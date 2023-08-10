Mrs. Gloria Taylor Pharr, 81, of Lenox, Georgia passed away August 5, 2023 at the Tift Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Pharr was born September 20, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Joe Brown “J.B.” Taylor and Fannie Bell Gray Taylor. Mrs. Pharr lived most of her life in Cook County and was a member of the Adel Church of Christ. Mrs. Pharr worked many years in the school cafeterias especially at Lenox Elementary School serving the children at our Cook County Schools.

Mrs. Pharr is survived by her husband of 63 1/2 years, Bobby K. Pharr, Sr.; one son, Kent Pharr; five daughters and two sons-in-law: Kathy and Steve Jones, Pam Pharr, Bobbie Ellen Pharr, Tina Pharr, Lesa and Charles Hudgins, all of Lenox; grandchildren; Douglas Jones, Jessica and Jack Roetman, all of Lenox, Matthew and Jay Jones of San Francisco, California, Chayse Pharr, Nicole Pharr, both of Valdosta, Georgia, Ashley and Shane Weaver of Ray City, Georgia, Meghan Hall of Sparks, Georgia, Holly Carter of Nashville, Georgia, Justin and Haley Moody of Sparks, Ansley Hudgins of Lenox; seventeen great grandchildren: Kati, Tyler, Taylor, Ophelia, Buck, Liza, Rivers, Reed, Addilyn, Bella, Talton, Jaxson, Konnor, Kason, Riley, Luke and Judd; one brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Glenda Taylor of Nashville, Georgia; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Bessie Leavens of Milledgeville, Georgia, Sandy and Jimmy Wood of Adel, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Chapel of Boone Funeral Home ( 1804 South Hutchinson Ave.; Adel, Georgia) with Minister Bill Ward officiating. Interment will follow at the Lenox City Cemetery. Roger Leonard will lead the congregation in the singing of “Amazing Grace”, “No Tears in Heaven” and “Precious Memories”. Douglas Jones, Matthew Jones, Tyler Jones, Chayse Pharr, Justin Moody and Shane Weaver will serve as pallbearers. Visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Boone Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Pharr family.