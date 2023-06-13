Adel Council approves land swap for Alabama Road project

Mayor Buddy Duke called to order the Monday, June 5, 2023, meeting of the Adel City Council.

Council Members present were Terry McClain, Greg Paige, Walter Cowart, and Jody Greene. Councilwoman Celestine Hayes was absent.

Others present were City Manager Mark Barber, City Clerk Rhonda Rowe, City Attorney Tim Tanner, Police Chief Chad Castleberry, and members of the public.

Councilman McClain gave the invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approval of minutes

Councilman Paige made a motion to approve the minutes of May 15, 2023, as presented. Councilman McClain seconded with all in favor.

Councilman McClain made a motion to approve the minutes of May 22, 2023, as presented. Councilman Greene seconded. There were no opposing votes.

Public hearing on rezoning

Councilman Paige made a motion to enter into a public hearing to gain input on the rezoning application filed by Dianne Grimsley. Councilman Greene seconded with all in favor.

The application requests that property located at 503 N. Parrish Ave. be rezoned from General Business (GB) to Wholesale Light Industry (WLI). The rezoning would allow for the construction of a 60’ x 100’ climate-controlled mini-storage building. It will adjoin existing mini-storage buildings. The Greater Cook Planning Advisory Commission voted unanimously to approve the request.

Eric Pittman spoke on behalf of Ms. Grimsley in support of the application. He said plans are to construct the building with materials purchased in Adel. They will honor all setbacks, regulations of Council, and building codes, etc.

Councilman McClain asked if it would look similar to the storage units that are currently there, to which Pittman replied yes, it will be a continuation of what is there now.

Betty Horne Bullard spoke against the rezoning request, stating that she doesn’t want another storage building beside her. She asked if she would be able to drive her vehicle between the house and the building.

Shelbie Horne said there is a discrepancy involving the property line. Mayor Duke said the property lines should have been verified by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Shelbie Horne asked where the doors would be located for people to enter: “Would they enter from the front where they don’t access from the outside? Would they be pointing toward the house or toward the other side?”

Mayor Duke said city officials have not been provided a copy of the set of plans. That would have to be verified by the petitioner of the property to be rezoned, he said. He noted this meeting was to speak either for or against the rezoning. “We didn’t have anything to do with the scope of the project as to how it would look,” he said.

Ms. Horne said that if the access to the building is on their property side, she would ask that a privacy fence be put up.

City Attorney Tim Tanner said the Council could possibly put in conditions if the Council so chose.

There were no further comments, and the public hearing was closed. The vote on the rezoning will take place at the next meeting (June 19).

Alcohol license (Deeplaxmi 9, LLC)

The Council was presented with an alcohol application request from Deeplaxmi 9, LLC, d/b/a Quick Trip 4, located at 600 W. Fourth St. All documentation has been completed and reviewed with the required payment being made.

Councilman Greene made a motion to approve the issuance of the license. Councilman McClain seconded. All were in favor.

Land swap agreement (Alabama Road)

City Attorney Tim Tanner said on Dec. 19, 2022 the Council approved a contract for a land swap agreement between the City of Adel and Williams Company. The City will be getting 8.65 acres of land, valued at $478,000, and giving up 3.12 acres, valued at $49,000. Those appraisals were provided by Brian Aultman in connection with the paving of the Alabama Road and getting the necessary area to build that road. “This last piece is to consummate the real estate agreement,” Tanner said.

Councilman Cowart made a motion to approve and consummate the land swap agreement between the City of Adel and Williams Company, which will involve giving the Williams Company approximately 3.12 acres, valued at $49,000, in exchange for receiving 8.65 acres, valued at $478,000, as determined by the appraisal of Brian Aultman. Councilman McClain seconded. Councilman Paige cast the only opposing vote, so the motion passed.

Fire Department equipment bids

Bids were received for a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus refill station and were as follows: Ten-8 Fire and Safety, $54,038.73; B & T Enterprises, $55,877; Channel Innovation, $64,000; Breathing Air Systems, $67,231.05; NAFECO, $70,542; and Breathing Air Systems (18 CFM), $74,539.05.

City Manager Mark Barber explained that the Fire Department’s “current model is a 2002 that has been Band-Aided and fixed until you couldn’t find parts. We’ve had to rely on the City of Lenox to refill our tanks.”

He noted that after a review of the bids, which were opened on May 8, 2023, Fire Chief Richie Weeks and city staff recommend awarding the bid to B & T Enterprises. Although B & T is not the lowest bidder, the long-term expense of service and repair travel for the equipment will more than offset the initial $1,838.27 price difference. B & T Enterprises is based in Thomasville, and Ten-8 Fire and Safety is in Forsyth.

Councilman Cowart made a motion to approve the purchase from B & T Enterprises. Councilman Greene seconded with all in favor.

Well Repair (Pump #4)

Mark Barber advised that the pump at the water well located on the corner of 11th Street and South Hutchinson Avenue was experiencing some issues.

City staff contacted Woodrow Sapp Well Drilling, which has provided repair in the past, to review and inspect the pump. That cost was $7,500.

While the pump was out, there were other issues that were found that would soon require attention. Since the pump was already pulled, it was treated as an emergency repair. The cost for that repair was $27,900.

Due to the urgency of the situation, normal procurement policies were not followed. Councilman McClain made a motion to approve the expenditure. Councilman Greene seconded. All were in favor.

Sanitation truck purchase

The Council was advised that the City has a sanitation truck that is in dire need of replacement. It has a split in the back half of it. When it cranks up, city personnel have to put 20 gallons of hydraulic fluid in it before it hits the road. It should have already been rotated out of the City fleet. It’s more economical to look at a new truck rather than try to fix it.

A company called Solid Waste Applied Technologies contacted the City in March stating they may have a refuse truck available in early summer. The quote at that time was $344,144.27.

The City has had these in the budget before, but there can be a two-year lead time so the City didn’t get a new one. The City needs this truck and then they have two others they can use, although those trucks are not in much better shape than the one the City is trying to replace now.

The company has offered it to the City this week at a cost of $340,000. There has been no promise made to this company to purchase the truck; the truck is available, and company officials knew city officials were placing one in next year’s budget. This year, the City did not have any capital items in the operating budget. If the City Council wanted to take advantage of this, it would prevent the possible two-year lead time, and the price at that time would probably be $425,000-$430,000.

Mayor Duke asked the city attorney if the City was in line to spend this kind of money without going through the bid process.

Tanner said this is not a public works contract, so there is not an ordinance requirement that required it to be bid. “We have traditionally done it, but this is kind of a unique situation,” he said.

City Manager Mark Barber said that normally the City “would go through a sealed bid process, but this is a unique opportunity for us.”

Councilman McClain asked if the City would have time to put it out for bid, or would the City lose this truck. He was advised the City would probably lose the truck because it would take at least six weeks to procure bids.

Councilman McClain then asked what the main purpose of this truck would be for, residential or commercial. He was advised it was for residential.

Councilman Cowart asked the year model of the truck this would be replacing, to which he was advised a 2018. If approved, the City would keep the one it has now for 90 days to be sure there were no issues with the new one and then sell the old one on Gov Deals.

Mayor Duke asked if the City would be financing through the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). Barber said the financing would come after the purchase.

Mayor Duke then questioned if the current truck is financed, and was advised no, it is not financed. Mayor Duke added that he was aware there have been significant problems with diesel engines, and Barber confirmed that yes, that is a definite problem, along with the back end of the truck being split. Barber noted that the usage of these trucks is five to seven years, and the City is currently in year five with the one it would be replacing.

Councilman Greene made a motion to approve the purchase of the truck. Councilman McClain seconded. All were in favor with the exception of Councilman Paige. The motion passed.

Executive session Councilman Greene made a motion to enter into executive session (closed to the public) to discuss real estate. Councilman Cowart seconded. All were in favor.

Following executive session, there was no further business, and the meeting was adjourned.