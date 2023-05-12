Lenox Council approves rezoning and plans for Veterans Park

The Regular Council Meeting of the City of Lenox, Georgia, was held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., at Lenox City Hall. The following were present: Mayor Henry P. Baker Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Carolyne Sanders and Council Members Yolande Boone, Cathy Byron, and Billy Mauldin.

Mayor Baker called the meeting to order. Mayor Baker then led in prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public hearing

Rezoning application: Wesley Jo Gray – Map L002-004 from R22 to R22M. (The rezoning request was for a mobile home at that location.)

Motion made by Council Member Byron, seconded by Council Member Boone, to enter into a public hearing with the right to enter back into regular session. All voted in favor. Motion carried.

Opposed to the rezoning: James Thomas, representing Lenox Baptist Church, and Carl Metzger, 255 W. Clements Ave., Lenox.

In Favor: Wesley Jo Gray, 315 W. Clements Ave., Lenox.

Motion made by Council Member Byron, seconded by Council Member Mauldin, to close the public hearing and enter back into regular session. All voted in favor. Motion carried.

Approval of minutes and financial report

• Council Meeting, Monday, March 6, 2023 – Motion made by Council Member Byron, seconded by Council Member Sanders, to approve the minutes as presented. All voted in favor. Motion carried.

• Financial Report and Budget Summary for February 2023 – Motion made by Council Member Sanders, seconded by Council Member Byron, to approve the Financial Report and Budget Summary for February 2023 as presented. All voted in favor. Motion carried.

Department reports

• Public Works/Water/Sewer – Chris Yawn said they have been doing routine maintenance. They did have to pull a pump for repair and have it going now.

• Police Department – Chief Shane Daughtrey was absent.

• Fire Department – Chief Dustin Howell was absent. George Golden spoke on behalf of the Fire Department. Mr. Golden said all the cars have been removed from the training facility. The Mayor and Council thanked him.

• Cook County Planning Commission – The rezoning request under New Business.

Old Business

Outstanding water/sewer billing – The Mayor and Council received an outstanding water/sewer billing report for their review.

New Business

• Rezoning application: Wesley Jo Gray – Map L002-004 from R22 to R22M

Motion made by Council Member Byron, seconded by Council Member Sanders, to approve the rezoning application. All voted in favor. Motion carried.

• The Mayor and Council approved the dates for the Lean-Ox Festival to be Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

• Veterans Memorial – Mayor Baker said he and Council Member Billy Mauldin are working to get a Veterans Memorial Park built beside the post office. Mr. Warren Robinson is helping them also.

They are trying to get a military helicopter to put up at the site. Randy Lane said he would go pick it up for the City within a 300-mile radius. Richard Varnadoe said he would help to build the frame to put the helicopter on.

The City wants this to be a community project and would welcome any help.

• Georgia Cities Week Proclamation – Motion made by Council Member Sanders, seconded by Council Member Byron, to approve the Georgia Cities Week Proclamation for April 23-29, 2023. All voted in favor. Motion carried.

In observance of this week, the City of Lenox held a City Day with hotdogs, chips, and drinks at Roscoe Francis Park on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The City Day featured a slide, bouncy house, fire trucks, police cars, and snow cones. The public was invited.

Motion made by Council Member Sanders, seconded by Council Member Byron, to adjourn the meeting. All voted in favor. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned.