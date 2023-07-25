Mr. Donald Virgil Hazel, Sr., 79

Donald Virgil Hazel, Sr., 79, of DuPont, Georgia, died July 23, 2023, after a brief illness. Virgil was born to Carter and Gayzelle Hicks Hazel in Mobile, Alabama. After living in Rehoboth, Alabama, the family moved to Fargo, Georgia. Virgil married his Clinch County high school sweetheart and they later moved to Adel, Georgia. They also briefly lived in Engelhard, North Carolina. Virgil was a self-taught automobile mechanic and was considered one of the very finest mechanics in South Georgia. He had worked for Del-Cook Lumber, owned the Phillips 66 Triangle service station in Adel, and owned and operated Hazel’s Garage and Towing in Adel for 33 years.

Virgil is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years Linda Gail Smith Hazel; children Gaye (Nelson) Hanks of Adel, Donald “Woody” (Lea) Hazel of Sparks and Amelia (Kevin) Barker of Sparks; grandchildren Lauraleigh (Jake) Shealey Weeks, Mikayla Shealey, Cuylar Hanks, Haley Vonier, Ashley (Lindsey) Hanks, Jessica Barker, Chris (Reagan) Barker, Sean Barker, Carter Hazel, Taylor Hazel and Walker Hazel; great-grandchildren Aiden Weeks, Daisy Weeks, Daniel Vonier, Jacob Caruso, Harper McQueen, Patton McQueen, Emery Barker and Finley Barker.

Virgil will be remembered for his sarcastic grin, good-natured humor, and generosity to those in need. He loved dirt track racing, stock car racing, drag racing, old cars, deer hunting, fishing, and his favorite dogs Bull, Stinker, Teacup, and Rosie. But most of all, Virgil was known as a loving husband, father, and Papa.

A funeral service will be held Thursday morning, July 27, 2023, at 11 am at Prospect Primitive Baptist Church near Homerville. Burial will follow in North Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 pm at Roundtree Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Animal House Rescue, 305 N. Parrish Avenue, Adel, GA 31620 or The Shriner’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607.