Mrs. Kate P. Hutchinson, 104 of Adel, Georgia passed away July 25, 2023 at her residence. Mrs. Kate was born February 19, 1919 in Cook County to the late Robert Mitchell “Bob” Phelps and Flonnie Wooten Phelps. She lived all of her life in Cook County and was a member of First Baptist Church of Adel. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Mrs. Hutchinson is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Charlene Hutchinson of Adel; two daughters and one son-in-law: Helen and Jimmy Whitaker of Harlem, Georgia, and Jean Carol Hutchinson of Martinez, Georgia; three grandchildren: Michael Whitaker of Martinez, Sherry Hutchinson Johnson (Chris) of Adel, and Brian Hutchinson of Adel; two great-grandchildren: Mallory Nicole Whitaker Dunbar (Drew) of Martinez and Allie Johnson of Adel; two great-great-grandchildren: Juniper Dunbar and Dean Dunbar of Martinez; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents he was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Burgsteiner Hutchinson; five brothers: Willard Phelps, Alton Phelps, Roland Phelps, Gene Phelps and Robert Phelps; and one sister, Mollie Brady.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday; July 26, 2023 at Woodlawn City Cemetery with Elder Thad Marshall officiating. Interment followed. New Tradition sang “Amazing Grace”, “I’m Going Home” and “Precious Memories” at the service.

