Adel Council accepts $4.46 million bid for Alabama Road project

During the Monday, May 1, 2023, meeting of Adel Mayor and Council, city officials announced that bids were received on the Alabama Road project, which is one of the Transportation Investment Act (TIA) projects approved for the City of Adel.

Modifications and improvements to Alabama Road have been discussed for several years. Once complete, Alabama Road will connect Highway 37 to Highway 76, which will be more convenient for large truck transport as well as diverting large truck traffic from entering the city.

A bid opening was held on April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. for the project. The bids were as follows: The Scruggs Company – $4,460,832.39; and Reames & Son Construction Co., Inc. – $4,532,000.97.

The bids were reviewed, and it was recommended that the low bidder be awarded the project.

It was noted that the original budget for this project was $3,312,000. However, the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to increase the project budget to a maximum of $4,460,000.

The City has agreed to provide utility relocation for the project, so the goal is to keep these costs, along with engineering costs, within the maximum budget as well.

Councilman Jody Greene made a motion to accept the low bid of The Scruggs Company. Councilman Greg Paige seconded. All were in favor.

City Attorney Tim Tanner noted that next month, the City will finalize the land swap. The title work is complete, and advertising is ongoing in the newspaper (legal organ). The land swap will be brought before the City Council for approval in June.