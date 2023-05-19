Adel man sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed meth distribution

A South Georgia resident with a lengthy criminal history who led law enforcement on a high-speed motorcycle chase while in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and an illegally possessed firearm was sentenced to federal prison for his crime.

Uriah Wade Hall, 46, of Adel was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, by U.S. District Court Judge Louis Sands on May 5, 2023. Hall previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This defendant endangered himself, law enforcement and many other motorists during his reckless attempt to evade justice for armed methamphetamine trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I appreciate the brave efforts of our law enforcement partners who run towards danger to keep our community safe.”

“Hall put not only himself but countless others at risk by his escape attempt as he carried a large amount of meth and illegally carried a weapon. I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who brought his dangerous actions to an end,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will not stop in finding and bringing to justice those who repeatedly break the law.”

According to court documents, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputy observed Hall riding his silver Suzuki Busa motorcycle with a skull decal at speeds more than 20 miles above the posted limit on Nov. 6, 2021, on Shiloh Road in Hahira. Hall increased his speed when the deputy attempted to pull him over, then slowed down near the interstate ramp. Hall made a motion with two fingers indicating he was continuing to flee, and entered the southbound ramp onto I-75, increasing his speed up to 145 mph for more than 20 miles.

Two Georgia State Patrol (GSP) units joined the pursuit and attempted to execute a rolling roadblock. Hall was able to accelerate and evade the first attempt; the second attempt was successful. Hall lost control of the motorcycle, coming to rest on the ground in the far-left lane of travel. EMS was called, and deputies rendered medical aid to Hall.

Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams (approximately 29.2 ounces or 1.83 pounds) of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, digital scales with white powder residue, and $1,610 in cash. Hall had previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including burglary, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and giving a false name to law enforcement. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit prosecuted the case for the Government.