Fatal crash on I-75 in Cook County

At 3:40 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, Cook 911 was notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-75 Southbound at Mile Marker 43.

SFC Phillip Kilgore #922 responded to the scene. TFC John Reinhardt #309 responded to assist. Cpl. Travis Roberts #232 with SCRTH also responded to the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Infiniti FX35 being driven by 50-year-old Tarsila Rico Fernandez of a Miami, Fla., address, was traveling south on I-75 in the middle lane. The vehicle traveled partially into the left lane and the driver over-corrected right. The vehicle traveled across all southbound lanes into the west emergency lane, and the driver then over-corrected left, which caused the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise and overturn.

The passenger, 39-year-old Syed Hamdani of the same Miami, Fla., address, was ejected during the rollover.

The vehicle came to rest upright off the west side of the roadway.

The driver was injured and transported by EMS to a Valdosta hospital. The passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.