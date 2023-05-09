17th Annual Adel Daylily Festival this Saturday!

Adel’s signature community event, the 17th Annual Daylily Festival, will be celebrated this Saturday, May 13, 2023. The forecast shows sunny weather reaching up to near 90 degrees, so thousands of festival-goers from across the region are expected to flock to downtown Adel.

The fun will kick off bright and early at 8 a.m. with the Daylily 5K Run at the Cook County Livestock Pavilion on North Elm Street.

The Daylily Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Depot in downtown Adel.

The festival will feature dozens of arts and crafts and food vendors with a good variety of products, a Kids Zone with several activities for children, live daylilies and plants, and much more.

Chad Sumner, representing the Chamber, said the festival will have plenty of live music and entertainment including Zach Lambert, The Sweetwater Creek Band (featuring Landyn Danforth of Adel as lead vocalist), and the talented young dancers of South Georgia Dance Co.

Michelle’s Formal Wear will present the annual Michelle’s Charity Fashion Show, “Fashion Show for Briar,” beginning at 1 p.m. at The Depot. Each year, Michelle’s selects a charity, cause, or family in the area to which all the show’s proceeds may be donated. This year, Michelle’s selected Briar Rose Rudeseal and her family.

On Dec. 28, 2022, 4-year-old Briar Rose was involved in a farming accident. As a result, she was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, and the doctors said she had no chance of survival.

Her family knew that God was in control and put all their faith in Him. On her third day in ICU, doctors told her parents to say their final goodbyes, but what they did not know is what would happen later that night. As her parents slept, nurses and doctors witnessed the unexplainable. While in a coma, Briar Rose lifted a hand up in the air and laid it back down a few seconds later. Her parents knew she had touched the face of Jesus in that second.

From that moment on, she continued to improve. Two days later, the ventilator was removed, leaving no attachments to Briar Rose.

Less than a month after the accident, she returned home with her family and has been making a remarkable recovery. She has been receiving treatment in Louisiana with Dr. Kyle Daigle and his staff. She is undergoing red light laser treatment, paired with full body stimulation treatment.

Briar Rose and her family have been blessed by the outpouring of love and prayers. Her family sends thanks to everyone who has donated and prayed for their daughter. They are claiming complete healing.

The fashion show for Briar Rose in Adel will be free to watch. To raise money, Michelle’s is selling raffle tickets for a variety of prizes, including Visa gift cards, gas cards, TVs, hoverboards, toys, and much more. All prizes will be worth at least $20.

Winners will be announced at the show.

You do not have to be present to win. You can purchase your tickets from any Michelle’s model or in store during business hours.

Michelle’s is also accepting donations for raffle prizes. Please contact them if you or your business would like to donate an item.

Chamber President Heather Green would like to thank all the sponsors who are again making the Adel Daylily Festival possible this year.

For more information about the Adel Daylily Festival, visit www.adelcookchamber.org or call (229) 896-2281.