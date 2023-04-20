Man accused of biting jail detention officer

Dana Tyron Belle, 54, of Quitman was arrested on the afternoon of April 4, 2023, by the Georgia State Patrol for fleeing in a vehicle on I-75. Early the next morning, he allegedly fought with deputies and detention officers and caused injuries and property damage in the Cook County Jail.

According to warrants taken by the State Patrol, at about 2:36 p.m. April 4, Belle fled in his vehicle from a pursuing State Trooper in traffic conditions on I-75 Northbound in Cook County which placed the general public at risk of receiving serious injuries. According to a list of offenses, Belle was charged with fleeing from or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer – felony, DUI, driving on divided highways, failure to drive within a single lane, improper signal, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, speeding in a 70-mph zone, and brake lights or signal devices violation.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office charged Belle with aggravated battery against a public safety officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer – felony (three counts), interference with government property – felony, and criminal trespass in connection with the fight against officers that occurred the next day.

According to the warrants, at about 12:05 a.m. April 5 in the jail, Belle fought with a deputy and two detention officers. He allegedly refused to comply with commands and was trying to cause harm to the officers. During the fight, Belle bit a detention officer’s middle finger on his right hand, seriously disfiguring it, warrants state.

Warrants further state that Belle damaged a water dispenser and bottle and Lysol can, and knocked the Plexiglass off the booking desk. A deputy’s Apple watch also was damaged during the altercation.

On April 6, Cook County Magistrate Judge Ronnie Fender denied bond (pretrial release) for Belle. According to the judge’s order, “the accused poses a significant risk of fleeing from the jurisdiction of the court or failing to appear in court when required,” and “the accused poses a significant threat or danger to people and property in the community.” Also, “the accused poses a significant risk of committing a felony pending trial.” Belle may still seek bond in a hearing before a Superior Court judge.

According to information reported during the first appearance/bond hearing in Magistrate Court, Belle has earned his GED, has resided 19 years at his current home address, and is not employed. The accused has requested a court-appointed defense attorney. The case is pending in Cook County Superior Court.