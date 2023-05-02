Adel man’s body recovered from state park lake

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) provide further assistance into a death inquiry, according to a GBI news release.

Desmon Arnez Patterson, age 31, of Adel was found dead inside a car partially submerged in the lake on the Cook County side of Reed Bingham State Park. Patterson had no visible signs of injury, the GBI stated.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

Final arrangements were being handled by Barnes & Greer Funeral Services, LLC of Adel. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Barnes & Greer Funeral Services. The farewell ceremony was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Holy Community Church in Adel.

The matter remains under investigation. The Adel News will have more information as it becomes available.