May 20, 2021)

3

Radio and Television Broadcasting and Wireless Communications Equipment Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 27, 2020

HOWELL FARMS

212 OLD QUITMAN ANNEX RD, Adel, GA

9,117.00

(0.00)

9,223.87

(June 24, 2021)

2

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

The First, A National Banking Association

April 27, 2020

LYNWOOD DAVIS

562 Davis Place, Adel, GA

6,390.00

(0.00)

6,520.28

(May 3, 2022)

1

Sales Financing (Sole Proprietorship)

Citizens Community Bank

April 27, 2020

DANIEL SHINE

4337 GA Hwy 76, Adel, GA

719.00

(0.00)

725.19

(March 18, 2021)

1

General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload (Independent Contractors)

Colony Bank

April 27, 2020

DRAP ADEL, LLC

1504 W. 4th St., Adel, GA

69,515.00

(0.00)

70,308.64

(June 14, 2021)

20

Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Subchapter S Corporation)

Pinnacle Bank

April 16, 2020

M J TAYLOR FARMS GP

2080 M J TAYLOR ROAD, Adel, GA

24,600.00

(0.00)

24,883.58

(July 6, 2021)

3

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Partnership)

Renasant Bank

April 16, 2020

A. R. M. INC

1103 w 4th Street, Adel, GA

132,500.00

(0.00)

133,599.93

(March 11, 2021)

38

Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)

Ameris Bank

April 15, 2020

COOK PUBLISHING COMPANY

131 So. Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA

90,538.87

(0.00)

91,234.64

(Jan. 26, 2021)

28

Newspaper Publishers (Corporation)

F & M Bank and Trust Company

April 15, 2020

CROSBY & SHAW ENTERPRISES INC

615 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

83,500.00

(0.00)

84,344.28

(May 6, 2021)

11

Home Health Care Services (Corporation)

Renasant Bank

April 15, 2020

CARBIDE SAW SERVICE, INC.

376 Airport Square, Adel, GA

62,000.00

(0.00)

62,599.33

(April 20, 2021)

11

Home and Garden Equipment Repair and Maintenance (Corporation)

Renasant Bank

April 15, 2020

LEGACY RESTAURANTS LLC

1221 W 4th Street, Adel, GA

57,500.00

(0.00)

57,993.08

(March 11, 2021)

12

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Ameris Bank

April 15, 2020

METAL CONCEPTS, LLC

601 OLD UNION RD, Adel, GA

52,500.00

(0.00)

52,934.38

(March 11, 2021)

7

Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Ameris Bank

April 15, 2020

KNIGHTON VENTURES, INC.

602 North Parrish Avenue, Adel, GA

48,460.62

(0.00)

48,807.92

(Jan. 12, 2021)

5

Offices of Dentists (Corporation)

Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co

April 15, 2020

WILLIAMS FORESTERY PRODUCTS, INC.

1899 ANTIOCH ROAD, Adel, GA

43,700.00

(0.00)

44,368.85

(Oct. 19, 2021)

12

Construction, Mining, and Forestry Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 15, 2020

HAPPY MANAGEMENT, LLC

100 OLD QUITMAN RD, Adel, GA

34,010.00

(0.00)

34,306.64

(March 5, 2021)

8

Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

TC Federal Bank

April 15, 2020

SISTER’S FLORIST AND BAKERY, INC.

1401 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

24,100.00

(0.00)

24,343.68

(May 6, 2021)

9Florists (Corporation)

Renasant Bank

April 15, 2020

TRACIE HART INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

407 E 4th Street, Adel, GA

18,714.57

(0.00)

18,861.72

(Feb. 4, 2021)

4

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Commercial Banking Company

April 15, 2020

ADEL PAWN & GIFT SHOP, INC.

415 N. HUTCHINSON AVE., Adel, GA

18,500.00

(0.00)

18,744.10

(Aug. 4, 2021)

5

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 15, 2020

MARSHALL R BENNETT DVM PC

520 S ELM STREET, Adel, GA

17,600.00

(0.00)

17,776.98

(May 4, 2021)

2

Veterinary Services (Corporation)

Renasant Bank

April 15, 2020

C&M PARKING LOT SWEEPERS LLC

215 W. 5th Street, Adel, GA

14,867.00

(0.00)

15,002.45

(March 10, 2021)

6

Other Activities Related to Real Estate (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 15, 2020

ESHAL & ANNAYA, LLC

1003 W 4TH STREET, Adel, GA

11,050.00

(0.00)

11,210.84

(Sept. 22, 2021)

2

Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 15, 2020

CHRISTY BELL

415 East Rogers Street, Adel, GA

10,012.50

(0.00)

1

Offices of Mental Health Practitioners (except Physicians) (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 15, 2020

GHAZI 2 CORPORATION

702 Bear Creek Road, Adel, GA

5,210.00

(0.00)

5,246.26

(Jan. 7, 2021)

3

Convenience Stores (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 15, 2020

COOK COUNTY FORD INC

1000 South Hutchinson Avenue, Adel, GA

301,700.00

(0.00)

303,129.98

(Nov. 3, 2020) 2

5

All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)

Readycap Lending, LLC

April 14, 2020

BETTS ENVIRONMENTAL RECOVERY, INC.

361 AIRPORT SQ, Adel, GA

274,199.00

(0.00)

277,344.67

(June 10, 2021)

30

Site Preparation Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 14, 2020

MACHINE AND TOOL MANUFACTURING COMPANY, INC.

318 AIRPORT SQUARE, Adel, GA

210,500.00

(0.00)

212,640.08

(May 10, 2021)

24

Machine Shops (Corporation)

Renasant Bank

April 14, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA STAFFING, INC.

142 Old Quitman Road, Adel, GA

172,305.00

(0.00)

173,353.19

(Nov. 23, 2020)

65

Temporary Help Services (Corporation)

Citizens Community Bank

April 14, 2020

M & S MACHINERY & MANUFACTURING COMPANY

1870 HUTCHINSON AVENUE, Adel, GA

74,082.00

(0.00)

74,545.01

(Dec. 2, 2020)

5

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 14, 2020

ADEL ICE COMPANY, INC.

201 N BURWELL AVE, Adel, GA

73,000.00

(0.00)

73,829.36

(June 24, 2021)

10

Ice Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)

Renasant Bank

April 14, 2020

ADEL TRADING COMPANY, LLC

313 West Fifth Street, Adel, GA

55,200.00

(0.00)

55,586.40

(Jan. 14, 2021)

8

Other Building Material Dealers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Renasant Bank

April 14, 2020

SOGA LLC

206 S BURWELL AVE, Adel, GA

42,500.00

(0.00)

42,978.12

(June 16, 2021)

7

Graphic Design Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Renasant Bank

April 14, 2020

AZALEA AVIATION, LLC

170 Airport Rd, Adel, GA

26,000.00

(0.00)

26,322.83

(July 27, 2021)

6

Commercial Air, Rail, and Water Transportation Equipment Rental and Leasing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Renasant Bank

April 14, 2020

LC CONVERTING LLC

2442 McConnell Bridge Road, Adel, GA

18,750.00

(0.00)

18,931.85

(April 14, 2021)

2

Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

April 14, 2020

FIREHOUSE MINIS, LLC

600 S ELM ST, Adel, GA

11,916.00

(0.00)

12,036.15

(April 21, 2021)

3

Lessors of Miniwarehouses and Self-Storage Units (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 14, 2020

COOK COUNTY AUTOMOTIVE, LLC

509 S ELM ST, Adel, GA

6,312.00

(0.00)

6,341.63

(Oct. 13, 2020)

2

General Automotive Repair (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 14, 2020

BORDERS MELONS EAST, LLC

596 M.J. TAYLOR ROAD, Adel, GA

241,466.00

(0.00)

244,068.47

(May 11, 2021)

27

All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 13, 2020

K & B LOGISTICS, LLC

596 M.J. TAYLOR ROAD, Adel, GA

121,720.00

(0.00)

123,035.25

(May 11, 2021)

8

Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 13, 2020

THOMAS D. FAUSETT, JR., MD, PC

707 No. Parrish Ave, Adel, GA

54,200.00

(0.00)

54,742.00

(May 3, 2021)

4

Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) (Subchapter S Corporation)

Renasant Bank

April 13, 2020

SHOTKING, LLC

302 S. RAILROAD AVE, Adel, GA

42,155.00

(0.00)

42,755.71

(Sept. 9, 2021)

4

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 13, 2020

CARTER, CARTER & CARTER, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, LLC

309 N. PARRISH AVE, Adel, GA

32,900.00

(0.00)

33,297.54

(July 19, 2021)

6

Offices of Lawyers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Renasant Bank

April 13, 2020

D & L GASKINS ENTERPRISES, LLC

103 BROOKSIDE DR, Adel, GA

21,478.67

(0.00)

13,544.57

(Oct. 16, 2020)

7

Meat Markets (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 13, 2020

GHAZI CORPORATION

702 BEAR CREEK ROAD, Adel, GA

16,227.00

(0.00)

16,358.62

(Feb. 11, 2021)

8

Convenience Stores (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 13, 2020

MOON SANDHU, INC.

1200 W. 4TH STREET, Adel, GA

12,675.00

(0.00)

12,859.84

(Sept. 21, 2021)

3

Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 13, 2020

STANLEY BOYETTE

310 Lasseter Road, Adel, GA

3,750.00

(0.00)

3,781.46

(Feb. 16, 2021)

1

Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)

First Commerce CU

April 13, 2020

ADVANCED CYLINDER & TANK, L.L.C.

302 S RAILROAD AVENUE, Adel, GA

140,840.00

(0.00)

142,533.99

(June 24, 2021)

20

Metal Tank (Heavy Gauge) Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 12, 2020

JERRY KELLY GMC

1100 S Hurchinson Ave, Adel, GA

133,000.00

(0.00)

134,483.04

(June 16, 2021)

19

New Car Dealers (Corporation)

Ameris Bank

April 12, 2020

COOK COUNTY WELDING & MACHINE, INC.

1109 N. ELM ST, Adel, GA

101,574.00

(0.00)

102,224.58

(Feb. 10, 2021)

14

Welding and Soldering Equipment Manufacturing (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 12, 2020

JMW FOODS LLC

1203 W 4th St, Adel, GA

87,900.00

(0.00)

88,839.21

(May 25, 2021)

28

Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Ameris Bank

April 12, 2020

ROBERT B. DIXON DBA STATE FARM INSURANCE AGENT

119 S. Parrish Ave, Adel, GA

25,100.00

(0.00)

25,302.89

(Feb. 11, 2021)

2

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Sole Proprietorship)

LendingClub Bank, National Association

April 12, 2020

CUSTOM TRIM DESIGN, LLC

320 STEVEN LANE, Adel, GA

23,662.00

(0.00)

23,917.02

(May 18, 2021)

4

Finish Carpentry Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

First Commerce CU

April 12, 2020

MARY’S HAVEN PERSONAL CARE HOME

310 South Hutchinson Avenue, Adel, GA

18,375.00

(0.00)

18,527.61

(Feb. 9, 2021)

2

Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Southeastern CU

April 12, 2020

ADEL PETROLEUM INC

52 Dogwood Drive, Adel, GA

7,500.00

(0.00)

7,610.00

(Sept. 23, 2021)

1

Other Gasoline Stations (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 12, 2020

HORNET STEEL BUILDINGS INC

601 South Elm Street, Adel, GA

496,750.00

(0.00)

499,785.69

(Nov. 30, 2020)

78

Structural Steel and Precast Concrete Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, INC.

1202 HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

122,927.50

(0.00)

123,947.97

(Feb. 19, 2021)

32

Elementary and Secondary Schools (Non-Profit Organization)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

WHITE, YOUNG AND ASSOCIATES, INC.

108 S PINE STREET, Adel, GA

42,461.45

(0.00)

42,869.78

(April 8, 2021)

7

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Corporation)

Commercial Banking Company

April 11, 2020

COOK COUNTY GLASS & MIRROR INC

207 North Burwell Ave, Adel, GA

26,665.00

(0.00)

26,950.64

(May 13, 2021)

6

Glass and Glazing Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)

Atlantic Capital Bank, National Association

April 11, 2020

CARTERS OUTBOARD MARINE, INC.

1105 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

22,906.25

(0.00)

23,118.37

(March 25, 2021)

4

Boat Dealers (Corporation)

Commercial Banking Company

April 11, 2020

RETIREMENT CONSULTANTS NETWORK

125 S Burwell Avenue, Adel, GA

18,815.00

(0.00)

18,980.98

(March 11, 2021)

9

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Subchapter S Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 11, 2020

GREENE INSURANCE AGENCY, INC.

100 W 5TH ST, Adel, GA

13,520.52

(0.00)

13,677.51

(June 15, 2021)

3

Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Subchapter S Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 11, 2020

ELITE STRUCTURE, INC,

401 Old Quitman Road, Adel, GA

706,700.00

(0.00)

712,218.07

(Feb. 10, 2021)

65

Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing (Corporation)

Ameris Bank

April 10, 2020

PROFESSIONAL LOCATORS, LLC

305 HUTCHINSON, Adel, GA

127,060.00

(0.00)

127,982.49

(Jan. 12, 2021)

21

Used Car Dealers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Colony Bank

April 10, 2020

ALBANY NEON SIGNS, INC.

700 WEST 9TH ST, Adel, GA

90,756.25

(0.00)

91,472.22

(Feb. 1, 2021)

14

Sign Manufacturing (Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 10, 2020

STONES HEATING & AIR SERVICES, LLC

601 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA

81,423.75

(0.00)

82,321.67

(May 20, 2021)

12

Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 10, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA BUILDERS, LLC

200 W 4th Street, Adel, GA

33,406.15

(0.00)

33,817.09

(July 14, 2021)

2

Residential Remodelers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Commercial Banking Company

April 10, 2020

LEE W FOLSOM

2308 Anitoch Rd, Adel, GA

11,500.00

(0.00)

11,586.96

(Feb. 2, 2021)

30

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers (Sole Proprietorship)

Ameris Bank

April 10, 2020

WILLIAMS INVESTMENT COMPANY

1221 West 4TH ST Suite 11, Adel, GA

1,472,255.00

(0.00)

1,489,390.41

(June 11, 2021)

405

Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Subchapter S Corporation)

The First, A National Banking Association

April 9, 2020

SOUTHERN STEEL ERECTORS

52 MCCONNELL BRIDGE ROAD, Adel, GA

174,372.50

(0.00)

175,896.47

(March 3, 2021)

20

Industrial Building Construction (Corporation)

Commercial Banking Company

April 9, 2020

LARIAT STEEL DESIGN, INC.

78 AIRPORT LANE, Adel, GA

168,357.00

(0.00)

170,381.96

(June 17, 2021)

33

Structural Steel and Precast Concrete Contractors (Corporation)

First Commerce CU

April 9, 2020

SOWEGA HOME HEALTH CARE, INC.

44 Wilkes Ct, Adel, GA

143,737.00

(0.00)

144,890.83

(Feb. 4, 2021)

32

Home Health Care Services (Corporation)

Commercial Banking Company

April 9, 2020

QUICK CONSULTING & BUSINESS SERVICES LLC

200 WEST 4TH STREET, Adel, GA

28,840.00

(0.00)

29,151.31

(May 18, 2021)

4

Tax Preparation Services (Corporation)

Colony Bank

April 8, 2020

GEORGIA BOY CLOTHING COMPANY LLC

1377 HUTCHINSON PARRISH RD, Adel, GA

22,451.32

(0.00)

22,642.78

(Feb. 19, 2021)

14

Other Direct Selling Establishments (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

The First, A National Banking Association

April 8, 2020

ADEL OUTFITTERS, LLC

1221 W 4TH ST, Adel, GA

32,250.00

(0.00)

32,597.58

(May 10, 2021)

6

Sporting Goods Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Thomasville National Bank

April 7, 2020

B&B CHICKEN INC.

911 West Fourth Street, Adel, GA

94,024.00

(0.00)

95,029.53

(May 13, 2021)

42

Full-Service Restaurants (Subchapter S Corporation)

Oconee State Bank

April 6, 2020

HENY ENTERPRISES, INC.

1004 S ELM ST, Adel, GA

27,500.00

(0.00)

27,722.29

(Feb. 2, 2021)

8

Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))

Thomasville National Bank

April 6, 2020

RICE FARMS

545 Boyette Pond Road, Adel, GA

10,500.00

(0.00)

10,589.25

(Feb. 17, 2021)

4

Other Poultry Production (Sole Proprietorship)

United National Bank

April 6, 2020

SOUTHEASTERN FITNESS HOLDINGS

1221 W 4th Street Suite 18, Adel, GA

5,762.92

(0.00)

5,805.66

(Jan. 7, 2021)

2

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers (Corporation)

Farmers and Merchants Bank

April 5, 2020