Cook County PPP Loans – Adel
Zip code 31620 is the main zip code for Adel. 370 PPP loans are listed in this zip code
KEY
Name of person or company borrowing money
Address
Amount borrowed
Amount forgiven
Date the loan was written off
Jobs saved
Business type
Lender, bank or other
Date approved
SHAMIKA TURNER
406 S Oak St, Adel, GA
13,658.00
(0.00)
13,686.44
(Sept. 10, 2021)
1
Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
LATANYA PICKETT
220 Tomlinson Dr, Adel, GA
8,764.00
(0.00)
1
Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
BROOKE SANDERS
510 Kent Dr, Adel, GA
7,324.00
(0.00)
1
Other Specialized Design Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
DONNIE CARTER
303 Murle St, Adel, GA
5,447.00
(0.00)
5,459.83
(Sept. 10, 2021)
1
Other Activities Related to Real Estate (Single Member LLC)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 29, 2021
JULLISA ROBERSON
305 Charles St, Adel, GA
3,332.00
(0.00)
3,356.25
(Feb. 16, 2022)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 29, 2021
JAMES ADKINS
330 Spanish Moss Ln # HWY37, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,903.75
(Oct. 29, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 27, 2021
CHARMAINE PUGH
501 N Elm St, Adel, GA
15,729.00
(0.00)
15,767.78
(Oct. 7, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 27, 2021
LISA HILL
411 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Adel, GA
8,392.00
(0.00)
8,490.61
(Aug. 8, 2022)
1
Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 27, 2021
AMY DEBERRY
818 Ben St Lot 19, Adel, GA
20,557.00
(0.00)
20,730.59
(April 7, 2022)
1
All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 26, 2021
KAMERAN PARROT
258 Billy Browning Rd, Adel, GA
18,815.00
(0.00)
18,871.97
(Sept. 22, 2021)
1
Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 26, 2021
MICHAEL WASHINGTON
619 Lakeview Dr, Adel, GA
3,812.00
(0.00)
3,820.68
(Sept. 9, 2021)
1
Taxi Service (Single Member LLC)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 23, 2021
KIMBERLY PICKETT
955 Bill St, Adel, GA
3,390.00
(0.00)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Single Member LLC)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 23, 2021
RJAY CLEANING SERVICES LLC
405 Talley St, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,891.60
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 22, 2021
CHAVIS PAIGE
806 Guy St, Adel, GA
8,764.00
(0.00)
8,785.85
(Sept. 2, 2021)
1
Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)
BSD Capital, LLC dba Lendistry
May 22, 2021
LEEFIELD ABERNATHY
811 Lavind Way, Adel, GA
19,420.00
(0.00)
19,455.06
(Aug. 30, 2021)
1
Used Car Dealers (Single Member LLC)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 21, 2021
ROSETTA STRICKLAND
907 N Gordon Ave, Adel, GA
2,104.00
(0.00)
2,110.37
(Oct. 15, 2021)
1
Jewelry Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 21, 2021
JWP CONSTRUCTION LLC
1602 Pike Creek Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,872.93
(Aug. 6, 2021)
1
Industrial Building Construction (Single Member LLC)
Small Business Assistance Corporation
May 20, 2021
SHUNTA JOHNSON
305 N Maple St, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,919.96
(Nov. 2, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 20, 2021
WILLIE BROWN
708 Kennedy Dr, Adel, GA
20,665.00
(0.00)
20,797.03
(Feb. 15, 2022)
1
Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 20, 2021
EBONY SCRUGGS
122 Farmingdon Dr, Adel, GA
9,790.00
(0.00)
9,833.51
(Nov. 10, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Ambulatory Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 20, 2021
BRETT WARREN
440 Sparks Cutoff Rd, Adel, GA
2,182.00
(0.00)
2,191.21
(Nov. 2, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Independent Contractors)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 20, 2021
MICHAEL GLEN ALLEN JR
169 Hutchinson Parrish Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,909.71
(Oct. 4, 2021)
1
Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
May 18, 2021
JESSICA BELL
405 N Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Adel, GA
20,000.00
(0.00)
20,033.42
(Aug. 12, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
May 18, 2021
PRESCOTT SHEPPARD
1550 Patterson St, Adel, GA
18,656.00
(0.00)
18,712.49
(Sept. 8, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
May 18, 2021
KEMA DURDEN
200 Harrell Rd, Adel, GA
4,264.00
(0.00)
4,289.00
(Dec. 21, 2021)
1
Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
May 18, 2021
WILLIAM GRAY
1045 Patterson St, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,871.77
(Aug. 25, 2021)
1
Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 17, 2021
JEROME DURR
2917 Ettral Ave, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,907.81
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 17, 2021
BRIAN GRIFFIN
606 W 9th St, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,925.74
(Nov. 2, 2021)
1
Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 17, 2021
MICHAEL HENLEY
510 W 8th St, Adel, GA
20,369.00
(0.00)
20,408.61
(Sept. 2, 2021)
1
All Other Support Activities for Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 17, 2021
DIANE ROBINSON
406 W 9th St, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,051.75
(July 5, 2022)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Single Member LLC)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
May 16, 2021
JIM SPEIGHT
2842 Hutchinson Parrish Rd, Adel, GA
15,186.45
(0.00)
15,283.05
(Jan. 6, 2022)
1
Electrical Apparatus and Equipment, Wiring Supplies, and Related Equipment Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)
The First Bank
May 15, 2021
VICTORIA MARTIN
2519 Caulie Harris Rd, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,967.99
(Jan. 18, 2022)
1
All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 14, 2021
JOHN CARTER
2999 McConnell Bridge Rd, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,979.56
(Feb. 3, 2022)
1
Construction Sand and Gravel Mining (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 13, 2021
DARREN DURR
711 Winding Way, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,914.17
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 13, 2021
SCOTT CONNELL
496 Guy Coppage Rd, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,926.90
(Nov. 2, 2021)
1
Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers (Independent Contractors)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 13, 2021
JAINA PATEL
189 Dogwood Dr, Adel, GA
20,625.00
(0.00)
20,935.52
(Nov. 22, 2022)
1
All Other Business Support Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 13, 2021
REECO DURDEN
512 W 9th St Apt A, Adel, GA
20,500.00
(0.00)
20,573.46
(Sept. 23, 2021)
1
Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 13, 2021
ERMA INMAN
912 W 1st St, Adel, GA
20,000.00
(0.00)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 13, 2021
AJA CARTER
92 Goldbrick Dr Adel, Sparks, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
1
All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
ASHILEE WALLS
313 W 9th St, Adel, GA
19,375.00
(0.00)
19,463.26
(Oct. 29, 2021)
1
Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
LATAURUS JONES
929 Bill St, Adel, GA
13,957.00
(0.00)
14,003.14
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
Other Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
THE ELEVEN1K COLLECTION
114 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA
12,500.00
(0.00)
12,552.43
(Oct. 29, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
BILLY RAY HARRIS
621 Morrison Creek Rd, Adel, GA
11,519.00
(0.00)
11,559.64
(Sept. 17, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
May 12, 2021
CRYSTAL GOTTSHALL
1501 George St, Adel, GA
4,823.52
(0.00)
4,835.28
(Aug. 17, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 12, 2021
CHERI SMITH
207 Stanley Ct, Adel, GA
3,330.00
(0.00)
3,349.89
(Dec. 23, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
May 12, 2021
LATIKA GRAY
607 W 2nd St, Adel, GA
19,921.00
(0.00)
20,047.62
(Jan. 3, 2022)
1
Other Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
May 11, 2021
JEFFERY FRANKLIN JR
400 W 1st St, Adel, GA
7,494.00
(0.00)
7,538.76
(Dec. 14, 2021)
1
Car Washes (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
May 11, 2021
JORDAN ROWE MUSIC LLC
45 Barton Rd, Adel, GA
3,697.00
(0.00)
3,717.36
(Dec. 7, 2021)
1
Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Sole Proprietorship)
Regions Bank
May 11, 2021
DIAMONDS SIMMONS
517 N Pine St, Adel, GA
3,895.00
(0.00)
1
Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
May 7, 2021
STACY BENNEFIELD
25 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA
17,770.00
(0.00)
1
Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
May 2, 2021
WILLIAM GRAY
1045 Patterson St, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,893.50
(Aug. 25, 2021)
1
Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
May 1, 2021
MAYSOE WILEY LLC.
2030 S Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
12,500.00
(0.00)
12,540.62
(Sept. 8, 2021)
2
Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Single Member LLC)
Itria Ventures LLC
May 1, 2021
CLINIESHA CODRINGTON
414 Talley St, Adel, GA
3,343.00
(0.00)
3,366.36
(Jan. 13, 2022)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing (Single Member LLC)
Benworth Capital
April 30, 2021
XAVIER ROBINSON
505 W 9th St, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,912.91
(Sept. 23, 2021)
1
Children’s and Infants’ Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 29, 2021
MRS V DESIGN CREATION
405 Talley St, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,889.87
(Aug. 13, 2021)
1
Interior Design Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 29, 2021
EQUAVIUS MILLER
211 E 11th St, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 29, 2021
VIJAY PATEL
189 Dogwood Dr Ste A, Adel, GA
20,560.00
(0.00)
20,652.52
(Oct. 14, 2021)
1
Software Publishers (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 29, 2021
NARAYANA BYRON
604 Briarwood St, Adel, GA
18,750.00
(0.00)
18,958.85
(June 10, 2022)
1
Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 29, 2021
ANTHONY MORRIS
784 Cox Still Rd, Adel, GA
17,237.00
(0.00)
17,357.18
(Jan. 6, 2022)
1
Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 29, 2021
MARY TERESA LASSETER
610 Massee Post Rd, Adel, GA
6,229.15
(0.00)
6,254.76
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 29, 2021
MARY ELIZABETH MCMILLAN
306 N Cleveland Ave, Adel, GA
5,000.00
(0.00)
1
Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 29, 2021
DONALD WAYNE LASSETER
610 Massee Post Rd, Adel, GA
4,604.15
(0.00)
4,623.08
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 29, 2021
DELICIA YEARBY
402 S Pine St, Adel, GA
20,453.00
(0.00)
20,560.59
(Nov. 10, 2021)
1
Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 28, 2021
SHANTEL MCRAE
917 W 1st St, Adel, GA
2,395.00
(0.00)
2,402.28
(Aug. 26, 2021)
1
Child Day Care Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
April 28, 2021
BILLY KENNEY JR
160 Lane Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,048.75
(May 18, 2022)
1
Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 27, 2021
JACKIE HARRIS
609 Morrison Creek Rd, Adel, GA
11,519.00
(0.00)
11,563.50
(Sept. 24, 2021)
1
Professional Employer Organizations (Independent Contractors)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 27, 2021
KENNETH TIPPINS
709 David Circle, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,952.86
(Dec. 9, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Single Member LLC)
Benworth Capital
April 26, 2021
KATRINA NEWSOME
504 W 9th St, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,903.20
(Sept. 1, 2021)
1
Caterers (Self-Employed Individuals)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 26, 2021
ALEXIS HENDLEY
114 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA
12,474.00
(0.00)
1
Nail Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 26, 2021
LUXX HAIR
600 E 4th St Apt A, Adel, GA
9,062.00
(0.00)
1
Beauty Salons (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 26, 2021
CHAVIS PAIGE
806 Guy St, Adel, GA
8,764.00
(0.00)
8,818.02
(Dec. 9, 2021)
1
Barber Shops (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
April 26, 2021
SHALIYAH PICKETT
806 Guy St, Adel, GA
8,764.00
(0.00)
8,802.90
(Oct. 12, 2021)
1
Women’s, Children’s, and Infants’ Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 26, 2021
JESSICA SPENCER
501 Rowan Rd, Adel, GA
8,445.00
(0.00)
8,493.56
(Nov. 29, 2021)
1
All Other Animal Production (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 26, 2021
ROCHELLE COLLINS
52 Aspen Ln, Adel, GA
3,852.00
(0.00)
3,867.09
(Sept. 22, 2021)
1
Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 26, 2021
JERRELL JOHNSON
412 N Pine St, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,926.90
(Oct. 14, 2021)
1
Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 24, 2021
NAKIMA HENDLEY
302 N Cleveland Ave, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,926.90
(Oct. 14, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 24, 2021
BRITTANY DAVIS
403 N Oak St, Adel, GA
20,261.00
(0.00)
20,649.57
(March 31, 2023)
1
Current-Carrying Wiring Device Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 24, 2021
ALEXIS DRBERRY
5061 Highway 37, Adel, GA
17,833.00
(0.00)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 24, 2021
KAMYLE DAVIS
114 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA
10,905.00
(0.00)
10,972.82
(Dec. 14, 2021)
1
Mobile Food Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 24, 2021
ERICA GRIFFIN
62 Hawk Ln, Adel, GA
5,264.00
(0.00)
5,290.39
(Oct. 27, 2021)
1
Taxi Service (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 24, 2021
ANNA STRICKLAND
1158 Parrish Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,974.53
(Dec. 28, 2021)
1
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Sole Proprietorship)
The First Bank
April 23, 2021
LATIFAH HOOKS
405 W 1st St Apt C, Adel, GA
20,261.00
(0.00)
20,496.36
(June 23, 2022)
1
Noncurrent-Carrying Wiring Device Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 23, 2021
SHAROLYN FERGUSON
168 Buttercup Ln, Adel, GA
8,932.29
(0.00)
8,979.68
(Nov. 15, 2021)
1
Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Citizens Community Bank
April 23, 2021
VALENTIN MORENO
44 Dean Ln N/A, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,973.41
(Jan. 7, 2022)
1
Masonry Contractors (Independent Contractors)
Customers Bank
April 22, 2021
ALTWON SCRUGGS
54 Goldbrick Dr, Adel, GA
19,165.00
(0.00)
1
Landscaping Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
CHEONIQUIANA BRYANT
606 Briarwood St, Adel, GA
17,705.00
(0.00)
1
Women’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
ZACHARY TIMPSON
2785 Register Rd, Adel, GA
12,500.00
(0.00)
12,549.65
(Sept. 22, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Independent Contractors)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
DAMIAN CAYO
403 N Oak St, Adel, GA
12,474.00
(0.00)
1
Line-Haul Railroads (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 22, 2021
SCOTTY BUTLER
198 Ola Mary Ln, Adel, GA
9,452.00
(0.00)
1
Car Washes (Independent Contractors)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
KRISHNA PATEL
189 Dogwood Dr, Adel, GA
8,280.00
(0.00)
8,321.40
(Oct. 29, 2021)
1
Software Publishers (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
TIMOTHY CARDIN
300 Quillie Jones Rd, Adel, GA
5,625.00
(0.00)
1
All Other Specialty Trade Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
ASHLEY WOOTEN
169 Stephen Williams Ln, Adel, GA
2,500.00
(0.00)
1
Other Specialized Design Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
TYMURA NEWSOME
404 S Poplar St, Adel, GA
2,082.00
(0.00)
1
Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
LESLEY MASON
910 W 1st St, Adel, GA
1,040.00
(0.00)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Prestamos CDFI, LLC
April 22, 2021
SHAVONTE JACKSON
707 Kennedy Dr, Adel, GA
18,541.00
(0.00)
18,648.18
(Nov. 19, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 21, 2021
WILLIAM WEEKS
204 E Meeting St, Adel, GA
15,000.00
(0.00)
15,159.58
(May 19, 2022)
1
All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)
United National Bank
April 21, 2021
JUSTIN JACKSON
405 N Oak St, Adel, GA
12,327.00
(0.00)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 21, 2021
BENNIE ROBINSON
405 N Oak St, Adel, GA
10,905.00
(0.00)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 21, 2021
AUDIO IMAGE INC
111 Old Quitman Rd Ste A, Adel, GA
3,688.00
(0.00)
3,701.54
(Sept. 15, 2021)
1
Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance (Corporation)
Customers Bank
April 21, 2021
KRISTEN SELLERS
214 N Gordon Ave, Adel, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,896.41
(Aug. 31, 2021)
1
Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance (Sole Proprietorship)
American Lending Center
April 19, 2021
JESSICA BELL
405 N Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Adel, GA
20,000.00
(0.00)
20,060.82
(Aug. 17, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 19, 2021
LAPRINCESS ROBINSON
405 N Oak St, Adel, GA
6,458.00
(0.00)
1
Snack and Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 19, 2021
MICHAEL WASHINGTON
619 Lakeview Dr, Adel, GA
3,812.00
(0.00)
3,831.84
(Oct. 27, 2021)
1
Taxi Service (Single Member LLC)
Benworth Capital
April 19, 2021
KIMBERLY PICKETT
955 Bill St, Adel, GA
3,390.00
(0.00)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Single Member LLC)
Benworth Capital
April 19, 2021
DERICK ROSS
413 Wildwood Dr, Adel, GA
12,327.00
(0.00)
12,391.17
(Oct. 27, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Local (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 18, 2021
EBONIE THOMAS
405 W 1st St, Adel, GA
11,519.00
(0.00)
11,554.84
(Aug. 20, 2021)
1
Office Administrative Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 18, 2021
ASHANTE RIGGINS
406 W 7th St, Adel, GA
2,538.00
(0.00)
1
Janitorial Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
April 18, 2021
GERALD GUERRIER JR
602 E 4th St Apt K, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,997.93
(Feb. 8, 2022)
1
Musical Groups and Artists (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 17, 2021
ZACHERY WALDEN
10173 Georgia 76 N/A, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,064.73
(June 9, 2022)
1
New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)
Customers Bank
April 17, 2021
MARQUAVIUS HENRY
610 E 4th St, Adel, GA
18,240.00
(0.00)
18,349.44
(Nov. 24, 2021)
1
Barber Shops (Sole Proprietorship)
Benworth Capital
April 17, 2021
SOUTH GEORGIA STAFFING INC.
142 Old Quitman Road, Adel, GA
168,387.50
(0.00)
169,276.21
(Oct. 27, 2021)
38
Temporary Help Services (Corporation)
Citizens Community Bank
April 16, 2021
STEVEN SCHRAMM
2060 Highway 37, Adel, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
21,029.11
(March 31, 2022)
1
Miscellaneous Financial Investment Activities (Sole Proprietorship)
Community Bank of Georgia
April 16, 2021
BILLY RAY HARRIS
621 Morrison Creek Rd, Adel, GA
11,519.00
(0.00)
11,567.32
(Sept. 22, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 13, 2021
SANERIA BELCHER
502 Lakeview Dr Apt C, Adel, GA
4,553.00
(0.00)
4,590.55
(Feb. 9, 2022)
1
Clothing Accessories Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)
Benworth Capital
April 13, 2021
LAURA STONE MILLER
7952 Val del Rd, Adel, GA
2,144.15
(0.00)
2,154.39
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Self-Employed Individuals)
Wilcox County State Bank
April 13, 2021
RHAISHANDA ONUKA
210 E 7th St Apt B, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,136.24
(Sept. 28, 2022)
1
Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 12, 2021
MICHAEL SAPP
54 Goldbrick Dr, Adel, GA
20,453.00
(0.00)
1
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
April 12, 2021
JAMAL MCMILLIAN
506 W 5th St, Adel, GA
20,625.00
(0.00)
20,743.59
(Nov. 5, 2021)
1
Family Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 11, 2021
TAMBRIN LEWIS
3696 Old Union Rd, Adel, GA
10,415.00
(0.00)
10,485.59
(Dec. 21, 2021)
1
Solar Electric Power Generation (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 11, 2021
JOHNSON FARMS
4345 Old Coffee Rd, Adel, GA
31,220.20
(0.00)
31,437.01
(Dec. 21, 2021)
2
Cotton Farming (Partnership)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 10, 2021
SANTAJAH BOOKER
805 Ben St, Adel, GA
19,790.00
(0.00)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 9, 2021
MARIA SOTO
1420 Dakota St Apt P, Adel, GA
9,375.00
(0.00)
9,419.53
(Sept. 28, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 9, 2021
NICOLE HARRIS
406 N Pine St, Adel, GA
10,375.00
(0.00)
10,446.76
(Dec. 14, 2021)
1
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 8, 2021
BRADLEY A MCDANIEL
1843 Old Union Rd, Adel, GA
6,942.00
(0.00)
6,986.54
(Dec. 22, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
April 8, 2021
WILLIS COMMERCIAL CLEANING LLC
2310 Thomas St, Adel, GA
2,083.95
(0.00)
2,091.65
(Aug. 24, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Single Member LLC)
Georgia Power Valdosta FCU
April 8, 2021
CALVIN SLADE
405 W 9th St, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,891.36
(July 23, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)
Cross River Bank
April 7, 2021
KENDALL DURR
107 Carolina St, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,910.70
(Aug. 24, 2021)
1
Special Needs Transportation (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 7, 2021
JACKIE HARRIS
609 Morrison Creek Rd, Adel, GA
11,519.00
(0.00)
1
Professional Employer Organizations (Independent Contractors)
Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
April 7, 2021
ALBANY NEON SIGNS INC
700 W 9th St, Adel, GA
93,569.10
(0.00)
94,203.29
(Dec. 8, 2021)
14
Sign Manufacturing (Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 6, 2021
KEONTRE SMITH
330 Spanish Moss Ln, Adel, GA
16,250.00
(0.00)
16,441.39
(July 13, 2022)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 5, 2021
CREON ARNOLD
510 S Pine St, Adel, GA
13,637.00
(0.00)
13,682.46
(Sept. 14, 2021)
1
Men’s Clothing Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 5, 2021
JERRY KELLEY
85 Kelley Ln, Adel, GA
8,332.00
(0.00)
8,372.04
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)
First Commerce CU
April 4, 2021
WANDA KELLEY
85 Kelley Ln, Adel, GA
8,332.00
(0.00)
8,370.65
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)
First Commerce CU
April 4, 2021
JASON KELLEY
1113 Community Church Rd, Adel, GA
4,167.00
(0.00)
4,180.08
(Aug. 4, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)
First Commerce CU
April 4, 2021
KYLE D. KELLEY
85 Kelley Ln, Adel, GA
3,287.00
(0.00)
3,303.07
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Independent Contractors)
First Commerce CU
April 4, 2021
AARON COPELAND
38 Oak Dr, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)
WebBank
April 3, 2021
BONNIE WATSON
1704 Iris St, Adel, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,897.25
(July 28, 2021)
1
All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A.
April 2, 2021
JADA LEE
133 Hawk Ln, Adel, GA
16,250.00
(0.00)
16,338.47
(Oct. 20, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 2, 2021
SHANIYA KINDER
415 James St Apt H, Adel, GA
12,707.00
(0.00)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 2, 2021
JESSICA SIMPSON
429 Lonnie Grimsley Rd N/A, Adel, GA
4,867.00
(0.00)
1
Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers (Independent Contractors)
Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
April 2, 2021
DENT’S SERVICE CENTER LLC
314 W 4th St, Adel, GA
28,645.00
(0.00)
28,805.73
(Oct. 26, 2021)
3
General Automotive Repair (Single Member LLC)
Itria Ventures LLC
April 1, 2021
AALIYAH TURNER
507 W 3rd St, Adel, GA
8,332.00
(0.00)
8,398.19
(Feb. 9, 2022)
1
Men’s Clothing Stores (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
April 1, 2021
K21 GOLF LLC
1581 Patterson St, Adel, GA
8,320.00
(0.00)
8,436.94
(Oct. 6, 2022)
1
Sporting Goods Stores (Single Member LLC)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 31, 2021
TROY PHILPOT
7732 Old Coffee Rd, Adel, GA
6,327.00
(0.00)
6,350.73
(Oct. 4, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 31, 2021
SHRED-EZ INC
3131 Hutchinson Parrish Rd, Adel, GA
5,000.00
(0.00)
5,030.97
(Nov. 16, 2021)
1
All Other Support Services (Subchapter S Corporation)
Citizens Community Bank
March 31, 2021
V-NAILS & SPA LLC
1221 W 4th St Ste 32, Adel, GA
3,803.00
(0.00)
3,860.15
(Sept. 29, 2022)
1
Nail Salons (Corporation)
Truist Bank
March 31, 2021
VICKIE TERESA COVINGTON
8590 GA-37, Adel, GA
20,667.00
(0.00)
20,857.82
(March 4, 2022)
1
Child Day Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Cross River Bank
March 29, 2021
TWD TURF CARE LLC
788 Cowart Cobb Rd, Adel, GA
20,097.00
(0.00)
20,209.77
(Oct. 27, 2021)
1
Landscape Architectural Services (Limited Liability Partnership)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 29, 2021
KIMBERLY CONE
105 S Burwell Ave, Adel, GA
8,180.00
(0.00)
8,219.76
(Nov. 1, 2021)
1
Gift, Novelty, and Souvenir Stores (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 29, 2021
LAPRINCESS ROBINSON
405 N Oak St, Adel, GA
4,613.00
(0.00)
1
Snack and Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars (Sole Proprietorship)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
March 29, 2021
NATIONWIDE PIPELINE ESCORTS OF AMERICA LLC
5452 Val del Rd, Adel, GA
38,379.00
(0.00)
6
Other Support Activities for Road Transportation (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
March 28, 2021
METAL BUILDINGS SYSTEMS & COMPONENTS LLC
8770 Antioch Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,968.84
(Nov. 26, 2021)
1
Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Single Member LLC)
Commercial Banking Company
March 28, 2021
VALENTIN MORENO
44 Dean Ln, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,957.43
(Nov. 5, 2021)
1
New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Independent Contractors)
Cross River Bank
March 27, 2021
CLINT BULLARD
84 Oak Ridge Ln, Adel, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
21,001.72
(Jan. 18, 2022)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
March 26, 2021
CHRISTIAN DONELL RUSSELL
1466 W Mitchell St N/A, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Finish Carpentry Contractors (Self-Employed Individuals)
Blue Ridge Bank, National Association
March 26, 2021
GLOBAL AUTO TRANSFERS LLC
102 S Oak St, Adel, GA
51,672.00
(0.00)
52,096.70
(Jan. 21, 2022)
12
Other Direct Selling Establishments (Corporation)
Cross River Bank
March 25, 2021
TRACY WOLF
108 Oklahoma Cirle, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,918.65
(Aug. 25, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Sole Proprietorship)
WebBank
March 25, 2021
ALICIA ALBURY
704 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr Apt D, Adel, GA
20,000.00
(0.00)
20,092.60
(Sept. 17, 2021)
1
Home Health Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Customers Bank
March 25, 2021
J M BYRON AND ASSOCIATES LLC
904 W 2nd St, Adel, GA
17,512.50
(0.00)
17,563.58
(Nov. 8, 2021)
1
Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
1st Choice CU
March 25, 2021
CHEYANNE THOMAS
813 Turkey Dr, Adel, GA
14,852.00
(0.00)
14,935.34
(Oct. 20, 2021)
1
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
March 25, 2021
SORRELL PEST CONTROL
106 S Pine St, Adel, GA
14,775.00
(0.00)
14,822.20
(Aug. 6, 2021)
3
Exterminating and Pest Control Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 25, 2021
JOHNNY EATON
1710 Jimmy St, Adel, GA
7,500.00
(0.00)
7,538.63
(Oct. 8, 2021)
1
Finish Carpentry Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)
Ameris Bank
March 25, 2021
THESE CHEFS I KNOW ENTERPRISES LLC
13629 Highway 76, Adel, GA
36,449.77
(0.00)
36,612.55
(Sept. 13, 2021)
7
Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Commercial Banking Company
March 24, 2021
PRECIOUS TENNANT
67 Hawk Ln, Adel, GA
13,365.00
(0.00)
13,472.66
(Jan. 13, 2022)
1
All Other Personal Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
March 24, 2021
LEE FOLSOM
2308 Antioch Rd, Adel, GA
9,249.00
(0.00)
9,294.10
(Oct. 4, 2021)
1
Other Spectator Sports (Sole Proprietorship)
Ameris Bank
March 24, 2021
NEZ COMMUNICATIONS LLC
562 Josey Rd, Adel, GA
8,733.13
(0.00)
8,764.67
(Aug. 4, 2021)
1
Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Citizens Community Bank
March 24, 2021
JENNIFER KENNEDY
214 N Cleveland Ave, Adel, GA
8,825.00
(0.00)
8,873.05
(Oct. 6, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Local (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
March 23, 2021
VULCAN STEEL STRUCTURES INC
500 Vulcan Pkwy, Adel, GA
946,947.00
(0.00)
957,231.90
(April 19, 2022)
95
Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing (Corporation)
Truist Bank
March 20, 2021
IRVIN GREEN
1622 Moore St, Adel, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
21,042.23
(March 31, 2022)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload (Independent Contractors)
Community Bank of Georgia
March 20, 2021
JUSTIN SHEALEY
653 Lumby Smith Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,897.50
(July 26, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
AgSouth Farm Credit, ACA
March 20, 2021
MICHAEL SAPP
54 Goldbrick Dr, Adel, GA
20,453.00
(0.00)
1
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)
Fountainhead SBF LLC
March 20, 2021
JAMES GRANTHAM
258 Billy Browning Rd, Adel, GA
7,875.00
(0.00)
7,931.00
(Dec. 8, 2021)
1
All Other Specialty Trade Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)
The First Bank
March 20, 2021
CATHY GREEN
1622 Moore St, Adel, GA
1,182.08
(0.00)
1,194.65
(April 18, 2022)
1
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Independent Contractors)
Community Bank of Georgia
March 20, 2021
C&C CRABSHACK LLC
809 N Parrish Ave, Adel, GA
29,657.83
(0.00)
29,950.29
(March 10, 2022)
6
Full-Service Restaurants (Corporation)
Truist Bank
March 18, 2021
STEVEN STAFFORD
601 North Poplar Street Adel, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,956.29
(Oct. 22, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Local (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Cross River Bank
March 18, 2021
JOHN FOSTER
214 N Cleveland Ave, Adel, GA
9,817.00
(0.00)
9,870.99
(Oct. 7, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Local (Independent Contractors)
Capital Plus Financial, LLC
March 18, 2021
TEACHABLE MOMENTS LEARNING CENTER
501 W 8th St, Adel, GA
12,569.00
(0.00)
12,606.01
(July 12, 2021)
2
Child Day Care Services (Limited Liability Partnership)
Small Business Assistance Corporation
March 17, 2021
KY VAN DAO LLC
3662 Highway 41, Adel, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,945.02
(Sept. 29, 2021)
1
Broilers and Other Meat Type Chicken Production (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
The First, A National Banking Association
March 15, 2021
KAREN PARKS
512 Wells Ave, Adel, GA
20,000.00
(0.00)
20,138.33
(Dec. 14, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 15, 2021
CARTER’S CATFISH HOUSE
351 Reed Bingham Rd, Adel, GA
75,683.00
(0.00)
76,347.33
(Jan. 31, 2022)
22
Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Barwick Banking Company
March 13, 2021
SOUTH GEORGIA ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES LLC
101 S Maple St, Adel, GA
35,742.00
(0.00)
36,077.58
(March 3, 2022)
5
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Itria Ventures LLC
March 13, 2021
LUCAS NELSON ROUNTREE
9101 Old Union Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,990.73
(Dec. 14, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
March 13, 2021
JOHN CLINTON ROUNTREE
736 Evergreen Church Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,991.88
(Dec. 16, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
March 13, 2021
AUBREY COPELAND
1700 Washington Post Rd, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
21,070.99
(May 4, 2022)
1
Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)
Legacy Bank
March 13, 2021
JOHN EDSEL ROUNTREE
60 Clark Smith Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,991.31
(Dec. 15, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
March 12, 2021
ZACHERY WALDEN
10173 Highway 76, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
20,913.62
(Aug. 16, 2021)
1
Residential Remodelers (Sole Proprietorship)
Readycap Lending, LLC
March 12, 2021
THE MELTON COMPANY LLC
109 S Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
20,968.99
(Nov. 3, 2021)
1
Gift, Novelty, and Souvenir Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Itria Ventures LLC March 10, 2021
INMAN’S LAWN SERVICE LLC
400 Honeysuckle Way, Adel, GA
1,680.00
(0.00)
1,687.70
(Sept. 21, 2021)
1
Landscaping Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Itria Ventures LLC
March 10, 2021
STEVE REGISTER
1688 Register Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,994.78
(Dec. 15, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
March 9, 2021
CANDY CANES LEARNING CENTER LLC
404 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Adel, GA
12,084.70
(0.00)
12,142.10
(Aug. 31, 2021)
4
Child Day Care Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Georgia Power Valdosta FCU
March 9, 2021
HOWARD KIRK MCDANIEL
2933 Highway 76, Adel, GA
20,833.32
(0.00)
20,956.58
(Oct. 12, 2021)
1
Peanut Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
March 8, 2021
SISTER’S FLORIST AND BAKERY INC.
1401 S. Hutchinson Ave. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, GA
24,280.00
(0.00)
24,603.73
(July 5, 2022)
9
Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)
Itria Ventures LLC
March 4, 2021
ALANA BLOSER
867 Rountree McCranie Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,112.51
(July 8, 2022)
1
Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Waycross Bank & Trust
March 3, 2021
AUSTIN BLOSER
801 Rountree McCranie Rd, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
21,112.51
(July 8, 2022)
1
Other Vegetable (except Potato) and Melon Farming (Self-Employed Individuals)
Waycross Bank & Trust
March 3, 2021
GEORGIA BOY CLOTHING COMPANY LLC
1377 Hutchinson Parrish Rd, Adel, GA
22,451.00
(0.00)
22,629.36
(Dec. 14, 2021)
14
Other Direct Selling Establishments (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
Feb. 26, 2021
SOUTHERN STEEL ERECTORS
52 McConnell Bridge Rd, Adel, GA
174,373.04
(0.00)
175,787.13
(Dec. 23, 2021)
20
Industrial Building Construction (Corporation)
Commercial Banking Company
Feb. 24, 2021
J MAR INDUSTRIES LLC
1505 W 4th St, Adel, GA
107,943.50
(0.00)
108,567.17
(Sept. 23, 2021)
10
Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
The First, A National Banking Association
Feb. 24, 2021
ADEL CHURCH OF GOD
9208 Val del Rd, Adel, GA
7,211.90
(0.00)
7,260.70
(Nov. 5, 2021)
1
Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization) S
ynovus Bank
Feb. 24, 2021
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SOUTH GEORGIA INC
1200 N Hutchinson Ave Bldg 5010, Adel, GA
27,540.00
(0.00)
27,698.45
(Sept. 24, 2021)
9
Civic and Social Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)
Ameris Bank
Feb. 23, 2021
LARIAT STEEL DESIGN INC.
78 Airport Ln, Adel, GA
189,483.85
(0.00)
191,794.50
(May 10, 2022)
32
Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
Feb. 20, 2021
JMW FOODS LLC
1203 W 4th Avenue, Adel, GA
123,196.00
(0.00)
123,818.82
(Aug. 30, 2021)
28
Limited-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
The First, A National Banking Association
Feb. 20, 2021
FULGHUM WELL & PUMP SERVICE INC
216 W 5th St, Adel, GA
39,103.87
(0.00)
39,298.30
(Aug. 23, 2021)
8
All Other Specialty Trade Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
Feb. 19, 2021
DERRELL BENNETT JR.
1165 Antioch Greggs Rd, Adel, GA
20,832.00
(0.00)
21,018.91
(Jan. 13, 2022)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
Waycross Bank & Trust
Feb. 19, 2021
ADEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
214 S Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
20,695.00
(0.00)
20,796.75
(Aug. 19, 2021)
4
Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
Feb. 19, 2021
CHRISTY BELL
415 Rogers St, Adel, GA
10,012.50
(0.00)
1
Offices of Mental Health Practitioners (except Physicians) (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
Feb. 13, 2021
JAMES BASS CONSTRUCTION LLC.
905 Judson St, Adel, GA
41,463.00
(0.00)
41,706.02
(Sept. 20, 2021)
2
Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
Feb. 12, 2021
SOWEGA HOME HEALTH CARE INC
44 Wilkes Ct, Adel, GA
143,737.00
(0.00)
144,804.20
(Nov. 17, 2021)
32
Home Health Care Services (Corporation)
Commercial Banking Company
Feb. 11, 2021
BOONE FUNERAL HOME INC
202 N Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
35,521.00
(0.00)
35,707.49
(Aug. 23, 2021)
6
Funeral Homes and Funeral Services (Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
Feb. 10, 2021
WHEEL STOP LLC
802 Chestnut St, Adel, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,902.20
(Aug. 9, 2021)
1
Used Car Dealers (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
Feb. 10, 2021
BRADLEY D MATHIS
80 Lakeview Ct, Adel, GA
6,205.00
(0.00)
6,248.43
(Nov. 3, 2021)
1
Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Merchant Wholesalers (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
Feb. 10, 2021
JAMES RICE
545 Boyette Pond Rd, Adel, GA
20,800.00
(0.00)
20,957.16
(Nov. 17, 2021)
1
Poultry Hatcheries (Sole Proprietorship)
United National Bank
Feb. 7, 2021
TRACIE HART INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
407 E 4th St, Adel, GA
18,715.00
(0.00)
18,844.21
(Nov. 3, 2021)
4
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Customers Bank
Feb. 6, 2021
GARY SURRENCY
1280 Surrency Rd, Adel, GA
5,935.00
(0.00)
5,973.86
(Jan. 3, 2022)
1
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Sole Proprietorship)
Customers Bank
Feb. 6, 2021
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY INC.
1202 N Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
122,927.50
(0.00)
123,654.96
(Sept. 21, 2021)
30
Elementary and Secondary Schools (Non-Profit Organization)
Colony Bank
Feb. 4, 2021
COOK COUNTY GLASS & MIRROR INC.
207 N Burwell Ave, Adel, GA
29,149.60
(0.00)
29,289.36
(Aug. 2, 2021)
7
Glass and Glazing Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)
Atlantic Capital Bank, National Association
Feb. 3, 2021
DARWIN DEES
303 Pitts Ave, Adel, GA
20,833.33
(0.00)
20,905.25
(June 15, 2021)
1
Portfolio Management (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
Feb. 3, 2021
MUSICHEADS LLC
18, Adel, GA
36,995.00
(0.00)
37,137.84
(June 25, 2021)
4
Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Itria Ventures LLC
Feb. 1, 2021
STONES HEATING AND AIR SERVICE
601 S Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
120,750.00
(0.00)
12 Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
Jan. 30, 2021
VARNI HOSPITALITY LLC
1504 W 4th St, Adel, GA
40,389.12
(0.00)
40,597.80
(Aug. 6, 2021)
18
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Quantum National Bank
Jan. 29, 2021
LC CONVERTING LLC
2442 McConnell Bridge Rd, Adel, GA
18,750.00
(0.00)
18,892.29
(Nov. 15, 2021)
2
Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Colony Bank
Jan. 29, 2021
ADEL ICE COMPANY INC.
201, Adel, GA
79,897.50
(0.00)
81,122.60
(Aug. 18, 2022)
13
All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing (Corporation)
Itria Ventures LLC
Jan. 28, 2021
HOWELL FARMS
212 Old Quitman Rd, Adel, GA
9,117.00
(0.00)
9,236.03
(May 26, 2022)
2 Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
The First Bank
Jan. 27, 2021
CONE ELECTRIC INC
105, Adel, GA
30,202.50
(0.00)
30,373.65
(Aug. 27, 2021)
5
Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)
Itria Ventures LLC
Jan. 26, 2021
MACHINE & TOOL MANUFACTURING
318, Adel, GA
210,742.50
(0.00)
212,803.09
(Feb. 14, 2022)
26 Machine Shops (Corporation)
Itria Ventures LLC
Jan. 25, 2021
QUARTERRIO LANE
118, Adel, GA
61,715.50
(0.00)
62,018.93
(Aug. 30, 2021)
15
Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
Jan. 25, 2021
B & T SOUL FOOD AND MORE
718, Adel, GA
19,775.00
(0.00)
19,848.06
(June 30, 2021)
2
Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)
Itria Ventures LLC
Jan. 25, 2021
J M BYRON AND ASSOCIATES
904 W 2nd Street, Adel, GA
17,512.50
(0.00)
17,731.89
(Nov. 9, 2021)
1
Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
1st Choice CU
Aug. 8, 2020
COSTAL LAWN CARE
1410 Dakota st, Adel, GA
20,016.00
(0.00)
1
Landscaping Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Kabbage, Inc.
Aug. 7, 2020
KRISHNA & KRISHNA 1 LLC
1103 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
11,048.00
(0.00)
11,232.34
(April 7, 2022)
4
Other Gasoline Stations (Corporation)
Kabbage, Inc.
Aug. 4, 2020
KIMBERLY’S CLEANING SERVICE
2553 REGISTER RD, Adel, GA
1,657.00
(0.00)
1,672.80
(July 15, 2021)
1
Janitorial Services (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
July 30, 2020
CARTER’S CATFISH HOUSE, LLC
351 REED BINGHAM RD, Adel, GA
42,425.00
(0.00)
42,670.12
(Feb. 10, 2021)
30
Fish and Seafood Markets (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Barwick Banking Company
July 13, 2020
CHRISTIAN DONELL RUSSELL
1466 W MITCHELL ST, Adel, GA
20,677.00
(0.00)
1
Finish Carpentry Contractors (Self-Employed Individuals)
Kabbage, Inc.
July 12, 2020
KHAMBRIA PENDERGRASS
400 Robinson Street APT E, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Janitorial Services (Self-Employed Individuals)
Kabbage, Inc.
July 11, 2020
C&CCRABSHACK
809 N. PARRISH AVE, Adel, GA
45,333.00
(0.00)
7
Full-Service Restaurants (Corporation)
Kabbage, Inc.
July 8, 2020
PREMIUM ELECTRIC, LLC
579 WILKES RD, Adel, GA
13,091.00
(0.00)
13,210.27
(May 26, 2021)
3
Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
June 30, 2020
ISAAC THOMPSON
2194 mcconnell bridge rd, Adel, GA
8,569.00
(0.00)
1
Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)
Kabbage, Inc.
June 28, 2020
JUSTIN BANKS
18 lakeview ct, Adel, GA
10,788.00
(0.00)
1
Men’s Clothing Stores (Self-Employed Individuals)
Kabbage, Inc.
June 27, 2020
S. TURNER TRANSPORTATION LLC
1988 West Mitchell street, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Transportation Equipment and Supplies (except Motor Vehicle) Merchant Wholesalers (Self-Employed Individuals)
Kabbage, Inc.
June 26, 2020
ZANITRYA ROSS
714 Pebblewood N Apt 3, Adel, GA
20,833.00
(0.00)
1
Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses (Self-Employed Individuals)
Kabbage, Inc.
June 19, 2020
BOBBY R SHARP
451 BEST CIR, Adel, GA
10,290.63
(0.00)
10,354.37
(Feb. 2, 2021)
1
Miscellaneous Financial Investment Activities (Sole Proprietorship)
Madison County Community Bank
June 19, 2020
EXOTIC CREATIONS INC.
415 S GORDON AVE, Adel, GA
2,794.00
(0.00)
2,815.78
(March 31, 2021)
1
All Other Personal Services (Corporation) Bank of America,
National Association
June 18, 2020
GEORGIA CONTAINER RECONDITIONING
1460 Industrial Boulevard, Adel, GA
25,000.00
(0.00)
25,295.21
(Aug. 11, 2021)
5
All Other Personal Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Cross River Bank
June 4, 2020
GARY SURRENCY
1280 SURRENCY RD, Adel, GA
5,900.00
(0.00)
5,969.51
(Aug. 9, 2021)
1
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Sole Proprietorship)
Celtic Bank Corporation
June 2, 2020
BRENDA MCCONVILLE
3301 ANTIOCH-GREGGS RD, Adel, GA
4,000.00
(0.00)
4,040.00
(June 4, 2021)
1
Dental Laboratories (Sole Proprietorship)
Renasant Bank
June 2, 2020
J MAR INDUSTRIES LLC
1505 West 4th Street, Adel, GA
77,100.00
(0.00)
77,668.22
(March 2, 2021)
10
Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC)) Ameris Bank
May 29, 2020
GLOBAL AUTO TRANSFER
102 S OAK ST, Adel, GA
51,672.00
(0.00)
52,201.46
(June 10, 2021)
5
Other Direct Selling Establishments (Corporation)
Intuit Financing Inc.
May 29, 2020
COLOMBO NA
1301 INDUSTRIAL BLVD, Adel, GA
90,129.58
(0.00)
90,690.39
(Jan. 8, 2021)
9
Farm Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing (Corporation) T
ruist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
May 27, 2020
VALDOSTA PLANT CO., INC
524 Plant Farm Rd, Adel, GA
152,600.00
(0.00)
154,473.01
(Aug. 26, 2021)
35 Soil Preparation, Planting, and Cultivating (Corporation)
Ameris Bank
May 22, 2020
HILLIARD AND MCMILLAN FAMILY DENISTRY P.C.
130 S Parrish Ave, Adel, GA
55,500.00
(0.00)
56,018.00
(April 29, 2021)
7
Offices of Dentists (Corporation)
Renasant Bank
May 21, 2020
AARON COPELAND
38 Oak Drive, Adel, GA
8,737.00
(0.00)
8,835.78
(July 15, 2021)
1
All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance (Self-Employed Individuals)
WebBank
May 21, 2020
DARWIN J DEES
303 PITTS AVE, Adel, GA
20,832.50
(0.00)
20,974.62
(Jan. 20, 2021)
1
Investment Advice (Sole Proprietorship)
South Georgia Banking Company
May 14, 2020
SALON 41
703 S HUTCHINSON ST, Adel, GA
1,800.00
(0.00)
1,821.65
(July 27, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Renasant Bank
May 12, 2020
EL CARRISAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT INC.
604 W 4TH ST, Adel, GA
16,909.00
(0.00)
17,085.61
(May 26, 2021)
5
Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
May 11, 2020
TRACY GARRETT
306 North Burwell Avenue, Adel, GA
4,095.00
(0.00)
4,129.24
(March 9, 2021)
1
Other Personal Care Services (Sole Proprietorship)
Southeastern CU
May 11, 2020
JAMES BASS CONSTRUCTION, LLC.
905 Judson St, Adel, GA
41,463.00
(0.00)
37,731.84
(Feb. 10, 2021)
2
Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Truist Bank
May 8, 2020
CANDY CANE’S LEARNING CENTER LLC
404 S. Martin Luther King, Jr Dricve, Adel, GA
8,807.00
(0.00)
8,880.15
(March 10, 2021)
6 Child Day Care Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Georgia Power Valdosta FCU
May 8, 2020
VELISHA GREESON
306 North Burwell Avenue, Adel, GA
5,000.00
(0.00)
5,041.94
(March 10, 2021)
1
Beauty Salons (Sole Proprietorship)
Southeastern CU
May 6, 2020
DEEN FIRE PROTECTION, INC.
1000 W Mitchell Street, Adel, GA
222,800.00
(0.00)
225,356.01
(June 30, 2021)
30
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings (Corporation)
Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
May 5, 2020
DANNY YOUNG
966 Highway 76, Adel, GA
5,200.00
(0.00)
5,252.87
(May 18, 2021)
1
New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders) (Sole Proprietorship)
Renasant Bank
May 5, 2020
QUARTERRIO LANE
118 S. Pine Street, Adel, GA
3,200.00
(0.00)
3,238.76
(July 28, 2021)
4
Full-Service Restaurants (Sole Proprietorship)
Renasant Bank
May 5, 2020
JASSOKI 1 CORPORATION
1504 W. 4th Street, Adel, GA
34,232.00
(0.00)
34,717.90
(Oct. 6, 2021)
15
Other Gasoline Stations (Cooperative)
First Commerce CU
May 4, 2020
KEVIN F BENNETT
518 R. FOLSOM RD, Adel, GA
5,500.00
(0.00)
5,558.51
(June 2, 2021)
1
General Automotive Repair (Sole Proprietorship)
Renasant Bank
May 4, 2020
LEA GASKINS HAZEL, LLC
300 East Fourth Street, Adel, GA
4,700.00
(0.00)
4,759.01
(Aug. 11, 2021)
2
Offices of Lawyers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Renasant Bank
May 4, 2020
CONNELL SHEET METAL TRIM, INC.
400 Old Quitman Road, Adel, GA
88,000.00
(0.00)
89,190.44
(Sept. 15, 2021)
12
Metal Window and Door Manufacturing (Corporation)
Renasant Bank
May 2, 2020
DR. MICHAEL T MCCARTNEY, JR.
101 W. 5th Street, Adel, GA
72,100.00
(0.00)
72,897.11
(June 17, 2021)
6 Offices of Dentists (Sole Proprietorship)
Renasant Bank
May 2, 2020
STEEL BUILDING SYSTEMS INC
320 Steven Ln, Adel, GA
495,300.00
(0.00)
500,308.03
(May 20, 2021)
45
Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)
Newtek Small Business Finance, Inc.
May 1, 2020
CONE ELECTRIC INC
105 S Burwell Ave, Adel, GA
30,100.00
(0.00)
30,283.94
(Dec. 17, 2020)
4
Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)
Renasant Bank
May 1, 2020
FRANK H. CARTER, ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.
309 PARRISH AVE, Adel, GA
17,800.00
(0.00)
18,016.57
(July 27, 2021)
7
Offices of Lawyers (Corporation) Renasant Bank
May 1, 2020
SORRELL PEST CONTROL, LLC
106 S PINE ST, Adel, GA
14,100.00
(0.00)
14,215.93
(March 5, 2021)
3
Exterminating and Pest Control Services (Sole Proprietorship) Renasant Bank
May 1, 2020
PATTEN CPA PC
118 S Burwwell Avenue, Adel, GA
12,500.00
(0.00)
12,622.57
(May 3, 2021)
1
Public Finance Activities (Sole Proprietorship)
Renasant Bank
May 1, 2020
HILDA W. ALLEN REAL ESTATE, INC.
212 OLD QUITMAN ANNEX ROAD, Adel, GA
12,325.00
(0.00)
12,477.63
(July 29, 2021)
3
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers (Subchapter S Corporation)
Synovus Bank
May 1, 2020
METWIRE ELECTRICAL SERVICES LLC
708 JOSEPHINE LANE, Adel, GA
7,736.35
(0.00)
7,811.78
(May 10, 2021)
2
Electrical Contractors and Other Wiring Installation Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
May 1, 2020
SOUTHERN DESIGNS SCREEN PRINTING & EMB. LLC
4383 Highway 37, Adel, GA
4,730.00
(0.00)
4,779.66
(May 21, 2021)
1
Sign Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
WebBank
May 1, 2020
MARK A CLEGG DMD
606 N Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
37,000.00
(0.00)
37,349.44
(April 19, 2021)
4
Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) (Sole Proprietorship)
Renasant Bank
April 30, 2020
SOUTH GEORGIA ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, LLC
101 S. Maple St., Adel, GA
35,700.00
(0.00)
36,057.00
(May 10, 2021)
5
Not Available (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Renasant Bank
April 30, 2020
BOONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
202 N HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
35,521.00
(0.00)
35,803.19
(Feb. 19, 2021)
8
Funeral Homes and Funeral Services (Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 30, 2020
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SOUTH GEORGIA INC
1200 N Hutchinson Ave Bldg 5020, Adel, GA
28,300.00
(0.00)
28,514.77
(Feb. 17, 2021)
9
Civic and Social Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)
Ameris Bank
April 30, 2020
TEE TO GREEN GOLF LLC
p o box 850, Adel, GA
26,707.00
(0.00)
26,897.66
(Jan. 20, 2021)
4
Golf Courses and Country Clubs (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 30, 2020
COOK COUNTY THERAPY INC.
510 N Parrish Ave, Adel, GA
24,700.00
(0.00)
24,903.01
(March 11, 2021)
9
Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists (Corporation)
Ameris Bank
April 30, 2020
ADEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
214 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
20,695.00
(0.00)
20,811.12
(Dec. 2, 2020)
4
Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 30, 2020
DUKE ENTERPRISES INC
201 N Burwell Avenue, Adel, GA
6,800.00
(0.00)
6,876.31
(June 22, 2021)
3
Coin-Operated Laundries and Drycleaners (Subchapter S Corporation)
Renasant Bank
April 30, 2020
BIG RED STEEL INC
180 Gary Lane, Adel, GA
5,930.00
(0.00)
6,000.17
(July 9, 2021)
10
Commercial and Institutional Building Construction (Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 30, 2020
VULCAN STEEL STRUCTURES, INC
500 Vulcan Pkwy, Adel, GA
946,947.00
(0.00)
956,863.64
(May 20, 2021)
98
Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing (Corporation)
Truist Bank
April 29, 2020
ZOKU LLC
1221 W 4th St, Adel, GA
35,600.00
(0.00)
35,997.94
(June 24, 2021)
13
Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Ameris Bank
April 29, 2020
FORTE TIMBER LLC
p o box 1314, Adel, GA
17,250.00
(0.00)
17,447.90
(June 28, 2021)
2
Lumber, Plywood, Millwork, and Wood Panel Merchant Wholesalers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 29, 2020
RICHARD BAILEY
694 Boyette Pond Road, Adel, GA
7,457.00
(0.00)
7,536.54
(May 20, 2021)
1
Fruit and Vegetable Markets (Independent Contractors)
Southeastern CU
April 29, 2020
NATIONWIDE PIPELINE ESCORTS OF AMERICA, L.L.C.
5452 Val Del Road, Adel, GA
51,485.00
(0.00)
51,908.32
(Feb. 25, 2021)
8
Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 28, 2020
SWEET T’S SMOKEHOUSE, LLC
701 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, GA
22,582.00
(0.00)
22,814.09
(May 11, 2021)
5
Limited-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 28, 2020
ANTIOCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
4564 Antioch Road, Adel, GA
17,102.00
(0.00)
17,348.08
(Oct. 6, 2021)
3
Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)
First Commerce CU
April 28, 2020
ADEL CHURCH OF GOD
9208 VAL DEL RD, Adel, GA
6,695.00
(0.00)
6,790.01
(Oct. 4, 2021)
1
Religious Organizations (Non-Profit Organization)
Synovus Bank
April 28, 2020
JOSEPH’S CREATIONS, INC.
111 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, GA
4,815.00
(0.00)
4,847.90
(Jan. 7, 2021)
2
Clothing Accessories Stores (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 28, 2020
MICHAEL A CARTER ENTERPRISES
304 N Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
73,900.00
(0.00)
74,422.36
(Jan. 20, 2021)
19
Limited-Service Restaurants (Subchapter S Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 27, 2020
THESE CHEFS I KNOW ENTERPRISES LLC
13629 HWY 76, Adel, GA
26,035.20
(0.00)
26,214.95
(Jan. 7, 2021)
5
Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Commercial Banking Company
April 27, 2020
BENNETT & CONNELL, LLC
201 E 5TH ST, Adel, GA
22,182.00
(0.00)
22,337.89
(Jan. 8, 2021)
4
Offices of Lawyers (Subchapter S Corporation)
The First, A National Banking Association
April 27, 2020
R&R WIRELESS LLC
1007 N. HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
9,990.87
(0.00)
10,096.05
(May 20, 2021)
3
Radio and Television Broadcasting and Wireless Communications Equipment Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 27, 2020
HOWELL FARMS
212 OLD QUITMAN ANNEX RD, Adel, GA
9,117.00
(0.00)
9,223.87
(June 24, 2021)
2
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
The First, A National Banking Association
April 27, 2020
LYNWOOD DAVIS
562 Davis Place, Adel, GA
6,390.00
(0.00)
6,520.28
(May 3, 2022)
1
Sales Financing (Sole Proprietorship)
Citizens Community Bank
April 27, 2020
DANIEL SHINE
4337 GA Hwy 76, Adel, GA
719.00
(0.00)
725.19
(March 18, 2021)
1
General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload (Independent Contractors)
Colony Bank
April 27, 2020
DRAP ADEL, LLC
1504 W. 4th St., Adel, GA
69,515.00
(0.00)
70,308.64
(June 14, 2021)
20
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Subchapter S Corporation)
Pinnacle Bank
April 16, 2020
M J TAYLOR FARMS GP
2080 M J TAYLOR ROAD, Adel, GA
24,600.00
(0.00)
24,883.58
(July 6, 2021)
3
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Partnership)
Renasant Bank
April 16, 2020
A. R. M. INC
1103 w 4th Street, Adel, GA
132,500.00
(0.00)
133,599.93
(March 11, 2021)
38
Limited-Service Restaurants (Corporation)
Ameris Bank
April 15, 2020
COOK PUBLISHING COMPANY
131 So. Hutchinson Ave, Adel, GA
90,538.87
(0.00)
91,234.64
(Jan. 26, 2021)
28
Newspaper Publishers (Corporation)
F & M Bank and Trust Company
April 15, 2020
CROSBY & SHAW ENTERPRISES INC
615 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
83,500.00
(0.00)
84,344.28
(May 6, 2021)
11
Home Health Care Services (Corporation)
Renasant Bank
April 15, 2020
CARBIDE SAW SERVICE, INC.
376 Airport Square, Adel, GA
62,000.00
(0.00)
62,599.33
(April 20, 2021)
11
Home and Garden Equipment Repair and Maintenance (Corporation)
Renasant Bank
April 15, 2020
LEGACY RESTAURANTS LLC
1221 W 4th Street, Adel, GA
57,500.00
(0.00)
57,993.08
(March 11, 2021)
12
Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Ameris Bank
April 15, 2020
METAL CONCEPTS, LLC
601 OLD UNION RD, Adel, GA
52,500.00
(0.00)
52,934.38
(March 11, 2021)
7
Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Ameris Bank
April 15, 2020
KNIGHTON VENTURES, INC.
602 North Parrish Avenue, Adel, GA
48,460.62
(0.00)
48,807.92
(Jan. 12, 2021)
5
Offices of Dentists (Corporation)
Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co
April 15, 2020
WILLIAMS FORESTERY PRODUCTS, INC.
1899 ANTIOCH ROAD, Adel, GA
43,700.00
(0.00)
44,368.85
(Oct. 19, 2021)
12
Construction, Mining, and Forestry Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 15, 2020
HAPPY MANAGEMENT, LLC
100 OLD QUITMAN RD, Adel, GA
34,010.00
(0.00)
34,306.64
(March 5, 2021)
8
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
TC Federal Bank
April 15, 2020
SISTER’S FLORIST AND BAKERY, INC.
1401 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
24,100.00
(0.00)
24,343.68
(May 6, 2021)
9Florists (Corporation)
Renasant Bank
April 15, 2020
TRACIE HART INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
407 E 4th Street, Adel, GA
18,714.57
(0.00)
18,861.72
(Feb. 4, 2021)
4
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Commercial Banking Company
April 15, 2020
ADEL PAWN & GIFT SHOP, INC.
415 N. HUTCHINSON AVE., Adel, GA
18,500.00
(0.00)
18,744.10
(Aug. 4, 2021)
5
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 15, 2020
MARSHALL R BENNETT DVM PC
520 S ELM STREET, Adel, GA
17,600.00
(0.00)
17,776.98
(May 4, 2021)
2
Veterinary Services (Corporation)
Renasant Bank
April 15, 2020
C&M PARKING LOT SWEEPERS LLC
215 W. 5th Street, Adel, GA
14,867.00
(0.00)
15,002.45
(March 10, 2021)
6
Other Activities Related to Real Estate (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 15, 2020
ESHAL & ANNAYA, LLC
1003 W 4TH STREET, Adel, GA
11,050.00
(0.00)
11,210.84
(Sept. 22, 2021)
2
Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 15, 2020
CHRISTY BELL
415 East Rogers Street, Adel, GA
10,012.50
(0.00)
1
Offices of Mental Health Practitioners (except Physicians) (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
April 15, 2020
GHAZI 2 CORPORATION
702 Bear Creek Road, Adel, GA
5,210.00
(0.00)
5,246.26
(Jan. 7, 2021)
3
Convenience Stores (Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 15, 2020
COOK COUNTY FORD INC
1000 South Hutchinson Avenue, Adel, GA
301,700.00
(0.00)
303,129.98
(Nov. 3, 2020) 2
5
All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores) (Sole Proprietorship)
Readycap Lending, LLC
April 14, 2020
BETTS ENVIRONMENTAL RECOVERY, INC.
361 AIRPORT SQ, Adel, GA
274,199.00
(0.00)
277,344.67
(June 10, 2021)
30
Site Preparation Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 14, 2020
MACHINE AND TOOL MANUFACTURING COMPANY, INC.
318 AIRPORT SQUARE, Adel, GA
210,500.00
(0.00)
212,640.08
(May 10, 2021)
24
Machine Shops (Corporation)
Renasant Bank
April 14, 2020
SOUTH GEORGIA STAFFING, INC.
142 Old Quitman Road, Adel, GA
172,305.00
(0.00)
173,353.19
(Nov. 23, 2020)
65
Temporary Help Services (Corporation)
Citizens Community Bank
April 14, 2020
M & S MACHINERY & MANUFACTURING COMPANY
1870 HUTCHINSON AVENUE, Adel, GA
74,082.00
(0.00)
74,545.01
(Dec. 2, 2020)
5
Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 14, 2020
ADEL ICE COMPANY, INC.
201 N BURWELL AVE, Adel, GA
73,000.00
(0.00)
73,829.36
(June 24, 2021)
10
Ice Manufacturing (Subchapter S Corporation)
Renasant Bank
April 14, 2020
ADEL TRADING COMPANY, LLC
313 West Fifth Street, Adel, GA
55,200.00
(0.00)
55,586.40
(Jan. 14, 2021)
8
Other Building Material Dealers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Renasant Bank
April 14, 2020
SOGA LLC
206 S BURWELL AVE, Adel, GA
42,500.00
(0.00)
42,978.12
(June 16, 2021)
7
Graphic Design Services (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Renasant Bank
April 14, 2020
AZALEA AVIATION, LLC
170 Airport Rd, Adel, GA
26,000.00
(0.00)
26,322.83
(July 27, 2021)
6
Commercial Air, Rail, and Water Transportation Equipment Rental and Leasing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Renasant Bank
April 14, 2020
LC CONVERTING LLC
2442 McConnell Bridge Road, Adel, GA
18,750.00
(0.00)
18,931.85
(April 14, 2021)
2
Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Colony Bank
April 14, 2020
FIREHOUSE MINIS, LLC
600 S ELM ST, Adel, GA
11,916.00
(0.00)
12,036.15
(April 21, 2021)
3
Lessors of Miniwarehouses and Self-Storage Units (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 14, 2020
COOK COUNTY AUTOMOTIVE, LLC
509 S ELM ST, Adel, GA
6,312.00
(0.00)
6,341.63
(Oct. 13, 2020)
2
General Automotive Repair (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 14, 2020
BORDERS MELONS EAST, LLC
596 M.J. TAYLOR ROAD, Adel, GA
241,466.00
(0.00)
244,068.47
(May 11, 2021)
27
All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 13, 2020
K & B LOGISTICS, LLC
596 M.J. TAYLOR ROAD, Adel, GA
121,720.00
(0.00)
123,035.25
(May 11, 2021)
8
Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 13, 2020
THOMAS D. FAUSETT, JR., MD, PC
707 No. Parrish Ave, Adel, GA
54,200.00
(0.00)
54,742.00
(May 3, 2021)
4
Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) (Subchapter S Corporation)
Renasant Bank
April 13, 2020
SHOTKING, LLC
302 S. RAILROAD AVE, Adel, GA
42,155.00
(0.00)
42,755.71
(Sept. 9, 2021)
4
Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 13, 2020
CARTER, CARTER & CARTER, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, LLC
309 N. PARRISH AVE, Adel, GA
32,900.00
(0.00)
33,297.54
(July 19, 2021)
6
Offices of Lawyers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Renasant Bank
April 13, 2020
D & L GASKINS ENTERPRISES, LLC
103 BROOKSIDE DR, Adel, GA
21,478.67
(0.00)
13,544.57
(Oct. 16, 2020)
7
Meat Markets (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 13, 2020
GHAZI CORPORATION
702 BEAR CREEK ROAD, Adel, GA
16,227.00
(0.00)
16,358.62
(Feb. 11, 2021)
8
Convenience Stores (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 13, 2020
MOON SANDHU, INC.
1200 W. 4TH STREET, Adel, GA
12,675.00
(0.00)
12,859.84
(Sept. 21, 2021)
3
Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 13, 2020
STANLEY BOYETTE
310 Lasseter Road, Adel, GA
3,750.00
(0.00)
3,781.46
(Feb. 16, 2021)
1
Cotton Farming (Sole Proprietorship)
First Commerce CU
April 13, 2020
ADVANCED CYLINDER & TANK, L.L.C.
302 S RAILROAD AVENUE, Adel, GA
140,840.00
(0.00)
142,533.99
(June 24, 2021)
20
Metal Tank (Heavy Gauge) Manufacturing (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 12, 2020
JERRY KELLY GMC
1100 S Hurchinson Ave, Adel, GA
133,000.00
(0.00)
134,483.04
(June 16, 2021)
19
New Car Dealers (Corporation)
Ameris Bank
April 12, 2020
COOK COUNTY WELDING & MACHINE, INC.
1109 N. ELM ST, Adel, GA
101,574.00
(0.00)
102,224.58
(Feb. 10, 2021)
14
Welding and Soldering Equipment Manufacturing (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 12, 2020
JMW FOODS LLC
1203 W 4th St, Adel, GA
87,900.00
(0.00)
88,839.21
(May 25, 2021)
28
Full-Service Restaurants (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Ameris Bank
April 12, 2020
ROBERT B. DIXON DBA STATE FARM INSURANCE AGENT
119 S. Parrish Ave, Adel, GA
25,100.00
(0.00)
25,302.89
(Feb. 11, 2021)
2
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Sole Proprietorship)
LendingClub Bank, National Association
April 12, 2020
CUSTOM TRIM DESIGN, LLC
320 STEVEN LANE, Adel, GA
23,662.00
(0.00)
23,917.02
(May 18, 2021)
4
Finish Carpentry Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
First Commerce CU
April 12, 2020
MARY’S HAVEN PERSONAL CARE HOME
310 South Hutchinson Avenue, Adel, GA
18,375.00
(0.00)
18,527.61
(Feb. 9, 2021)
2
Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Southeastern CU
April 12, 2020
ADEL PETROLEUM INC
52 Dogwood Drive, Adel, GA
7,500.00
(0.00)
7,610.00
(Sept. 23, 2021)
1
Other Gasoline Stations (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 12, 2020
HORNET STEEL BUILDINGS INC
601 South Elm Street, Adel, GA
496,750.00
(0.00)
499,785.69
(Nov. 30, 2020)
78
Structural Steel and Precast Concrete Contractors (Sole Proprietorship)
Colony Bank
April 11, 2020
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, INC.
1202 HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
122,927.50
(0.00)
123,947.97
(Feb. 19, 2021)
32
Elementary and Secondary Schools (Non-Profit Organization)
Colony Bank
April 11, 2020
WHITE, YOUNG AND ASSOCIATES, INC.
108 S PINE STREET, Adel, GA
42,461.45
(0.00)
42,869.78
(April 8, 2021)
7
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Corporation)
Commercial Banking Company
April 11, 2020
COOK COUNTY GLASS & MIRROR INC
207 North Burwell Ave, Adel, GA
26,665.00
(0.00)
26,950.64
(May 13, 2021)
6
Glass and Glazing Contractors (Subchapter S Corporation)
Atlantic Capital Bank, National Association
April 11, 2020
CARTERS OUTBOARD MARINE, INC.
1105 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
22,906.25
(0.00)
23,118.37
(March 25, 2021)
4
Boat Dealers (Corporation)
Commercial Banking Company
April 11, 2020
RETIREMENT CONSULTANTS NETWORK
125 S Burwell Avenue, Adel, GA
18,815.00
(0.00)
18,980.98
(March 11, 2021)
9
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Subchapter S Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 11, 2020
GREENE INSURANCE AGENCY, INC.
100 W 5TH ST, Adel, GA
13,520.52
(0.00)
13,677.51
(June 15, 2021)
3
Insurance Agencies and Brokerages (Subchapter S Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 11, 2020
ELITE STRUCTURE, INC,
401 Old Quitman Road, Adel, GA
706,700.00
(0.00)
712,218.07
(Feb. 10, 2021)
65
Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing (Corporation)
Ameris Bank
April 10, 2020
PROFESSIONAL LOCATORS, LLC
305 HUTCHINSON, Adel, GA
127,060.00
(0.00)
127,982.49
(Jan. 12, 2021)
21
Used Car Dealers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Colony Bank
April 10, 2020
ALBANY NEON SIGNS, INC.
700 WEST 9TH ST, Adel, GA
90,756.25
(0.00)
91,472.22
(Feb. 1, 2021)
14
Sign Manufacturing (Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 10, 2020
STONES HEATING & AIR SERVICES, LLC
601 S HUTCHINSON AVE, Adel, GA
81,423.75
(0.00)
82,321.67
(May 20, 2021)
12
Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 10, 2020
SOUTH GEORGIA BUILDERS, LLC
200 W 4th Street, Adel, GA
33,406.15
(0.00)
33,817.09
(July 14, 2021)
2
Residential Remodelers (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Commercial Banking Company
April 10, 2020
LEE W FOLSOM
2308 Anitoch Rd, Adel, GA
11,500.00
(0.00)
11,586.96
(Feb. 2, 2021)
30
Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers (Sole Proprietorship)
Ameris Bank
April 10, 2020
WILLIAMS INVESTMENT COMPANY
1221 West 4TH ST Suite 11, Adel, GA
1,472,255.00
(0.00)
1,489,390.41
(June 11, 2021)
405
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels (Subchapter S Corporation)
The First, A National Banking Association
April 9, 2020
SOUTHERN STEEL ERECTORS
52 MCCONNELL BRIDGE ROAD, Adel, GA
174,372.50
(0.00)
175,896.47
(March 3, 2021)
20
Industrial Building Construction (Corporation)
Commercial Banking Company
April 9, 2020
LARIAT STEEL DESIGN, INC.
78 AIRPORT LANE, Adel, GA
168,357.00
(0.00)
170,381.96
(June 17, 2021)
33
Structural Steel and Precast Concrete Contractors (Corporation)
First Commerce CU
April 9, 2020
SOWEGA HOME HEALTH CARE, INC.
44 Wilkes Ct, Adel, GA
143,737.00
(0.00)
144,890.83
(Feb. 4, 2021)
32
Home Health Care Services (Corporation)
Commercial Banking Company
April 9, 2020
QUICK CONSULTING & BUSINESS SERVICES LLC
200 WEST 4TH STREET, Adel, GA
28,840.00
(0.00)
29,151.31
(May 18, 2021)
4
Tax Preparation Services (Corporation)
Colony Bank
April 8, 2020
GEORGIA BOY CLOTHING COMPANY LLC
1377 HUTCHINSON PARRISH RD, Adel, GA
22,451.32
(0.00)
22,642.78
(Feb. 19, 2021)
14
Other Direct Selling Establishments (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
The First, A National Banking Association
April 8, 2020
ADEL OUTFITTERS, LLC
1221 W 4TH ST, Adel, GA
32,250.00
(0.00)
32,597.58
(May 10, 2021)
6
Sporting Goods Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Thomasville National Bank
April 7, 2020
B&B CHICKEN INC.
911 West Fourth Street, Adel, GA
94,024.00
(0.00)
95,029.53
(May 13, 2021)
42
Full-Service Restaurants (Subchapter S Corporation)
Oconee State Bank
April 6, 2020
HENY ENTERPRISES, INC.
1004 S ELM ST, Adel, GA
27,500.00
(0.00)
27,722.29
(Feb. 2, 2021)
8
Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (Limited Liability Company(LLC))
Thomasville National Bank
April 6, 2020
RICE FARMS
545 Boyette Pond Road, Adel, GA
10,500.00
(0.00)
10,589.25
(Feb. 17, 2021)
4
Other Poultry Production (Sole Proprietorship)
United National Bank
April 6, 2020
SOUTHEASTERN FITNESS HOLDINGS
1221 W 4th Street Suite 18, Adel, GA
5,762.92
(0.00)
5,805.66
(Jan. 7, 2021)
2
Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers (Corporation)
Farmers and Merchants Bank
April 5, 2020