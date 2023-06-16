Volunteens make a difference at SGMC

In an inspiring display of community engagement, a group of 36 teenagers joined forces with South Georgia Medical Center to contribute their time and effort as summer volunteers.

These individuals, driven by a passion for helping others and a desire to make a positive impact, are making a difference in the lives of patients and staff at the hospital over the upcoming six weeks.

Summer 2023 Volunteens include: Megan Allen, Olivia Anderson, Jaley Arnold, Samantha Barham, Karleigh Barnes, Korryn Barnes, Ryan Bellflowers, Jai’ia Carter, Atarah Farrell, Tatyana Farrell-Uneless, Emma Gaither, Alberto Garcia, Sofia Gonzalez, Amari Goodwin, Emily Harding, Kadesha Hill, Laila Hill, Janey Johnson, Jonah Kim, Amya Lott, Emma Lovern, Luke Marshburn, Jasmine Martin, Alyssa McBride, Julia McKeown, Christabel Ofori, Samuel Ofori, Mahek Patel, Meghan Patel, Hannah Robinson, Aubree Small, Ellie Stone, Kyra Van Dam, Lilly Webber, Kendall Wiggs, and Erin Yoo.

With the aim of fostering a spirit of volunteerism and igniting a desire for a career in healthcare, SGMC relaunched the Summer “Volunteen” Program after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19. The program provides an opportunity for teenagers to engage in meaningful service while learning about various jobs offered in the health system during their summer break. In its 16th year, the program has proven to be a success, attracting a significant number of compassionate and motivated young individuals from Lowndes, Berrien, Cook, and Tift counties.

According to Manager of Volunteer Services Maya Loizeaux, “Throughout the summer, these remarkable teenagers are immersing themselves in various departments and activities within the hospital. From assisting nurses on the floors to helping other departments who support patient care, the young volunteers display an admirable commitment to the well-being and recovery of our patients.”

By working closely with healthcare professionals and witnessing the daily challenges and triumphs of patient care, these teenagers gain valuable insights into the healthcare industry. Furthermore, participants develop crucial skills such as empathy, teamwork, and effective communication.

SGMC’s Chief Human Resources Officer Brenda Alexander shared that healthcare can often seem complex and intimidating to individuals who have limited exposure to it. “By familiarizing teenagers with healthcare careers, we demystify the industry, breaking down barriers and misconceptions. This opportunity helps them understand the inner workings of healthcare, the roles of different professionals, and the positive impact they can have on patients’ lives,” she said.

SGMC’s Volunteen Program serves as a shining example of how young individuals can positively impact their community and gain personal growth through volunteering. SGMC encourages others in the area to follow suit and get involved in similar initiatives, as every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a difference in the lives of others.

