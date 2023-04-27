$2 million winning Ga. Lottery ticket sold in Adel!

A $2 million winning Georgia Lottery ticket was sold at Gaskins Grocery in Adel on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The customer won by matching three hearts for the $2 million prize on the $20 Big Raffle scratch-off ticket.

The customer wishes to remain anonymous, according to the store owner.

Store employees said Lottery ticket sales have really picked up in recent weeks at the store. Metaphorically, customers are hoping that lightning will strike twice at the same spot, although such a natural occurrence happening more than once at the same place is thousands of times more likely than someone buying a really big money winning ticket at the same store. But who knows?