58th Annual Livestock Show draws crowd of supporters

The Cook County Livestock Association again hosted one of our biggest community wide events on Saturday, March 18, Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Livestock Arena in Sparks.

The Livestock Show started with Steer and Heifer Judging on Saturday. The Livestock Association announced the winners:

Cattle Showmanship Winners – Cloverleaf, Branch Daughtrey; Intermediate, Cailan Alley; Junior, Tara Millirons; and Senior, Preston Sinclair.

Heifer Class Winners – 1. Branch Daughtrey; 2. Morgan Weeks; 3. Tara Millirons. Grand Heifer – Tara Millirons. Reserve Heifer – Nora White. County Born Grand Heifer – Morgan Weeks. County Born Reserve Heifer – Branch Daughtrey.

Steers Class Winners – 1. Nora White; 2. Colton Bullard; 3. Carson Sinclair; and 4. Preston Sinclair. Grand Steer – Carson Sinclair. Reserve Steer – Preston Sinclair. County Born Grand Steer – Morgan Weeks.

The Hall Lasseter Supreme Champion Calf – Tara Millirons.

Market Hog Judging brought a standing-room-only crowd to the arena on Monday. The Livestock Association announced the winners:

Hog Showmanship Winners – Pre-K – Chloe Green; Kindergarten – Kaden Raulerson; 1st – Branch Daughtrey; 2nd – Judd Bullard; 3rd – Bryson Betts; 4th – Claire Green; 5th – Cailan Alley; 6th – Jackson Bullard; 7th – Lucie Cone; 8th – Reid White; 9th – Colson Smith;

10th – Tori Millirons; 11th – Landon Williams; and 12th – Conner Herrin.

Gilt Class Winners – 1. Charlie Gray; 2. Ava Register; 3. Reid White; 4. Briggs Betts; 5. Maci Padgett. Grand Gilt, Reid White; Reserve, Briggs Betts; Third, Malone Allen; Fourth, Ava Register; Fifth, Eli Fender.

Barrow Class Winners – 1. Caden Alley; 2. Jackson Bullard; 3. Ty Herrin; 4. Bryson Betts; 5. Allie Simmons;

Grand Barrow, Ty Herrin; Reserve, Jackson Bullard; Third, Bryson Betts; Fourth, Branch Daughtrey; Fifth, Landon Williams.

Consolation Class Winner, Molly Rountree.

County Grown Class – Grand, Hailey Bullard; Reserve, Cohen Bullard; Third, Maebry Bullard; Fourth, Morgan Weeks; and Fifth, None.

The Hall Lasseter Supreme Champion Market Hog – Reid White.

Thanks to all the local businesses, organizations, and individuals who supported the Market Hog and Steer Sale on Tuesday evening.

Around 110 to 120 young exhibitors participated in the Livestock Show. The event raises funds for scholarships presented to Cook High School graduating seniors. The Cook County Livestock Association was created in 1965 for the purpose of promoting the livestock industry in the Cook County, Ga., area. The founding members were Dr. T.B. Cobb, Duffie Daughtrey, Harry Futch, Dan Gray (named director at the first official meeting), LeRoy Howell, Hall Lasseter, Charles Mathis, Walt Smith, Bruce Taylor (named director at the first official meeting), Burris Whitehurst, and James Whitehurst. This year’s Livestock Show crowd applauded Mr. Howell, who attended as the last surviving original member of the Livestock Association.

For this year’s event, Hall Lasseter’s service to the Livestock Association was honored.

Mr. Lasseter was born and raised in Cook County and served three years in the United States Army. He spent his lifetime as a farmer with 18 of those years as a dairy farmer.

Mr. Lasseter is a founding member of the Cook County Livestock Association, served as a County Commissioner for Cook County, and served as a Cook County Farm Bureau board member for many years. He also volunteered with the Pine Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years. Mr. Lasseter was named an honorary member of the Georgia Young Farmers Association in 1996.

Mr. Lasseter was married to the late Effie Howell Lasseter for 61 years. They had six children, Julian Lasseter, Erma Jean Sumner, Mary Nell Boyette, Jimmy Lasseter, Gerald Lasseter, and Latrelle Mobley. Mr. Lasseter had 19 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

The Lasseter family is currently represented in the Cook County Livestock Association with participants Cole Mackie (great-grandson) and Kaden Raulerson (great-great-grandson). Members of the Lasseter family presented the Supreme Champion trophies and banners in his memory.