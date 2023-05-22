Memorial Day Weekend events scheduled at state park

The following events have been scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend 2023 at Reed Bingham State Park:

Sunrise Hike

7 a.m. Friday, May 26

Cost: Free + $5 Parking

Location: The Birdwalk Trail

Join our Naturalist for a serene Sunrise Hike on The Birdwalk Trail to kick your Saturday morning off right. The early morning will be cool and quiet, and we may even have the chance to listen to and see early morning animals. The hike will be about 1.5 miles long. Please bring comfortable shoes and water.

Ask the Naturalist

Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 26

Cost: Free + $5 Parking

Location: Playground on Cook County Side.

A Naturalist will be in front of the Playground with a display for hands-on learning. Feel free to ask any questions you have about the park. Come down to learn about wildlife and our park!

PictureThis Hike

9 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Cost: $3 + $5 Parking

Location: The Birdwalk Trail

Have you ever thought, “I wonder what that plant is,” when out in nature? Are you curious about learning how to identify flowers and trees?

Join the Naturalist for a Guided Hike and learn how to use the PictureThis App to help your plant identification skills!

The Hike will take place on The Birdwalk Trail and will be about 1.5 miles long. Please be sure to bring water and comfortable shoes, and download the PictureThis app beforehand on your smartphone.

Call or visit the Park Office for questions or program sign-up: (229) 896-3551.

Turtle Craft

2 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Location: The Stage

Cost: $5 per person + $5 parking. Limited spots available

Call or visit the park office for questions or program sign-up. Pre-registration required! (229) 896-3551