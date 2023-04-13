Man sentenced for resisting arrest by officers

In case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Sparks Police Department, Superior Court Judge Richard Perryman sentenced Jordan Chandler Jeffords, 35, of Tifton to 10 years’ probation March 8, 2023, after the defendant pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an officer (two counts) and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The judge also ordered Jeffords to: Pay a $3,000 fine; perform 250 hours of community service work; have no contact with Dollar General; be barred from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, including Cook County (suspended upon strict compliance with probation conditions); and complete an assessment by Behavioral Health Services and comply with all recommended services.

According to court records, on June 2, 2022, Jeffords resisted arrest by a deputy sheriff and a Sparks Police officer at Dollar General in Sparks. Jeffords dropped a large, fixed-blade knife. He was Tased to gain compliance so he could be taken into custody.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The Public Defender’s Office represented the defendant.

Other cases resolved recently in Cook County Superior Court (the District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the cases):

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, Cheyanne Niyell Thomas, 25, of Adel pleaded under the First Offender Act Feb. 15 to aggravated assault (three counts). Chief Superior Court Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced the defendant to: 10 years’ probation; $1,000 fine; 50 hours’ community service; no contact with the victims; and complete an assessment by Behavioral Health Services and comply with all recommended services.

According to court records, on Nov. 30, 2019, the accused discharged a firearm in the direction of three victims on Ollie Street in Adel. Attorney Jason B. Moon represented the defendant.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Dewayne Adams, 26, of Adel pleaded guilty March 29 to sex offender registry violation (provided an incorrect home address in Sparks).

Judge Perryman sentenced Adams to: 15 years probation; serve six months in state prison, with credit for time served; perform 120 hours’ community service work; and pay a $1,000 fine. Adams was convicted of child molestation on Aug. 15, 2018, in Cook County Superior Court.

• On March 29, Judge Perryman revoked probation for Brandon James Alligood, 37, of Tifton to the Regional Substance Abuse Treatment facility.

On April 21, 2021, the court had sentenced Alligood to 30 years’ probation for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The judge found that Alligood violated probation by leaving his residence of record without permission of a probation officer, failure to complete community service and to pay court-ordered monies, and committing possession of methamphetamine in Tift County.

• On Feb. 10, the State nolle prossed, or dropped, charges of aggravated assault/family violence and battery/family violence against Mastafa Rechard Tippins, 39, of Sparks, due to “prosecutor’s discretion.”

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, Luke Anthony Bailey, 38, of Adel pleaded under the First Offender Act Feb. 15 to false imprisonment and battery/family violence – 10 years’ probation, $1,500 fine, 150 hours’ community service work, no contact with victim, barred from Alapaha Judicial Circuit (suspended upon strict compliance with probation conditions), and complete Family Violence Intervention Program.

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, William Lee Burgman Jr., 34, of Adel pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute – 10 years’ probation, $2,000 fine, 100 hours’ community service, and barred from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, including Cook County. Case against codefendant Ophelia Hundley Burgman was nolle prossed, or dropped, Feb. 15.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Courtney Brown Jr., 28, of Tampa, Fla., pleaded under the First Offender Act Feb. 15 to theft by bringing stolen property into state (handgun stolen in Florida), felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects – 10 years’ probation, $1,500 fine, and community service work.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Heather Blair Carter, 32, of Nashville pleaded guilty March 15 to possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (syringe) – Total of eight years’ probation, $2,000 fine, 200 hours’ community service work, sentenced to Regional Substance Abuse Treatment facility (suspended upon completion of Treatment Centers of Valdosta Rehab), and barred from Alapaha Judicial Circuit (suspended upon compliance with all probation conditions).

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Brett Adrian Young, 49, of Middleburg, Fla., pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, reduced from trafficking in meth – Seven years’ probation, $2,000 fine, and 100 hours’ community service.

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, Ernest Lee McMillan, 63, of Adel pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to felony theft by taking – Seven years’ probation, $1,000 fine, $450 in restitution to victim, 120 to 150 days in a probation detention center (suspended upon strict compliance with probation conditions), and no contact with the victim. Accused of stealing a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with a tool bag, tool box, and construction tape from a South Elm Street address on April 14, 2020.

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, Justin Daniel Swain, 35, of Tifton pleaded guilty March 29 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (9 mm firearm), giving false information to an officer, and possession of marijuana – Five years’ probation, $1,500 fine, 40 hours’ community service work, 30 days in jail (credit for time served), and barred from Alapaha Judicial Circuit, including Cook County.

• In a case brought by the Sparks Police Department, Carlton Dewayne Miley, 44, of Sparks pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to terroristic threats and acts – Five years’ probation, $2,000 fine, 80 hours’ community service, no contact with victims, complete Family Violence Intervention Program, complete Integrated Treatment Facility program with Georgia Department of Corrections (to remain in custody until ITF acceptance), and may not possess firearms or ammo for life per federal law.

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, Alyse Victoria Wilcox, 27, of Adel pleaded under the First Offender Act Feb. 15 to terroristic threats and acts – Five years’ probation, $1,500 fine, 80 hours’ community service, no contact with victims, and complete assessment by Behavioral Health Services and comply with all recommended services.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Eric Knight, 27, of Cecil or Hahira pleaded under the First Offender Act March 8 to criminal damage to property, second degree – Five years’ probation, $1,000 fine, 100 hours’ community service work, and no contact with the victim and his property.

According to court records, on Oct. 24, 2022, Knight damaged multiple acres of woodlands in the 8000 block of Union Road, Cecil, by leaving a campfire unattended, causing the woods to catch fire. The cost of damage exceeded $500.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lonnie Carson Gray, 44, of Folkston pleaded guilty March 29 to theft by receiving stolen property – felony (a stolen dirt bike and helmet) – Five years’ probation, $1,500 fine, 120 hours’ community service work, and no contact with victim. (The case was upgraded to a felony due to previous convictions for theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property in Bartow County).

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, Stephanie Renee Phillips, 46, of Jacksonville, Fla., pleaded under the First Offender Act Feb. 15 to executing fictitious checks (two counts) and theft by deception (two counts) – Five years’ probation, $1,000 fine, 100 hours’ community service, and pay a total of $5,338.54 in restitution to Adel Food Mart, Quik Mart #8, and Georgia Southern Recycling.

• Kristy Nicole Self, 36, of Sparks pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to theft by deception (fraudulent check) – Five years’ probation, $500 fine, and $1,850 in restitution to victim.

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, Timothy Scott Jackson, 27, of Adel pleaded guilty under conditional discharge Feb. 15 to possession of methamphetamine – Four years’ probation, $1,200 fine, and 80 hours’ community service.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Kaylee Mackenzie Cooper, 26, of Valdosta pleaded guilty under conditional discharge Feb. 15 to possession of methamphetamine – Four years’ probation, $1,500 fine, and 80 hours’ community service. Codefendant is Zachery Austin Honeycutt of Valdosta.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Antwain Demond Akins, a.k.a. “Hijack,” 32, of Tifton or Ocilla pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to felony interference with government property – Three years’ probation, $1,000 fine, and 40 hours’ community service. Accused of damaging jail cell door in July 2020.

• Warrants to be dismissed against Colby Dee Graham of Lenox for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Lyn Graham, 32, of Adel pleaded guilty under conditional discharge Feb. 15 to possession of methamphetamine – One year probation, $1,000 fine, and 40 hours’ community service.

• In a case brought by the Lenox Police Department, Gary Alan Mitchell, 37, of Lenox pleaded guilty March 8 to battery/family violence (reduced from aggravated battery/family violence) – 12 months’ probation, $1,000 fine, domestic violence counseling/Family Violence Intervention Program, 80 hours’ community service work, and no violent contact with victim.

• In a case brought by the Sparks Police Department, Christopher Ryan Phillips, 49, of Adel pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to battery, two counts – Six months’ jail, credit for time served.

• In a case brought by the Adel Police Department, Nicholas Jermar King, 28, of Adel pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to theft by receiving stolen property (stolen check) – 12 months’ probation, $1,000 fine, and 20 hours’ community service work. Forgery, fourth degree, charge was nolle prossed, or dropped.

• In a case brought by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Marie Hernandez, 35, of Adel pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to obstruction of an officer – 12 months’ probation, $500 fine, 50 hours’ community service. Felony charge of hindering apprehension of a criminal was nolle prossed, or dropped.

• Taran Travon Williams, 41, of Sparks pleaded no contest March 29 to driving while license suspended – Six months to serve in jail, with credit for time already served.