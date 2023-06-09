Adel’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Join us to celebrate freedom! On Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be a Juneteenth Celebration held at Jim Battle Park, 700 N. Elm St., Adel, GA. The kickoff is at 11 a.m. There will be free food, music, speakers, information, fun, and games, and it is kid-friendly. Everyone is welcome to join us!

We are still accepting those interested in participating through song, dance, or spoken word poetry.

For more information contact the Concerned Citizens of Cook County at info@joincookcitizens.org or (229) 630-7752.