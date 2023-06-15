‘All Together Now’ for Summer Reading Program at Library

With the theme “All Together Now,” the 2023 Summer Reading Program is underway at the Cook County Library from May 25 to July 31.

The Summer Reading Kickoff event was Popsicle Picnic in the Park on Thursday afternoon, June 1. Kids could cool off with popsicles that were donated by Piggly Wiggly of Adel and create neat artwork with colored chalk on pavement.

The events continued the next week with a Monday Movie Matinee showing of “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” and Beat the Boredom Board Game Challenge – Taboo and More on Tuesday, June 6.

The Wednesday Program Series kicked off on the afternoon of June 7 with Fiddlin’ Dan, the Mountain Man, a musical storyteller.

“We had lots of fun with Fiddlin’ Dan the Mountain Man!” according to the library staff. “Fiddlin’ Dan brought us songs and stories inspired by the Appalachian Mountains. Plus, the Cook County Library Jug Bag world debut! Oh, and the Mighty Olivia showed us all how she can lift an elephant up in the air with one hand! Such a show of great strength!”

The activities continued Thursday, June 8, with the Lego League and Monday afternoon, June 12, with the Lego Battle for two groups, ages 6-10 and ages 12-14. On Tuesday morning, June 13, the All Together Dance Class, Flex Line Dance, was held for all ages.

The Lego League will meet again at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

Upcoming activities will include:

• 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, Monday Movie Matinee, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” For all ages; limited seating.

• 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20. Win It in a Minute Library Game-a-thon. For ages 6-12 and teens.

• 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. Turner Center for the Arts – Art Program. Spaces limited; registration required.

• 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Lego League.

• 1 p.m. Monday, June 26. All Together Partner Painting. All ages. Registration required with limited seating.

• 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, All Together Dance Class – The Tamia Shuffle. All ages.

• 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Ken Scott, Magical Storyteller, “Magic, Music, & Books.” All ages.

• 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Family & Kids Creative Corner, Unity Rugs.

Children, teens, and adults can still register for the Summer Reading Program. Registration is required to secure your spot for some activities.

For more information, please call (229) 896-3652 or check out the Cook County Library’s Facebook page. The Cook County Library is located at 213 E. Second St., Adel. Nyisha Key is Branch Manager, nkey@cprl.org.

Child Safety Reminder: While on Library premises (building and grounds), a child (age 11 or under) or dependent person must always remain in the company and immediate vicinity of the guardian. Younger patrons may need assistance from their parent/guardian for some activities.

The Cook County Library would like to thank their generous donors and sponsors for the Summer Reading Program, including Coneheads, Mr. Charles Eames, Cook County Farm Bureau, and Piggly Wiggly.