County Commission takes no action on rezoning request: Property owner planned 400 mini-storage units

The Cook County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on Monday evening, April 3, 2023, about a request to rezone 2.66 acres on a corner lot at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Farm Road from AU (Agriculture) to GB (General Business).

Andrew Malone Harrell, the landowner, intended to erect 400 mini-storage units of varying sizes on the property.

After the public hearing, County Commissioner Audie Rowe made a motion to deny the request. His motion died for lack of a second.

No other motion was offered, so the County Commissioners made no decision about the matter. Thus, under the county ordinance, no change was made in the zoning. The property will continue under Agriculture zoning.

The Adel News confirmed that since the request was not approved or continued, due to no action taken by the County Commission, it cannot be brought back for re-application and consideration for 12 months. The applicant would have to go through the process again of advertising the rezoning request and public hearings before the Planning Commission and then the County Commission.

During the April 3 public hearing, County Building/Zoning Administrator Jess Permenter presented the rezoning request to the Commissioners. He noted planning considerations that include the property is located on a paved state road, the property is located in a prime location, and rezoning the property would be considered “spot zoning” due to Agriculture zoning in that area.

The planning staff makes no recommendations on zoning requests; however, the Cook County Planning Advisory Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval to the County Commission.

During the hearing, Haven Knight, a neighboring property owner, spoke in opposition to the rezoning. She said she doesn’t want added traffic in that area and her family plans to build a home on their property, thus they don’t want their peace to be disturbed.

Johnathan Berry also spoke in opposition to the rezoning. He has lived in that area for about a year and doesn’t think the rezoning would be an improvement for neighboring residents.

Andrew Harrell then spoke in favor of the rezoning. He said the mini-storage facility would be fully gated with security cameras.

Also during the regular session:

Taxpayer refund request

The Commissioners decided by consensus to table for further information a taxpayer refund request application from Blair Cobb White. The request is for $286.16 to be refunded for taxes on a mobile home. The Tax Assessor’s Office and Tax Commissioner’s Office both disagree with the refund because they say the applicant didn’t comply with the refund process time.

DOT contract

Commissioner Lindsey Parrish made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Rowe, to accept a Georgia Department of Transportation contract for the airport runway project. All voted in favor of adopting a resolution to that effect.

The resolution reads:

“Authorization to accept GDOT contract for costs associated with construction of crack seal, rejuvenator, and remark RW 5/23 with displaced threshold and install AWOS III at Adel/Cook County Airport

“WHEREAS, the Cook County Board of Commissioners desires to make improvements to existing Adel Airport by soliciting and receiving bids from HASCO Construction with Passero Engineering to provide Bidding Services, Resident Inspection, and Construction Administrative Services, and;

“WHEREAS, the Cook County Board of Commissioners will receive a contract from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contract T007927 AP023-90XX-28(025) Cook County to provide for the costs associated with the above noted Services up to a maximum amount of $597,222 of the total estimated cost of $617,127.06 and up to $19,250.56 will be State Funds and requiring a local match of approximately $19,905.06 and;

“WHEREAS, the Cook County Board of Commissioners have or will enter separate contracts with the above-named firms for providing noted services, and;

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Cook County Board of Commissioners authorizes the Chairman, County Attorney and Staff to sign such documents that may be necessary to complete this project and accept a contract from the GDOT to include FAA and State Funds, and furthermore authorizes funding of COOK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS contract match from available budgeted funds.”

County officials noted that the project will be at no cost to the General Fund.

Passero and Associates Engineering Contract

County Commissioner Jeff Lane made a motion, seconded by County Commissioner Guy Daughtrey, to continue with Passero and Associates of St. Augustine, Fla., as airport project engineer. All voted in favor. The Cook County Airport Authority had recommended unanimously that the County continue with Passero for airport consulting engineering services for the next five years.

No 2023 CDBG potential conflict of interest

Upon discussion with the Commissioners, County Commission Chair Debra Robinson declared there is no conflict or potential conflict of interest with any Board member or staff member concerning the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Application, and asked that the declaration be recorded in the meeting minutes.

Extend EMS contract for 90 days until the County Manager is on board

Commissioner Parrish made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Rowe, to extend the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) contract for 90 days with the current contractor, Grady EMS, until the County Manager is on board. The vote in favor was unanimous.

The County Commission plans to announce their decision about the new County Manager at the second meeting in April and then formally approve the decision at the first meeting in May. The current EMS contract was scheduled to expire in May, and the Commissioners agreed to extend the contract so the County Manager will have time to review the EMS proposals for the best service agreement.

Massee Post Road repairs

Commissioner Daughtrey made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Parrish, to accept a quote from DC Hot Mix, LLC of Quitman for pothole repairs. All voted in favor.

The original quote was $3,675 for repairs on Massee Post Road. However, the contract with DC Hot Mix will include potholes on other roads.

Road Department report

During the work session prior to the regular session, the Commissioners discussed roadwork and repairs with Road Superintendent Scot Harnage.

Harnage reported that all the motor graders were running. He advised about roadway pipe replacements that will be needed or need to be checked on.

After some discussion, the Commissioners told Harnage that due to the unstable weather, they would prefer that the Road Department crews work five days a week rather than four longer days a week that many of them had requested.