Library Everywhere adds a route stop in Lenox

Library Everywhere is adding a new stop to its route in Lenox, Georgia, at the Dot Revels-Cloud Civic Center.

Those wishing to visit and use library services can expect the mobile library, named “Library Everywhere,” at the center for its kick-off visit on Thursday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Following that visit, Library Everywhere will be there every 2nd and 4th Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Civic Center is located at 101 N. Railroad St., Lenox, GA 31637.

For patrons closer to the Sparks area, Coastal Plains Regional Library would like to remind the public that Library Everywhere will continue to visit its site in Sparks, GA at Sparks City Hall on the 2nd & 4th Thursdays of each month, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Library Everywhere is project assisted through a grant from Georgia Public Library Service with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Its directive is to bring crucial library services to underserved communities.

Library card registration and free wireless internet are available at every visit. Library materials like Chromebooks, hotspots for remote learning, books, and DVD are available for checkout, and copying, printing, a seed library, notarization, and computers for public use will be there as available. A library card is needed to check out materials, but you do not need a card to use any of the other services. All services are free.

Library Everywhere is a mobile branch of the Coastal Plain Regional Library System, serving Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Tift, and Turner Counties. For more information, please contact Allison Young, Outreach Services Coordinator, at 229-402-9115 or outreach@cprl.org.