Mrs. Agnes Walker, 91 of Ty Ty passed away Friday, July 8, 2023 surrounded by her family at her home. Mrs. Walker was born February 28, 1932 in Ashburn to the late Willie Leon Murphy and Clender Fogarty Murphy. She was a member of Independent Worship Center. She retired from Procter and Gamble in Albany and then became a door greeter at Walmart in Tifton and loved meeting people. She would have you kin to her before she was done talking to you. No matter what the mood, her smile would always light up the room. She also enjoyed traveling and playing slot machines.

Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie (Tim) Henry of Doerun, and Deborah (Billy) Wade of Ty Ty; daughter-in-law, Elaine Walker of Mobile, Ala; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; brother, Danny (Linda) Murphy of Ashburn; and sister, Bernice (Allen) McCard of Coverdale. Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Walker; and two brothers, Leon Murphy, and Allen Murphy; stepson, Dan Walker.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Purvis Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Henry officiating. Interment was held at Zion Hope Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.