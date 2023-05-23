Celebrating National EMS Week, May 21st – 27th

Where Emergency Medicine Begins

National EMS Week is an annual event in the United States that celebrates the hard work and dedication of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals.

This week-long observance provides an opportunity to recognize the vital contributions made by EMS personnel in communities across the country. The theme of National EMS Week changes every year, but the underlying message remains the same: To honor the men and women who provide emergency medical care in times of crisis. 2023’s theme is “Where Emergency Medicine Begins.”

EMS professionals are an essential part of the healthcare system, and their jobs are critical for saving lives and providing comfort to those in need. They are often the first to arrive on the scene of an emergency and play a crucial role in stabilizing patients before they can be transported to a hospital.

National EMS Week is an opportunity to raise awareness regarding the important work being done by EMS professionals and to recognize their contributions to the community. It is a time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of EMS professionals, but it is also a reminder of the challenges they face. EMS personnel work long hours in difficult and often dangerous conditions, and they are frequently called upon to handle complex medical emergencies. They also must be able to work effectively under pressure and make split-second decisions that can mean the difference between life and death.

This is a time to celebrate EMS’ dedication and commitment to Cook County, and to honor the sacrifices they make to help others in their time of need.

During this week, Sweet T’s, El Carrisal, and The Parrish House donated meals to feed crews working, and Adel Outfitters, Walmart, Dough Boys, The Dough Bowl, Michelle’s Formal Wear, and The Blue Tassel donated prizes to be given away to the workers of EMS.