Local actor returns from movie shoot in Japan

Cook County, Georgia, actor John Crosby recently returned from Japan, where filming was done on a new Netflix series “Swindler’s.” Crosby filmed at the famous Mount Fuji.

The series will be released in the summer of 2024. Crosby appears in the opening episode of the series. “Swindler’s” is based on a true story about real-estate scammers in Japan.

Crosby also filmed a series in Savannah with actor-comedian George Wallace last month. This series is called “Clean Slate.” Crosby plays a not-too-friendly cop. The release date is unknown at this time.

Crosby graduated from Tift County High School in 1986. He entered the Georgia Army National Guard while attending college in Valdosta. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He graduated from Valdosta State University with a B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice.

Crosby worked as a Deputy U.S. Marshal for 25 years. He is a current active private pilot. Crosby resides in Adel with his loving wife Donya and four children on the family farm.

Crosby has appeared in 22 TV series and films since 2015, including “Nashville,” the Marvel superhero movie “Ant-Man” (as a detective), “The Nice Guys” (as a paramedic), “Six Degrees of Murder,” “Living the Dream,” “Florida Girls,” “Ozark,” “Jurassic Domination,” “The Skeleton’s Compass,” and “Hashtag Blessed: The Movie.” He was featured as “Ryan” in 12 episodes of the Sky One series “Living the Dream” from 2017 to 2019. Crosby worked with the beloved late actor and comedian Leslie Jordan and retired professional wrestler-turned-actor Kevin Nash on the show.

Other upcoming projects for Crosby are “Wild Roads,” in which he plays a sheriff, and “Otis and Earl 2023,” a comedy in pre-production which he will direct and act in as a co-star.

For more about Crosby’s filmography, check out his IMDb page on the internet. You may also follow him on Instagram: realjohncrosby.