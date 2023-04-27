Man charged with killing eight dogs by neglect

Daniel Lee Dailey, 35, of Lakeland, Fla., was arrested April 16, 2023, and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals (eight felony counts) and cruelty to animals (six misdemeanor counts), according to the Adel Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Adel Police Department Criminal Investigations took warrants in the case, signed July 19, 2022, by Cook County Magistrate Judge Nichole McCrary.

According to the warrants, during offense times between March 24, 2022, and April 12, 2022, Dailey maliciously caused the death of eight dogs at a North Elm Street, Adel, address by failing to provide the dogs with adequate food, water, and sanitary conditions. The dogs included two black female puppies, a brindle male puppy, two black and white female puppies, a brindle and white female puppy, a brindle and white male puppy, and a white and black female puppy.

Dailey also allegedly maliciously caused suffering to six dogs by failing to provide them with adequate food, water, and sanitary conditions. The animals included a light tan and white female dog, a grey, black, and white male dog, a brindle and black female dog, and three black male puppies.

On April 17, Judge McCrary set bond for Dailey at a total of $66,000 (property). The defendant may not have any pets/animals in his possession while out on bond.

According to information reported during the first appearance/bond hearing in Magistrate Court, Dailey has completed school through the 11th grade, has resided one year at his current home address, and is unemployed. The accused has requested a court-appointed defense attorney.

The case is pending in Cook County Superior Court.