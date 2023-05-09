Major Terry Arnold to be honored during national candlelight vigil Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Local officer among 556 line-of-duty fatalities, including 224 from 2022, to have their names added to the Law Enforcement Memorial

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) has formally announced that there are 556 names of U.S. law enforcement officers being added to the memorial this year who have died in the line of duty. The names will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and properly dedicated during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall between 4th and 7th Streets in Washington, DC, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

One of the names added this year will be that of Major Terry R. Arnold of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, who lost his life in the line of duty on October 3rd, 2022. Major Arnold’s name was also added to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center Memorial Wall on Friday, May 5th, 2023, in a ceremony there.

The 2023 “Roll Call of Heroes” features the names of official Line-of-Duty Fallen Heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The names of 224 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers who died in the line-of-duty in 2022 will be inscribed this year. The total number of line-of-duty deaths in 2022 represents a dramatic 64% reduction in officer deaths compared to 2021. The massive decrease in line-of-duty deaths for 2022 is almost entirely related to a significant reduction in COVID-19 deaths.

An additional 332 officers who died in previous years (before 2022) will also have their names inscribed this year. Their sacrifice is now being recognized after the Memorial Fund’s research staff confirmed the circumstances of their death and their record of law enforcement service.

“This year, the names of 556 fallen officers will be added to the Memorial. 556 lives cut short as they risked their lives, working to make things safer for the community and people that they served,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “It’s a solemn reminder to the nation that each day is fragile. Not a moment goes by where we forget our brave men and women in blue for the ultimate sacrifice they have given. Their memory lives on.”

Each May 13, during National Police Week, an estimated 30,000 people attend the Candlelight Vigil ceremony in Washington, D.C., including surviving family members, friends, law enforcement colleagues, and others. The event brings people together from across the country to honor the officers and be surrounded by strength in remembering their service and ultimate sacrifice.

With these additions, there will now be 23,785 officers’ names engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and campus and military police agencies.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Flags should be lowered to half-staff in commemoration on Monday, May 15th, in accordance with the proclamation. This year, National Police Week is May 14–May 20, 2023. National Police Week is a time to support law enforcement communities and honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Fraternal Order of Police/Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary, and Concerns of Police Survivors annually lead the Nation in commemorating National Police Week.

The names of the 556 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found at the Roll Call of Heroes, 2023. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/PoliceWeek. Those who wish to view the vigil live online, can watch on the NLEOMF YouTube channel found at https://www.youtube.com/TheNLEOMF. The schedule of National Police Week events is available on NLEOMF’s website.