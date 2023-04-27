Former Valdosta Police and School Resource Officer Sentenced to 15+ Years in Prison for Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material

VALDOSTA, Ga. – A former police and school resource officer who admitted to producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was sentenced to serve more than 15 years in prison for his crime.

Jonathan Eric Hancock, 32, of Hahira, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 190 months in prison to be followed by 12 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands on April 26, after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of production of child sexual abuse material on Oct. 12, 2022. In addition, Hancock will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison. There is no parole.

“It is intolerable that an individual in a position of trust and with access to children would produce child sexual abuse material,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Law enforcement and school authorities moved quickly to ensure the protection of children and to help us hold the defendant accountable.”

The plea agreement in this case remains sealed for the protection of the minor victim.

Hancock worked as an officer for the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) from June 29, 2015 – August 2, 2019, and during this time served as a school resource officer at JL Lomax Elementary School in Valdosta. Hancock was also previously employed with the Homerville, Georgia, Police Department between Dec. 12, 2020 – March 19, 2021. Parents and guardians of children who might have encountered Hancock and have concerns related to this investigation can contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2950.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Criminal Chief Leah McEwen prosecuted the case for the Government.