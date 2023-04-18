County Commission announces Lane as sole finalist for County Manager

On Monday, April 17, 2023, County Commission Chair Debra Robinson announced that the County Commissioners have chosen Randy Lane as sole finalist for County Manager.

Lane currently serves as Community Development Director for the City of Adel.

The County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a County Manager contract with Lane at the next regular meeting, Monday, May 1.

As Community Development Director, Lane has overseen the Rural Zone Designation, Georgia Initiative for Community Housing Team, Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) Grants for rehabilitation of houses, Urban Redevelopment Plan, and the Adel City Marshal’s Office. Special projects have included applying for CHIP grants, creating an active Housing Task Force, creating a Parking Plan for more parking in downtown Adel, applying for a Community Development Block Grant to correct storm water run-off in areas of the City, developing a Housing Study, applying for a Historic Preservation Grant to refurbish the old post office building, South Central Area Regional Radio System Grant ($9.5 million), and applying for the Rural Zone Incentive Program, which targets rural downtown areas that have been adversely impacted by local economic conditions by creating Rural Zones and offering economic development incentives.

Lane is married to the former Kelly Folsom, and they have a daughter, Loy.

Lane is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired sergeant, Georgia State Patrol. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University in 2010. He attended and graduated from Columbus State University, Law Enforcement Command College, Public Administration in 2010. He served on the Nashville City Council for two terms and formerly served as Assistant City Manager in Nashville. He is a former County Commissioner for District 4, Cook County. Lane owns and operates ShieldTech, LLC, Private Security. ShieldTech offers private investigative services, as well as armed and unarmed security guard services for various events.

The Cook County Commission decided recently to reinstate the County Manager position, after the office was eliminated about a dozen years ago.