Community observes National Day of Prayer

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, local believers marked the National Day of Prayer with a series of events across Cook County and in the area.

The morning started with prayer at the flag poles at the Cook County Schools. Community Christian Academy kicked off the morning by celebrating/honoring National Day of Prayer at 8:10 a.m. in the auditorium.

Groups gathered for prayer at noon at the Cook County Courthouse, at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo in Lenox, at 6:30 p.m. at Burn Culture in Tifton, and in other locations.

Michael McCartney, an organizer of the local events, stated, “Never has our country needed a touch from Jesus more than now! May the light chase the darkness away!”

National Day of Prayer 2023 followed a slogan based upon James 5:16 – “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.”

For more information about this annual event, please go to www.nationaldayofprayer.org.