Grand Jury indicts Cecil man for arson

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Cook County Grand Jury returned a “true bill” or indictment against Ivan Bernard Sumlin, 64, of Cecil for arson, first degree, possession of cocaine, terroristic threats and acts, harassing communications, and possession of drug-related objects.

Sumlin was arrested as the result of an investigation into a July 10, 2022, mobile home fire at 150 Fellowship Road by the Cook County Fire Department, Cecil Police Department, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

On July 10, 2022, Cecil, Pine Valley, and Southeast Cook Stations were paged out to a structure fire at the Fellowship Road address.

Upon arrival of the first engine, it was found that the mobile home was partially involved with fire.

Fire personnel were able to make entry into the residence and extinguish the fire from within. Ventilation holes had to be made inside the residence through the roof since there was a double roof, causing difficulty extinguishing the flames in the attic void area.

No one was injured in the fire.

Members from each of the county fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

According to the arson warrant, during offense times between 10:58 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. July 10, 2022, Sumlin caused damage by fire to his residence at the Fellowship Road address; the property was insured against loss or damage by fire.

Warrants further state that Sumlin had left a voice mail and text message on a woman’s phone and stated that he was going to kill her. The accused and victim have been married. Sumlin allegedly had a straw for ingesting cocaine that was found in a pill bottle and powder cocaine.

A “true bill” or indictment means that the Grand Jury decided prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to take a case to trial.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case against Sumlin in Cook County Superior Court. The Public Defender’s Office is representing the accused.

On April 12, 2023, the Grand Jury returned “true bills” or indictments in these other cases (the District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting all the cases in Cook County Superior Court):

• Jamoryen Deberry, 16, armed robbery and felony theft by taking.

The Adel Police Department brought the case. According to warrants taken in the case, at about 7 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022, Deberry stole a Glock Model 17 Gen. 5 9 mm handgun from a female victim at a Glendale Street, Adel, address. Deberry then allegedly took $300 from a male victim by use of the handgun.

Deberry was 15 at the time of the alleged offenses. The indictment indicates that prosecutors plan to have the defendant tried as an adult in Superior Court. The accused is being represented by defense attorney Brandei DeBerry, court records state.

• Blake Michael Stewart, 28, of Valdosta, trafficking in methamphetamine (accused of having 2,068 grams or about 72.9 ounces of meth at a West Fourth Street address on May 5, 2022), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects (baggies and a scale), and obstruction of an officer (Counts 4 and 5). Adel Police brought the case.

• Codefendants Rachael Marie Arnold, 23, of Adel, Trevor Jean Stokes, 28, of Adel or Moultrie, and Chelsea Bess Lullene Thompson, 27, of Moultrie, conspiracy to commit crossing jail guard line with drugs (all, accused of arranging by phone the delivery of drugs into the Cook County Jail and payment for the drugs in February 2023), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (all, hydrocodone), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (all, Xanax), illegal use of a communications facility (two counts, all, phones at the Cook County Jail), and possession of marijuana (Ms. Arnold). The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

• Jeremy Jones, 33, of Adel, false imprisonment – felony (Counts 1 and 2), battery/family violence, and cruelty to children, third degree (two counts). He is accused of detaining two children without legal authority and committing battery against a woman on July 22, 2022. Adel Police brought the case.

• Charles Roy Jobe, 34, of Lenox or Sparks, cruelty to children, first degree. On Oct. 20, 2022, Jobe allegedly hit a 15-year-old boy multiple times. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

• Leslie Eugene Trowell, 46, of Hahira, cruelty to children, first degree, terroristic threats and acts/family violence, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. On July 16 and 17, 2022, Trowell allegedly threatened to strangle a woman and shoved a 12-year-old girl in the chest at an Oak Trace Road address. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

• Christopher Ryan Phillips, 49, of Adel or Sparks, felony interference with government property, felony obstruction of an officer (Counts 2 and 3), misdemeanor obstruction of an officer (Counts 4 to 7), and reckless conduct.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case. According to the indictment, in June 2021, Phillips brandished a knife and endangered a man’s safety at an Antioch-Greggs Road address. He then allegedly fought with jailers and refused to follow officers’ commands at the Cook County Jail. He allegedly damaged a refrigerator at the jail.

• Mark Edwin Davis, 59, of Adel, aggravated battery/family violence (special presentment bench warrant) and battery/family violence. According to the indictment, on June 15, 2022, Davis pulled hair out of a woman’s scalp and grabbed and struck the woman. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

• Lonnie Carson Gray, 45, of Cecil, fleeing from or attempting to elude an officer – felony, theft by taking, criminal trespass, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign. On May 5, 2022, Gray allegedly stole tin roofing sheets in Sparks and attempted to escape arrest by Sparks Police by speeding in a pickup at 90 mph on Brushy Creek Road.

• Michael Bailey Greene, 24, of Highway 41 South, Hahira, entering auto with intent to commit theft (Counts 1 and 2), criminal trespass (Counts 3 to 7), and entering auto with intent to commit theft (Counts 8 to 20). The alleged offenses occurred in September 2021. Cecil Police brought the case. • Michelle Renee Fednander, 47, of Adel, burglary, second degree (accused of illegally entering a locker at North 41 Storage), criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing jail guard lines with drugs (meth). Adel Police brought the case.

• Codefendants Tyler Daniel Boone, 38, of Adel and Garrett Drew Williams, 31, of Barney, burglary, second degree, and theft by taking. On June 30, 2020, the defendants allegedly entered an unoccupied building on Highway 76 East, Adel, and stole collectibles and antiques. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

In another case brought by the Sheriff’s Office, Boone and Williams were indicted for burglary, second degree, and theft by taking. On June 30, 2020, the defendants allegedly entered an unoccupied building on Boone Road, Adel, and stole antiques and collectibles.

• Damian Rashad Cayo, 30, of Sparks, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of grass, more than an ounce – felony, possession of cocaine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (a scale and multiple plastic bags), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy), and obstruction of an officer (allegedly failed to follow an officer’s commands and tried to swallow a small plastic bag). Adel Police brought the case. • Codefendants Kristopher Ryan Fletcher, 26, of Adel and Richard Ladenzell Foster, 27, of Sparks, possession of cocaine (Foster), crossing jail guard lines with drugs (cocaine, Foster), possession of cocaine (Fletcher), failure to stop at a stop sign (Foster), and failure to wear a seatbelt (Foster). Adel Police brought the case.

• Codefendants Stephen Lamar Miller (Jr.), 27, of Hahira or Sparks and Tyler Michael Tinnerman, 36, of Valdosta, felony theft by taking motor vehicle (both, accused of stealing a 2016 Ford Fusion from a Quillie Jones Road address). The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

• Codefendants Kethia Homegar, 32, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Onel Simon, 38, of Pompano Beach, Fla., ID fraud (Counts 1 to 11 against Homegar – a Wisconsin driver’s instruction permit and driver’s license, and financial transaction cards), hindering apprehension of a criminal (Count 12, Homegar, for allegedly concealing Simon), ID fraud (Counts 13 to 23 against Simon), fleeing from or attempting to elude an officer – felony (Simon), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Simon). On Jan. 20, 2021, Simon allegedly attempted to evade Sparks Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in a speeding vehicle on I-75 Southbound.

• Robert Lee Carney, 33, of Dallas, Ga., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (accused of having a Glock 27 .40-caliber handgun, after having been convicted of aggravated assault in Cobb County Superior Court) and reckless driving (Chevy Corvette on I-75). The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

• Codefendants Samantha Renee Lopez, 27, of Martin, TN, and Antonio Giovanni Tocco, 34, of Nesbit, MS, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC wax, Ms. Lopez), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC oil, Ms. Lopez), possession of tools for the commission of a crime (Ms. Lopez), possession of marijuana (Ms. Lopez), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Counts 5 and 6, Tocco), possession of tools for the commission of a crime (Tocco), possession of marijuana (Tocco), and window tint violation (Tocco). The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

• Anthony Chase Warf, 25, of Lexington, Ky., possession of cocaine, criminal attempt to commit a felony (vape-style pen containing THC), possession of drug-related objects, improper display of license plate, expired tag, affixing of license plate to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle, window tint violation, no proof of insurance, and open container of alcohol law violation. Adel Police brought the case.

• Donnie Demetrius Wilcox, 45, of Adel, possession of methamphetamine, crossing jail guard line with drugs (meth), and obstruction of an officer (fleeing from officer). Adel Police brought the case.

• Kimberly Lanell Webb, 37, of Adel, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, crossing jail guard lines with drugs (meth), and possession of drug-related objects (glass pipe). Adel Police brought the case.

• Bryce Nicholas Jones, 24, of Valdosta, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects (a scale), open container of alcohol violation, and failure to dim headlights. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office brought the case.

• Andrea Cathrine Wilkerson, 45, of Nashville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (three counts), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (a handgun). The judge ordered a special presentment bench warrant on each felony count. The Georgia State Patrol brought the case.

• Marquise Shakeel Wright, 30, of Tampa, Fla., criminal attempt to commit a felony (a package of Post Malone THC gummies), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills), drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, speeding (92 mph in a 70-mph zone), and improper display of license plate. Adel Police brought the case.

• Hunter Ronald Adams, 30, of Warner Robins, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (metal grinder, a syringe, and several containers for holding drugs), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Counts 2 and 3, THC vape oil), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of marijuana. Adel Police brought the case.

• Codefendants Jennifer Vel Pressler, 60, and Nikki Nikole Pressler, 33, both of Fort Myers, Fla., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (both), possession of cocaine (both), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (both), possession of fentanyl (special presentment bench warrant for both), possession of drug-related objects (both), drugs not in original container (both), giving false information to an officer (Nikki Pressler), permitting unlawful operation of vehicle (Jennifer Pressler), driving while license suspended (Nikki Pressler), speeding (Nikki Pressler, 85 mph in a 70-mph zone), and obstruction of an officer (Nikki Pressler, allegedly refused to provide her ID). Adel Police brought the case.

• In a case brought by Adel Police, Pablo Francisco Gutierrez-Hernandez, 33, of Adel, stalking (special presentment bench warrant) and harassing communications.