Woman accused of videoing child pornography

Amelia Maine Spires, 46, 736 Register Road, Adel, was arrested March 14, 2023, and charged with sexual exploitation of a child (60 felony counts), incest, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, computer or electronic pornography (three counts), cruelty to children, first degree (two counts), enticing a child for indecent purposes (two counts), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and probation violation, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

According to warrants taken in the case, on March 8 and 11, 2023, Ms. Spires caused two underage teen girls to witness and be the victims of felony sexual offenses and child pornography. Ms. Spires allegedly committed a sex act against one of the victims.

Warrants further state that Ms. Spires made multiple photographs and multiple videos of the victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct. She allegedly compiled the photos and videos using an LG electronic device. According to the warrants, Ms. Spires produced the child pornography with “a child’s name, a child’s place of residence, and the physical characteristics of a child, for the purpose of offering sexual conduct with an identifiable child or the depiction of such for money.” Ms. Spires allegedly made the photographs and videos with intent to sell or distribute.

According to warrants, at about 9:47 a.m. March 14 at a North Hutchinson Avenue, Adel, address, Ms. Spires illegally had four oxycodone pills in her purse at the time of her arrest.

On March 15, Cook County Chief Magistrate Judge Stephen Chammoun denied bond (pretrial release) for Ms. Spires. According to the judge’s order, “the accused poses a significant risk of committing a felony pending trial,” “the accused poses a threat to herself,” and “there are criminal arrest warrants forthcoming that are crimes under O.C.G.A. 17-6-1, of which this court does not have the authority to set bond.” Ms. Spires also was already on probation for driving with a suspended license. Ms. Spires may still seek bond in a hearing before a Superior Court judge.

According to information reported during the first appearance/bond hearing in Magistrate Court, Ms. Spires has completed school through the 12th grade and has a Bachelor’s Degree, has resided 11 years at her current home address, and is unemployed. The accused has requested a court-appointed defense attorney.

The case has been referred for prosecution to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and is pending in Cook County Superior Court.