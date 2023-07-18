Mrs. Dorothy Carter, 87

Dorothy Carter of Berrien County passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday July 9, 2023. She leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, and unwavering faith.

Dot was born September 1, 1935 to Eloise Kirby Baker and Amos Baker. Dot was married to her beloved husband, Billy Carter, who preceded her in death; granddaughter, Heather Carter; son in law, Joseph Travis Ellis; three brothers, Franklin Baker, Joe Baker, and Huey Baker; and one sister, Helen Baker Redding. Dot is survived by her six children: Peggy Carter Ellis, Gail Carter Gibbs, Kathy Carter (Tommy) Lawhorn, Karen Carter (Gary) Taylor, Kent (Hilda) Carter, and Billy Van Carter. She was adored as “Nanny” by her 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Dot was a devoted mother and a constant source of support and love for her family. Her family will always remember her quick wit and great sense of humor. She had a remarkable ability to bring smiles to the faces of those around her. Dot will also be remembered for her selflessness and commitment to helping others. Over the course of her life, she found joy in donating to various charities and supporting her church.

Dot’s unwavering faith in God was the cornerstone of her life. She found solace, strength, and guidance in her spiritual beliefs, and her unwavering devotion was an inspiration to all who knew her. In addition to her dedication to her family and her faith, Dot had a passion for gardening. Spending time in her garden and with her chickens brought her immense joy.

Her legacy of love, kindness, generosity, and laughter will continue to live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Funeral services to honor the life of Dot were held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Mickey Lindsey & Rev. Ken Robinson officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.